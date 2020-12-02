Southwestern Illinois calendar beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Noon Thursday, Dec. 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Holiday Festivities & Events

▪ Edwardsville Winter Market — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5. St. Louis St. between Main and North Second streets, downtown Edwardsville. Featuring artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique boutique gifts and products. Downtown businesses also host open houses and sidewalk sales. cityofedwardsville.com/242/Winter-Market

▪ ‘A Little Bit of Old Fashioned Christmas’ — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Maeystown. Hammered dulcimer music will be performed by Carl Seavers and Jim Abbott in the Preservation Society Mill all day. Sally Durrer will demonstrate how to make German paper star ornaments. The Victorian Sleigh will be on display outside the mill and will be available for Christmas photos. All the businesses will be open and offering specials or highlighting various items or foods. The lighting of the village Weihnachtsbaum will be at 4 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. 618-580-5875 or maeystown.com

▪ St. Clair County Historical Society Online Holiday Boutique — Now through 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Online at https://www.ebay.com/str/stclaircountyhistoricalsociety. Bid on unique gifts and support the society’s missions to preserve history. stcchs.org

▪ Santacast Live: Letters to Santa — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Online at facebook.com/SantasHouseBelleville. Children are encouraged to drop off their Letters to Santa in the special North Pole Mailbox, located at the northeast quadrant of the Public Square in Belleville, and then tune in to live Santacasts on Facebook to see if their letter will be read by Santa Claus. Additional live Santacasts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Wednesday, Dec. 23. belleville.net/725/Holidays-2020

▪ Movie Nights with Santa: ‘Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer’ — 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. Watch a Christmas classic and see Santa presented by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. Spots are limited. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. Movie starts at 6:15 p.m. Photos with Santa are an additional $10 and must be reserved at the time of ticket purchase. For tickets, information: bellevillechamber.org

▪ ‘All Aboard: The Polar Express Experience’ — By reservation Saturday, Dec. 12. Garfield Saloon Patio, 633 Garfield St., Belleville. Admission is free and includes hot chocolate, marshmallows, cookies, a candy cane, a jingle bell to ring, and a classic children’s story by Chris Van Allsburg. Time slots are 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Seating is limited. Masks are required. Held at the same time as the Luminary Walk on Abend and E. Garfield streets 5-9 p.m. Presented by the Belleville Historical Society. For reservations: bellevillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com

▪ Edwardsville Arts Center annual Holiday Show Art Sale (Virtual) — Now through Friday, Dec. 11. Online at edwardsvilleartscenter.com. To ensure that holiday shoppers are able to buy gifts safely from home this holiday season, all of the work they would usually have at their gallery will be available for purchase easily on their website. Purchased artwork will be shipped directly to the buyer from the artists home. facebook.com/events/192822395716681

▪ Lunch Under the Lights — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Enjoy an ala cart lunch in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station along with award-winning light shows on the barrel-vaulted ceiling. Reservations are strongly recommended for seatings of four or six at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. stlouisunionstation.com/holiday-events

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Now through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Fifth annual Winterfest — 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday now through Saturday, Jan. 2. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Winterfest will transform Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland that will delight people of all ages as they drive around the park. Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Winterfest is free and open to the public. archpark.org/winterfest

▪ Lot of Lights — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. A spectacular holiday drive-through show featuring lasers, holograms, projection mapping and a lot of lights. Enter a massive tunnel of lights and enjoy over a mile of unique and exciting holiday displays. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information visit LotofLights.com or get updates at facebook.com/familyarena.

Events

▪ Book Signing for ‘The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood’ — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Abigail’s Gift Boutique, 5611 Hampton, St. Louis. A new book from St.Louis-based Reedy Press tells the story of the city’s beloved Italian enclave. “The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood” by LynnMarie Alexander is available wherever books are sold. Free and open to the public.

▪ Quail Club Ladies Auxiliary Drive-Thru Food Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. The food drive will benefit local food pantries. http://quailclub.com/food-money-drive/

▪ Metro Area Professional Organization annual Holiday Shoutout Giveaways — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Giveaways include socks, coats, hats, scarves, blankets, gloves, children’s clothing and more. Masks required.

▪ Granite City Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities Toy Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Granite City High School Memorial Gymnasium, front parking lot, 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City. Donations that include a new unwrapped toy receive a burger combo from Burgers STL/Duke Bakery. Cash donations are also welcome. All donations go to Children’s Home & Aid, Good Samaritan House and the Community Care Center. https://www.gcsd9.net/News/373#sthash.MwSk0FB3.I8o9SjLp.dpbs

▪ ‘The Power of Change’ Virtual Town Hall from East Belleville YMCA — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Online via Zoom. A live open discussion focusing on systemic issues, building our community, and how we can be the change we want to see. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85408495142?pwd=NlI3OGhrQWtQUjZJcUVMb1pCYWJDUT09, meeting ID 854 0849 5142, passcode: YMCA.

▪ Wisper Internet Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday now through Friday, Dec. 4. 9711 Fuesser Road, Mascoutah. Items needed: Sugar, cooking oil, BBQ sauce, ketchup, applesauce, chicken and beef broth, mayonnaise, cream style corn, any type of soup, jelly, saltine crackers, graham crackers. Proceeds will to go local food banks.

