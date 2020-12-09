Plenty of holiday-themed events on the calendar in southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, Dec. 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Holiday Festivities & Events

▪ ‘A Little Bit of Old Fashioned Christmas’ — Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Maeystown. The Band Room Brass will play Christmas music while strolling through the village. A sleigh will be available for pictures. All businesses will be open during regular business hours. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing guidelines. 618-580-5875 or maeystown.com

▪ ‘All Aboard: The Polar Express Experience’ — By reservation Saturday, Dec. 12. Garfield Saloon Patio, 633 Garfield St., Belleville. Admission is free and includes hot chocolate, marshmallows, cookies, a candy cane, a jingle bell to ring, and a classic children’s story by Chris Van Allsburg. Time slots are 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Seating is limited. Masks are required. Held at the same time as the Luminary Walk on Abend and E. Garfield streets 5-9 p.m. Presented by the Belleville Historical Society. For reservations: bellevillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com

▪ Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club Holiday House (Virtual) Tour — Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18. Online tours. This year’s tour will feature 14 homes. Tickets are available until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and can be purchased for $30 online at edglenjuniorservice.org/holiday-house-tour-2020.html. Proceeds will go back to local communities. edglenjuniorservice.org

▪ Santacast Live: Letters to Santa — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Online at facebook.com/SantasHouseBelleville. Children are encouraged to drop off their Letters to Santa in the special North Pole Mailbox, located at the northeast quadrant of the Public Square in Belleville, and then tune in to live Santacasts on Facebook to see if their letter will be read by Santa Claus. Additional live Santacast: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. belleville.net/725/Holidays-2020

▪ Lunch Under the Lights — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Enjoy an a la cart lunch in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station along with award-winning light shows on the barrel-vaulted ceiling. Reservations are strongly recommended for seatings of four or six at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. stlouisunionstation.com/holiday-events

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Fifth annual Winterfest — 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday through Saturday, Jan. 2. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Winterfest will transform Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland that will delight people of all ages as they drive around the park. Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Winterfest is free and open to the public. archpark.org/winterfest

▪ Warm Springs Ranch Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Celebration — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Warm Springs Ranch, 25270 State Highway 98, Boonville, Missouri. Forget the reindeer! Guests will witness groups of geldings as they drive past the Clydesdale travel trucks, sparkling with lights. From there, guests will continue to the Clydesdale pastures where they’ll meet the mares and foals. Finally, guests will enjoy a brightly lit barn and a wagon display radiating with beautiful lights. Visitors can tune into the radio and enjoy festive holiday music as they drive through the brilliant lights display spanning across the scenic property. Reservations are required. For tickets, hours and other information, visit warmspringsranch.com.

▪ Lot of Lights — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. A spectacular holiday drive-through show featuring lasers, holograms, projection mapping and a lot of lights. Enter a massive tunnel of lights and enjoy over a mile of unique and exciting holiday displays. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information visit LotofLights.com or get updates at facebook.com/familyarena.

Fundraisers & Donation Drives

▪ ‘Give to Remember’ Alzheimer’s Benefit — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Ramon’s El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1711 St. Louis Road, Collinsville. Ramon’s El Dorado Mexican Restaurant recently announced their continued partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Founded in 2018, ‘Give to Remember’ honors the family business’ namesake, the late Raymundo “Ramon” Otero who passed away in March of 2016 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. The event, held in December, commemorates Otero’s 91st birthday. For information or to make a donation, visit ramonseldorado.com/give.

▪ Pet Family Pictures with Santa — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13. Rural King, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Donations accepted. Hosted by Saint Clair TNR & Rescue. Questions: Text 314-339-7481. facebook.com/events/429477088075550

▪ Make-A-Wish Hot Chocolate Walk for Wishes — Through Sunday, Dec. 13. Plaza Square, Highland. The Hot Chocolate Walk For Wishes is a family-friendly event celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Help raise funds for future wishes to be granted for local wish children. Visit Plaza Square any time from now through Dec. 13 to get in the spirit of the holidays by taking a stroll through the holiday lights display. For information or to register: site.wish.org/HighlandWalk.

▪ Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 16. Drop box located at Home Instead office, 2321 Country Road, Belleville. Program coordinators evaluated the important holiday program and made adjustments with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind. With local seniors more isolated than ever because of concerns due to the virus, Home Instead will collect gift cards to local grocery stores and pharmacies to provide the same holiday cheer while also prioritizing the safety and wellness of all who are involved. Home Instead is asking those interested in participating to donate gift cards of a $10-$20 value to be used at local stores such as Target, Walmart, Schnucks, CVS or Walgreens. Once purchased, gift cards can be physically delivered to the secure drop box. 618-234-7640 or beasantatoasenior.com

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Through Friday, Dec. 18. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis. Items, new and unwrapped, include toys for children up to age 14. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

▪ Food for Fines — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. The Library will collect donations for the GlenEd Pantry through Dec. 31. For each non-perishable food item you bring to the Library, we will waive $1 of only overdue fines from your account. Every year, our goal is to donate 2,000+ pounds of food to the Pantry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Events

