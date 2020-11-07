Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Metro-East Living

November is my month of thanks from Mike Shannon to Hogan’s Heroes

By Terry Mackin For the News-Democrat

November is the official month to reflect and say, “Thanks.”

Think hard.

Put politics aside.

Even in 2020, there is much to be thankful for, and here’s my list:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service