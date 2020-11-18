Southwestern Illinois calendar offers tours of Cahokia Mounds, concerts, food & more

Noon Thursday, Nov. 19, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Fifth annual Winterfest — 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday from Friday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Jan. 2. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Winterfest will transform Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland that will delight people of all ages as they drive around the park. Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Winterfest is free and open to the public. archpark.org/winterfest

▪ Free COVID-19 Community Testing — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Valid phone number required to receive results. Tests done by nasal swab for individuals with and without symptoms for adults and children over 6 months of age. For test site information, call 618-825-4420 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ New Shining Light Community Outreach Ministry 24th annual Thanksgiving Day Free Grocery & Caps and Gloves Giveaway — Noon Saturday, Nov. 21. New Shining Light Community Outreach Ministry, 740 Broadway St., Venice. Drive-thru and walk-up. Free bags of groceries and free caps and gloves for adults and children will be given away. All are welcome. No ID required, no questions asked. Please remember the six-foot social distancing at all times. 618-530-2347 or 618-541-2534.

▪ Free COVID-19 Community Testing — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. New Life Church, 689 Scott-Troy Road, O’Fallon. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Valid phone number required to receive results. Tests done by nasal swab for individuals with and without symptoms for adults and children over 6 months of age. For test site information, call 618-825-4420 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23; Tuesday, Nov. 24; and Wednesday, Nov. 25. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Free COVID-19 Community Testing — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Valid phone number required to receive results. Tests done by nasal swab for individuals with and without symptoms for adults and children over 6 months of age. For test site information, call 618-825-4420 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Associated Bank, 2623 N. Center St., Maryville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parkinson’s Disease Discovery Group — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Online via Zoom. This group provides an opportunity for participants to learn and share helpful information, support each other in dealing with Parkinson’s disease related issues, and to connect with others with similar concerns. Interested parties should email at pdgroup@hshs.org to be added to the invite list. They will then receive a Zoom invite to join the meeting. For more information, please call 618-651-2720. To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781287462927

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ ‘Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Online stream. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will debut a new collection of stories that offer hope, encouragement and perspective in a time of global uncertainty in an exciting new work. Inspired by the community organizations that demonstrate love and kindness in the St. Louis region every day, The Rep has partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on this virtual production. Donations are encouraged and all proceeds directly benefit the Urban League as they provide food, toiletries and housing assistance to community members in need this holiday season. Available for free streaming through Dec. 31 online at repstl.org.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The Outlet at Edison’s, 2477 S. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Corey and Josh performing acoustic. facebook.com/events/385137739589753

▪ Virtual Notes From Home: Benjamin Garrett Sr. — 8-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Online event. Benjamin Garrett Sr. is a singer/songwriter, pianist composer, author and actor from East St. Louis. With influences ranging from jazz and classical to gospel music, Garrett’s sound is a matter class in harmonization. Stream online at facebook.com/artstodayezine.

▪ Ruby Lane – Mel an cho li a – Elephant Foot: A Night Out With — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Three Columbia, Missouri, based bands take a road trip to St. Louis. They come to play. Tickets are $8. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Movie Nights with Santa: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ — 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. Watch a Christmas classic and see Santa presented by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. Spots are limited. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. Photos with Santa are an additional $10 and must be reserved at the time of ticket purchase. For tickets, information and other show dates: bellevillechamber.org

Reservations Required

▪ Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center Tours — By reservation, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday starting Thursday, Nov. 19. Cahokia Mounds, Interpretive Center, Cahokia Mounds Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Visitors should call 618-346-5160 to schedule an appointment time for free admission to the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center. Appointment times will be available each Thursday through Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. for each half hour with the last appointment time at 4 p.m. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site grounds are open seven days a week from dawn until dusk. 618-346-5160 or cahokiamounds.org

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Friday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Dupo High School, 600 Louisa Ave., Dupo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Online via Zoom. Instructor: Anne Hughes. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ 2020 Virtual Illinois Farm Economic Summit — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 1; Friday, Dec. 4; Tuesday, Dec. 8; Friday, Dec. 11; and Tuesday, Dec. 15. Online sessions. This webinar series covers the effects of the pandemic on 2020 crops and making plans for 2021. Registration is free. To register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7657505160987540237

▪ Urban Tree Conference — Thursdays and Fridays, Jan. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22. Online event. Trees are a valuable asset to nature but are often overlooked in urban settings. Trees cool buildings with their shade and clean the air and water through filtration. However, urban trees must withstand pollution, poor soils, limited legroom for roots, and pressure from insects and disease, and their health and cultural requirements are not considered or monitored. Bring nature back to your urban area with the help of the University of Illinois Urban Tree Conference. The six-day, 18 session virtual conference will cover all aspects of urban tree planning, implementation and management. Cost: $10 per day; $50 for the entire program. Registration closes Tuesday, Dec. 29. To register: go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeRegistration

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Limited menu. Carry-out only. No phone orders. Open to the public. Masks are required.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200181044013

▪ Seventh annual Free Thanksgiving Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p..m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Faith Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Thanksgiving Feast committee will serve curb-side-to-go. Reservations are not required. Open to all residents of Shiloh, O’Fallon and Scott AFB. Donated food and cash donations not used for this event will be given to the O’Fallon and Shiloh food pantries. 618-235-1588 or ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com.

Worth the Drive

▪ Green Door art gallery presents: ‘A Very MARY Christmas’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 9. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. Exhibit features the original drawings for classic Mary Engelbreit Christmas cards. Free and open to the public. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.

▪ Lot of Lights — Friday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. A spectacular holiday drive-through show featuring lasers, holograms, projection mapping and a lot of lights. Enter a massive tunnel of lights and enjoy over a mile of unique and exciting holiday displays. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information visit LotofLights.com or get updates at facebook.com/familyarena.