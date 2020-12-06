Here’s how you can help southwestern IL charities, other nonprofits serve those in need

For many, the holiday spirit is about giving to others by volunteering or donating to a favorite charity.

Each year the BND publishes brief profiles of local nonprofits that welcome the public’s help.

If you would like your tax-exempt, nonprofit organization included in the list and are willing to answer our q-and-a, please contact Jennifer Green at jgreen@bnd.com. We will update the list until Christmas.

Alton

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

What does your charity do? Riverbend Head Start and Family Services educate children, empower parents and strengthen families by connecting resources and developing positive skills to meet life’s challenges.

How can people help? Individuals and corporations can help by making an unrestricted donation to help fund the greatest area of need or by volunteering their time, services, and skills. Monthly donations are also encouraged in any dollar amount.

Why should people give to your charity? When people give to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, 85 cents or more from every dollar donated to the agency goes towards funding the greatest area of need in our programs, which in turn strengthens families and improves the overall communities in Madison County, Illinois. Unrestricted gifts from individuals and corporations help us offer quality education to at-risk children, while helping their families develop life skills and provide the tools to access community resources that help reverse the effects of poverty. Individuals age 70.5 with an IRA account support the cause through their Required Minimum Distribution (RMD), which uses pre-tax dollars to maximize donation amounts that support the mission of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services and helps eliminate tax owed on an individual’s RMD and eliminates any uncertainty of accurate tax filing of qualified Charitable Distribution (QCDs).

To see the mission in action and learn first-hand how donations help the overall community, contact Jahara Davis at 618-463-8913 to schedule a tour.

Mailing address: 550 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002

Phone number: 618-463-5946

Website: riverbendfamilies.org

Belleville Area Humane Society shelter manager Carl Langley interacts with Doug during a socialization and play time at the shelter. Visit BAHSpets.org to find out how to adopt Doug or to donate to the organization. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Belleville

Belleville Area Humane Society

What does your charity do? The Belleville Area Humane Society strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in our community through adoption, humane education and community outreach. In addition to adoptions, we also work with programs to help keep pets in homes, provide a pet supplies pantry, provide funding for emergency pet bills and offer community training classes.

How can people help? Please visit our website to learn about different ways to give. We are always looking for people willing to foster animals, especially dogs. Make an appointment to come by and see us. We’d love to meet you.

Why should people give to your charity? The BAHS is celebrating more than 60 years of service to the Belleville community. We work hard to keep people and pets together. We wish our services weren’t needed but do our best to help pets and people in need. Thank you for considering supporting our mission.

Mailing address: 1301 S. 11th Street Belleville, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-235-3712

Website: bahspets.org

Belleville Kiwanis Charities Foundation

What does your charity do? The Belleville Kiwanis believes in putting kids first. The list of projects that we support is lengthy. The pandemic has limited our projects, but the club is planning a number of events when it is safe to gather in groups again, including a second Go Baby Go build, a very rewarding program with volunteers custom modifying ride-on cars for children with mobility issues due to conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, and DiGeorge syndrome. We sponsor leadership programs known as Key Clubs for high school students. A scholarship at Southwestern Illinois College is funded annually by our group. The club has hosted two electronics recycling events year that resulted in several large truckloads of items that were recycled and kept out of the landfill. The Belleville Kiwanis serves as a charter organization for a Cub Scout Pack, prepares dinner for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, is a sponsor for the Art on the Square high school competition, and much more.

How can people help? Our group welcomes volunteers – we are not by invitation only. Age, occupation, religion, political preferences are irrelevant with the Belleville Kiwanis. We do like people who like to have fun while helping the kids in our community.

Volunteers are welcome at any of our projects, especially at our Christmas tree lot, recycling events, and Go Baby Go events. We know our volunteers and members can’t make every event or attend every meeting.

Donations are also accepted. Supporters can also come purchase a fresh wreath or Christmas tree.