▪ Make-A-Wish Hot Chocolate Walk for Wishes — Anytime now through Sunday, Dec. 13. Plaza Square, Highland. The Hot Chocolate Walk For Wishes is a family-friendly event celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Help raise funds for future wishes to be granted for local wish children. Visit Plaza Square any time from now through Dec. 13 to get in the spirit of the holidays by taking a stroll through the holiday lights display. For information or to register: site.wish.org/HighlandWalk.

▪ Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ — Now through Wednesday, Dec. 16. Drop box located at Home Instead office, 2321 Country Road, Belleville. Program coordinators evaluated the important holiday program and made adjustments with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind. With local seniors more isolated than ever because of concerns due to the virus, Home Instead will collect gift cards to local grocery stores and pharmacies to provide the same holiday cheer while also prioritizing the safety and wellness of all who are involved. Home Instead is asking those interested in participating to donate gift cards of a $10-$20 value to be used at local stores such as Target, Walmart, Schnucks, CVS or Walgreens. Once purchased, gift cards can be physically delivered to the secure drop box. 618-234-7640 or beasantatoasenior.com

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Now through Friday, Dec. 18. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis. Items, new and unwrapped, include toys for children up to age 14. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. Visit toysfortots.org for more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Now through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Club News

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Online via Zoom. Due to the coronavirus pandemic our annual holiday party will be a virtual event. Please prepare a food item to show during the meeting and be prepared to tell about its ingredients and preparation. Be imaginative. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, contact the chapter via email bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com, online at pflagbelleville.org or by phone at 618-977-5078.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Online via Zoom. Daniel R. Lilienkamp, Reference Specialist in the History and Genealogy Department at the St. Louis County Library, will discuss “French North American Research,” including records created by early French settlers in New France (Quebec, Illinois, Louisiana, Arcadia (Nova Scotia) and the upper Great Lakes), as well as those of the Huguenots. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781294129593

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Janet Evra: Bossa Nova — 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Bossa Nova lies deep in Janet Evra’s heart, and you can feel that in her show. Her enormous gifts as singer and musician are fully realized in this form. Evra is a vocalist, bassist, guitarist, and songwriter from the UK now based in St. Louis where she is a 2019-2020 Artist in Residence at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance; $12 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ MO Solo Duet: Our Stories through Music — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. MO SOLO Duet, Zyi Li on saxophone and Jenny Wu on violin, will be performing selections from classical to modern day pop which represents select moments in their life as they tell their life’s journey! Using backing tracks, visual animations, crowd participation, and unique elements, this is a show you must see that stimulates all senses. Zyi and Jenny will alternate songs as they tell their personal stories, use visual and fun elements, invite guest musicians to participate, and give the crowd a connected experience Tickets are $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ A Masterworks Christmas with Christine Brewer — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Online streaming event. Masterworks Chorale is offering the opportunity to join in the first ever virtual event from the comfort of home. This beautiful concert features world-renowned Christine Brewer as guest speaker and soloist plus the sights and sounds of current and past Christmas concerts recorded in Belleville’s Cathedral of St. Peter and St Clare Church in O’Fallon. Enjoy favorite carols and favorite Christmas masterworks. This concert is a gift to the community and is presented by Gary Luttrell Photography, Clayborne & Wagner LLP and Cardinal Buick-GMC. Following the first release of the concert, it will be streamed online until Jan. 2, 2021. Please visit singmasterworks.org for up-to-date details.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: Holiday Celebration (Pillsbury Cookie Concert) — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Online streaming. A seasonal musical celebrations with works from Handel, Telemann, Corelli, Achron, Bloch, Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and Anderson. For tickets and show information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/holiday-celebration

▪ ‘A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading’ — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Virtual event at metroplays.org/christmascarol. Award-winning actors/producers Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “Frozen 2”) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (“Sylvie’s Love,” “All Rise”), join Emmy nominee Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”) and more than 25 outstanding St. Louisans as readers for Metro Theater Company’s upcoming virtual holiday event. Free but registration is required. Donations accepted. metroplays.org/christmascarol

▪ Laka: Santa Baby — 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Come here the most popular Christmas songs of all time, with a whole lotta Laka’s soul. From Elvis to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole, Laka brings Christmas home. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance; $12 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Creative Landscapes, 5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, MVRBC Donor Bus, 2 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Father McGivney Catholic High School, 7190 Bouse Road, Glen Carbon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. ECS, 5 Eagle Center, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. Class open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For information: https://www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child/Breastfeeding-Class-(Jul)-(4)

▪ Urban Tree Conference — Thursdays-Fridays Jan. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 2021. Online event. Trees are a valuable asset to nature but are often overlooked in urban settings. Trees cool buildings with their shade and clean the air and water through filtration. However, urban trees must withstand pollution, poor soils, limited legroom for roots, and pressure from insects and disease, and their health and cultural requirements are not considered or monitored. Bring nature back to your urban area with the help of the University of Illinois Urban Tree Conference. The six-day, 18 session virtual conference will cover all aspects of urban tree planning, implementation and management. Cost: $10 per day; $50 for the entire program. Registration closes Tuesday, Dec. 29. To register: go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeRegistration

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Drive up only. Cod, pollock, shrimp.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200187710679