▪ ‘The Power of Change’ Virtual Town Hall from East Belleville YMCA — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Online via Zoom. A live open discussion focusing on systemic issues, building our community, and how we can be the change we want to see. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85408495142?pwd=NlI3OGhrQWtQUjZJcUVMb1pCYWJDUT09, meeting ID 854 0849 5142, passcode: YMCA. 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Now through Feb. 2, 2021. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781297462926

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ Japan America Society of St. Louis — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Online via Zoom. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan America Society of St. Louis will hold its annual meeting virtually via Zoom this year. Our program will be brief, but will include a look at the current state and future plans of the society, remarks by Consul General Kenichi Okada, election of directors and officers. All current JAS members are welcome to attend and vote for the leadership of the society, and are encouraged to renew their membership. For information or to register for the meeting: jasstl.org

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ ‘A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading’ — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Virtual event at metroplays.org/christmascarol. Award-winning actors/producers Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “Frozen 2”) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (“Sylvie’s Love,” “All Rise”), join Emmy nominee Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”) and more than 25 outstanding St. Louisans as readers for Metro Theater Company’s upcoming virtual holiday event. Free but registration is required. Donations accepted. metroplays.org/christmascarol

▪ Walter Parks: Swamp by Chandelier — 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. For 10 years Parks, a Florida native, served as the sideman guitarist to Woodstock Festival legend Richie Havens. Now based out of St. Louis, Walter has recently co-written with Stan Lynch, former Tom Petty drummer and has performed at various venues with R&B drum legend Bernard Purdie and at Lincoln Center with Judy Collins. Walter tours with his own trio Swamp Cabbage, with his solo show Swamp By Chandelier and with an Americana spirituals project called The Unlawful Assembly co-founded by drummer Steven Williams. Walter was a member of The Nudes, a popular folk duo, with cellist Stephanie Winters. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance; $10 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Movie Nights with Santa: ‘Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer’ — 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. Watch a Christmas classic and see Santa presented by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. Spots are limited. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. Movie starts at 6:15 p.m. Photos with Santa are an additional $10 and must be reserved at the time of ticket purchase. For tickets, information: bellevillechamber.org

▪ Debby Lennon: I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Due to COVID-19 Restrictions — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. You Better Watch Out...Debby Lennon’s Christmas Cabaret is coming to Blue Strawberry! And you can watch the show LIVE at Blue Strawberry, or LIVESTREAM from home. With a Carryout Dinner from Blue Strawberry. Debby Lennon’s Holiday Show is filled with the charm and spirit of this historically most wonderful time of the year, while realizing the reality of our first Covid Christmas. Featuring traditional carols from Christmas past, a few showstoppers from musical theater Christmas present, and peppermint twists and turns of classic popular tunes launching you into a bright and jazzy, and post-Covid Christmas future. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Sophie Carpenter: A Box of Letters - CD Release Party — 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. St. Louis Singer-Songwriter Sophie Carpenter takes the stage at Blue Strawberry to celebrate her brand new CD. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. KSHE Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. VFW, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50, Trenton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Actual dates are TBD. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ The Queen Within You: A Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit — 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Online event. Queen Within’s Women’s Empowerment Experience brings women together, offers resources and supports women, especially women of color, in prioritizing wellness during these trying times. The event is hosted by The Queen Within, an online community of women focused on self-care, self-love, and self-empowerment. This event is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information: queenwithinyou.com

▪ December Neighbor Nights Event: Learn Why the Mississippi is Listed Among the World’s Great Rivers — 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Online via Zoom. Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center for a Neighbor Nights virtual presentation on why the Mississippi River is considered one of the world’s great waterways. Field Station and Special Projects Manager Ted Kratschmer will present some amazing facts about the fourth longest river in the world. Sign up at https://bit.ly/NNDec2020.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪

Urban Tree Conference — Thursdays-Fridays Jan. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 2021. Online event. Trees are a valuable asset to nature but are often overlooked in urban settings. Trees cool buildings with their shade and clean the air and water through filtration. However, urban trees must withstand pollution, poor soils, limited legroom for roots, and pressure from insects and disease, and their health and cultural requirements are not considered or monitored. Bring nature back to your urban area with the help of the University of Illinois Urban Tree Conference. The six-day, 18 session virtual conference will cover all aspects of urban tree planning, implementation and management. Cost: $10 per day; $50 for the entire program. Registration closes Tuesday, Dec. 29. To register: go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeRegistration

▪ Virtual Authors Showcase: Brit Bennett - ‘The Vanishing Half’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Meet best-selling author Brit Bennett and discuss her novel, “The Vanishing Half.” Register by emailing BellevilleReads@BellevillePublicLibrary.org. Open to the first 50 registrants. For information: facebook.com/groups/bellevillereads

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Freeburg - St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Carry-out only and limited menu. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Orders taken in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway W., Belleville. Carry-out only. Limited menu, by the pound or plate.

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Albers Legion Carry-out Only Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St. Albers. $10 per carry-out. 618-248-5505.

▪ Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fried Chicken & Spaghetti Drive-Thru — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Family dinner (serves 4) for $30, plate dinner $10. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200194377345