Why should people give to your charity? People should know that their donations benefit kids in the Greater Belleville area. Although our group was established in 1948, we understand that our community and the needs of the kids are changing. We welcome ideas, suggestions, and information about needs in our area that are not being addressed. Supporters are welcome to attend our meetings and to contact us with questions or concerns.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 153, Belleville, IL 62222

Website: belleville-il-kiwanis.org Facebook: Belleville, Illinois Kiwanis Club

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

What does your charity do? We create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

How can people help? Donate at bbbsil.org and/or sign up to be a Big (mentor) at bbbsil.org/beabig

Why should people give to your charity? All children deserve the time and attention to help them achieve success in life. By giving to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, you are helping defend the potential of the children in our community.

Mailing address: 2900 Frank Scott Parkway West, #956, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-398-3162

Website: bbbsil.org

Caritas Family Solutions

What does your charity do? Caritas Family Solutions is a human services nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities throughout the Metro-East and Southern Illinois. Services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors.

How can people help? Caritas serves more than 335 children in foster care throughout the Belleville region (1,595 overall), with children entering care every day of the year. While holiday gifts are appreciated, the needs are basic and exist year-round. Making a monetary donation provides the flexibility to meet these needs as they arise. Contributions can be made online at caritasfamilysolutions.org/donate or mailed to Caritas Family Solutions, 8601 W. Main St., Suite 200, Belleville, IL 62223. For more information, contact Ashlee Lambert at 618-213-8714 or Ashlee.Lambert@caritasfamily.org.

Why should people give to your charity? Social and emotional well-being is a critical component of healthy families and strong communities. Support for services provided by Caritas Family Solutions is an investment in strengthening our society by helping people of all ages to reach their full potential. Every day, our professional staff assists individuals, families, parents and caregivers in creating loving, stable environments that provide a solid foundation for those in need.

Mailing address: 8601 W. Main St., Suite 201, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-213-8700

Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois

What does your charity do? Dyslexia is estimated to affect over 2 million children in the U.S. These children typically have average or above average intelligence. However, if their dyslexia causes academic problems, it can lead to emotional and self-esteem issues throughout their lives. Since 2002, the Southern Illinois Center has been providing tutoring to children by highly educated tutors free of charge. Specialized training in the Orton-Gillingham method has also been provided free of charge. Learn more about how the Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois has impacted the lives of children in your community by visiting readwithdyslexia.com.

How can people help? You can:

▪ Attend or volunteer to work fundraising events. The only way our fundraisers can be successful is with your help. We can plan the best fundraisers, but if we don’t have anyone show up, or if we don’t have enough people working the event, they will not be successful.

▪ Donate office supplies.

▪ Use Schnucks E-Script. If you shop for groceries at Schnucks stores, pick up an E-Script card, register it and let the cashier scan it. A portion of your purchase will be donated to the center. Just register the card with the Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois or the Masonic Learning Center of Belleville.

▪ Give the gift of reading. What do you give to someone who has everything? You can give the gift of reading by making a donation to the center. Visit readwithdyslexia.com/sponsor_a_child to donate online and to find out how to make donations by mail.

Over 90% of sponsorship income goes directly to providing tutoring-related services for children with dyslexia. You can be confident your commitment is going where it should go — to the children who need it most.

Why should people give to your charity? Donations to support the Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois are greatly needed and appreciated. The free one-to-one individualized tutoring for each child is estimated to cost our center approximately $5,000 per child per year. Your donation to our 501c3 nonprofit center will be acknowledged with a letter of appreciation for your tax records. We generally have numerous fundraisers throughout the year. These usually include a walk-a-thon, vendor craft fair event in the winter, Glo Bingo nights, Ladies Luncheon and many others. People can attend and contribute via these events. Yearlong calendar of events for 2020-2021 is located at readwithdyslexia.com/calendar.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 23954 Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-235-9392

Website: readwithdyslexia.com

Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois

What does your charity do? Since 1977, the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois (EFGSI) has been providing a full spectrum of comprehensive services (such as residential facilities, monthly support groups, summer camp for children, comprehensive case management services, seizure first aid training, emergency medication assistance, etc.) for people whose lives have been affected by epilepsy.

