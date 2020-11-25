Southwest Illinois calendar features Christmas light displays, food, concerts & more

Noon Thursday, Nov. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ 15th annual Native American Holiday Market (Virtual) — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 28; and Sunday, Nov. 29. Virtual event — watch cahokiamounds.org for a link to the store. Purchase holiday gift items made by Native American artists and craftspeople. Unique and handmade items will include jewelry, paintings, herbals, weaving, baskets, pottery, metal work, sculptures and more. cahokiamounds.org

▪ Make-A-Wish Hot Chocolate Walk for Wishes — Any time Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 13. Plaza Square, Highland. The Hot Chocolate Walk For Wishes is a family-friendly event celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Help raise funds for future wishes to be granted for local wish children. Visit Plaza Square anytime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13 to get in the spirit of the holidays by taking a stroll through the holiday lights display. For information or to register: site.wish.org/HighlandWalk.

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ Lunch Under the Lights — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Enjoy an ala cart lunch in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station along with award-winning light shows on the barrel-vaulted ceiling. Reservations are strongly recommended for seatings of four or six at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. stlouisunionstation.com/holiday-events

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Now through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Wisper Internet Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday now through Dec. 4. 9711 Fuesser Road, Mascoutah. Items needed: sugar, cooking oil, BBQ sauce, ketchup, applesauce, chicken and beef broth, mayonnaise, cream style corn, any type of soup, jelly, saltine crackers, graham crackers. Proceeds will to go local food banks.

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Now through Friday, Dec. 18. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis. Items, new and unwrapped, include toys for children up to age 14. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Now through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Fifth annual Winterfest — 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday now through Saturday, Jan. 2. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Winterfest will transform Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland that will delight people of all ages as they drive around the park. Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Winterfest is free and open to the public. archpark.org/winterfest

Club News

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781290796260

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Online via Zoom. Due to the coronavirus pandemic our annual holiday party will be a virtual event. Please prepare a food item to show during the meeting and be prepared to tell about its ingredients and preparation. Be imaginative. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, contact the chapter via email bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com, online at pflagbelleville.org or by phone at 618-977-5078.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Online via Zoom. Daniel R. Lilienkamp, Reference Specialist in the History and Genealogy Department at the St. Louis County Library, will discuss “French North American Research,” including records created by early French settlers in New France (Quebec, Illinois, Louisiana, Arcadia (Nova Scotia) and the upper Great Lakes), as well as those of the Huguenots. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Ife Jacobs: My Musical Journey — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Ife (rhymes with Ebay) has a style as unique as her Nigerian name, an ancient city that was a crossroads of culture and fine arts 3,000 years ago. She is drawn to a broad range of styles and genres, but in this show focuses on the songs and the singers that she listened as a kid and that got inside her: Ella Fitzgerald, Sara Vaughn, Lena Horne, Anita Baker, Stevie Wonder, Lalah Hathaway, and Phyllis Hyman. If you listen closely enough, you will hear their influence. Tickets start at $10 for the live performance, $10 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Traveling Salvation Show: A Virtual #GIVINGTUESDAY Show — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Online event. Good times never felt so good. An up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to his classic hits. For information or a virtual ticket: thehett.com

▪ Tonina: A Night With — 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tonina comes at you from a lot of places, but she hits you in just one. Right where you feel it. She sings in English (she grew up here), Spanish (she studied and taught herself) and Sicilian (from mama’s milk.) She plays the bass, which she has learned from childhood before completing her professional studies at the Berklee College of Music. She comes from a musical family – her Uncle Tony Saputo – for whom she was named - was a musician in Reba McEntire’s band. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance; livestream free. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Movie Nights with Santa: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ and ‘It’s Christmastime Again Charlie Brown’ — 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. Watch a Christmas classic and see Santa presented by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. Spots are limited. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. Photos with Santa are an additional $10 and must be reserved at the time of ticket purchase. For tickets, information and other show dates: bellevillechamber.org

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross 11th annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Cornerstone Christian Church, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Belleville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code joyfm/boost.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center, Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. St. Mary Catholic Church, 101 S. Meyer, Valmeyer. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Memorial Hospital East, East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age, feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Freeburg Township Office, S. Richland St., Freeburg. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Senior Citizen Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Holy Childhood Church, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ 2020 Virtual Illinois Farm Economic Summit — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 1; Friday, Dec. 4; Tuesday, Dec. 8; Friday, Dec. 11; and Tuesday, Dec. 15. Online sessions. This webinar series covers the effects of the pandemic on 2020 crops and making plans for 2021. Registration is free. To register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7657505160987540237

▪ ‘The Security Situation in North Asia in a Post-COVID World’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Online via Zoom. The Japan America Society of St. Louis presents expert speakers Dr. Ken Jimbo of Keio University and Hon. Randall Shriver of the Project 2049 Institute, who will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic and its follow-on effects will affect the US-Japan security situation, alliance, and business relationships; and the results of the recent election, especially amid the ongoing pandemic, affect the US-Japan relationship(s). The discussion will be moderated by Senator Jim Talent. This event is free and open to the public, but requires advance registration at https://umsystem.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gjn5_A-hQUu6nMjfeLQn3A. jasstl.org.

▪ Urban Tree Conference — Thursday-Friday Jan. 7-8, 14-15 & 21-22. Online event. Trees are a valuable asset to nature but are often overlooked in urban settings. Trees cool buildings with their shade and clean the air and water through filtration. However, urban trees must withstand pollution, poor soils, limited legroom for roots, and pressure from insects and disease, and their health and cultural requirements are not considered or monitored. Bring nature back to your urban area with the help of the University of Illinois Urban Tree Conference. The six-day, 18 session virtual conference will cover all aspects of urban tree planning, implementation and management. Cost: $10 per day; $50 for the entire program. Registration closes Tuesday, Dec. 29. To register: go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeRegistration

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200184377346

Worth the Drive

▪ Family Art Fun: Grinch Ornaments — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Shrode Art Center at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, 2600 Richview Road, Mount Vernon. Program format modified for contact-less pick-up. Pick up your kit and make the project at home. Free and open to the public. For more information: facebook.com/events/688309435443576

▪ Green Door art gallery presents: ‘A Very MARY Christmas’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 9. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. Exhibit features the original drawings for classic Mary Engelbreit Christmas cards. Free and open to the public. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.

▪ Lot of Lights — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. A spectacular holiday drive-through show featuring lasers, holograms, projection mapping and a lot of lights. Enter a massive tunnel of lights and enjoy over a mile of unique and exciting holiday displays. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information visit LotofLights.com or get updates at facebook.com/familyarena.