How can people help? Monetary and/or in-kind donations of food, household supplies, gift cards are accepted and appreciated throughout the year. There are many volunteer opportunities such as office work, special events (annual walk, annual gala) and summer camp counselors. All donations go directly toward helping individuals facing the struggles of living with epilepsy.

Why should people give to your charity? The Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois has been serving southern Illinois since 1977. In fiscal year 2019 alone, 198,684 individuals received some form of epilepsy education, information and coordination services. All donations to the Epilepsy Foundation remain locally to help individuals living in your community.

Mailing address: 3515 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-236-2181

Website: efgreatersil.org

MindsEye volunteer Cory Sturdevant performs live audio description of a St. Louis Blues game at Enterprise Center. Jeremy D. Goodwin St. Louis Public Radio

MindsEye

What does your charity do? MindsEye’s mission is translating vision into audio to connect people with a visual disability to the St. Louis region. Since 1973, MindsEye has led the region in adaptive services for people with visual disability – historically this meant a radio service providing audio broadcast of printed material. The Audio Description Program is on the forefront of bridging visual accessibility to arts and culture. Beepball, a spin on baseball that unites blind and sighted athletes, serves as a year-round educational program for public schools and the community at large. You can learn more about MindsEye and how we connect with our community at www.mindseyeradio.org and on Facebook @mindseyeradio.

How can people help? Donate. Become a monthly donor or support MindsEye through sponsoring and attending events like our annual Soiree pour la Vue in February. The opportunities to volunteer are varied and endless. Beyond the Radio Reading Service and Audio Description Program, we present several special events throughout the year, including: MindsEye Trivia Night, our annual Soiree pour la Vue, the No Run, Beer Run, and the Ultimate Beepball Tournament in the summer.

Why should people give to your charity? MindsEye is the only service of its kind in our region. By supporting MindsEye, you are supporting access to the news and entertainment individuals with visual-impairments would not be able to access otherwise. MindsEye’s audio description means that every person who attends a theater production or exhibit, regardless of visual-impairment, has the chance to enjoy a rewarding experience. Beepball gives visually-impaired athletes a chance to get back in the game.

Mailing address: 9541 Church Circle Drive, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-394-6444

Website: mindseyeradio.org

Optimist Club of Belleville Foundation

What does your charity do? The primary functions of the Optimist Club of Belleville Foundation is to help in the encouragement and development of youth and to develop optimism as a way of life.

How can people help? The Optimist Club is always looking for new members to help with our mission. We will graciously accept all donations. Our club donations and projects total over $50,000 annually. It is estimated that during our club’s existence over $2 million has been contributed and spent toward youth and community improvements. It would be an almost impossible task to evaluate the number of Optimist volunteer hours that have gone into making our club’s efforts successful.

Why should people give to your charity? So many youth in our area are in need of support. As an organization we support many youth activities and community services including the following:

▪ Christmas food drive

▪ Santa’s House and Parade

▪ Childhood Cancer Campaign

▪ College scholarship fund

▪ Junior Optimist Golf Tournament

▪ Annual Oratorical, Essay and Poster Contests

Mailing address: P.O. Box 636, Belleville, IL 62222

Phone number: 618-806-5145

Website: facebook.com/Optimistclubbellevilleillinois

Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children

What does your charity do? The mission of PTOEC is to provide sport, recreation and social opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro-east. Our largest program is supporting Special Olympic athletes. We recruit coaches, buy uniforms, and locate practice facilities to ensure everyone on Team PTOEC can compete in their favorite sports. We also provide social activities throughout the year, including our popular Friday Fun Night dances. Lastly, we hold a terrific summer day camp each year for our school-aged members.

How can people help? We’re always interested in volunteers and especially in coaches interested in helping with Special Olympics sports. Like most not-for-profit organizations we also really appreciate any and all monetary donations! Your generous cash contributions buys uniforms, pays for transportation to competitions, and allows PTOEC to host fun social activities for our members. Lastly, if you have a friend, neighbor or family member with an intellectual disability - refer that person to PTOEC! We want everyone to have an opportunity to participate.

Why should people give to your charity? PTOEC is a community of amazing people working together to support individuals with intellectual disabilities. We work hard everyday to provide fun and excitement and joy and relationships for our members.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 23424, Belleville, IL 62223-0424

Website: ptoec.org

Senior Companion Program

What does your charity do? Senior Companions are older adults who provide companionship and assistance to their peers who are homebound or socially isolated. Senior Companions also assist with daily tasks and provide a much needed break to full-time caregivers.

This program brings seniors together with other seniors. The companions provide supportive, individualized services to help clients maintain their dignity and independence. The goal is to keep clients independent and in their own homes.

Senior Companions come a minimum of four hours per day. There is no cost to the family or the client. The days are arranged to meet the needs of the family and client. Although they might begin as strangers, these seniors quickly become friends.

How can people help? A financial donation goes a long way in supporting the program, which in turn could possibly be supporting your neighbor needing some extra assistance. The federal and state funding has diminished over the years, and we are only able to support the number of volunteers with what is in the budget. An increase in our community’s financial support would allow for additional volunteers to be trained and sent out.

Why should people give to your charity? AmeriCorps Seniors knows that service works, which is why they are committed to improving lives, strengthening communities and fostering civic engagement through service and volunteering. Volunteering spreads smiles to both the senior companion and those in need of assistance. Being of service has a multitude of benefits for well-being and provides goodwill to the individuals in the communities served. New data from the first year of the AmeriCorps Seniors impact study shows Senior Companion volunteers report improved health after just one year of service. Volunteers reported decreased anxiety and depression, decreased loneliness and social isolation, enhanced physical capacity and higher life satisfaction. Help others in your community who want to stay in their homes by giving financially to the Senior Companion Program. Donations made will help with the companions’ mileage, meals and time of service. A monetary gift will show you care about our older adults and their dignity to stay active for as long as possible.

Mailing address: 201 N. Church St., Belleville, IL 62220

Phone number: 618-234-4410 ext. 7040 or ext. 7036

Website: swic.edu/community/senior-programs/psop/programs

Soup & Raisins Program

What does your charity do? The Soup & Raisins Program provides basic meals to students at Southwestern Illinois College who are struggling. Free ramen noodles, raisins and crackers are available through the SWIC Success Center for students in need. An average of 250 meals are given out each week.

How can people help? While SWIC employees can donate through payroll deduction, monetary donations are graciously accepted through the SWIC Foundation. Please designate in the memo line that the donation is for the Soup & Raisins Program. Donations of ramen noodles (in cups), raisins and crackers are appreciated as well.

Why should people give to your charity? SWIC students are often on their own after having a safety net in high school — free or reduced lunches are no longer provided. Child care issues, unreliable transportation, unexpected illness and underemployment plague many of our students. Some students end up homeless or living in their car just trying to get through the semester. Other students find themselves in a financial crisis with a choice between paying for a textbook or paying their rent. We are trying to eliminate hunger from their list of concerns.

Mailing address: SWIC Foundation, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221

Phone number: 618-235-2700, ext. 5174 or 618-301-6721

St. Clair TNR & Rescue

What does your charity do? St. Clair TNR & Rescue is a local nonprofit organization run by volunteers (located in Belleville, serving St. Clair County) who help the community by performing TNR (trap, neuter and return) on feral and community cats throughout the county at little to no charge to the residents. County members call our number, appointments are set to trap (spay, vaccinate and return the feral/community cats), and the cats then live longer, healthier lives while the nuisance behaviors are long gone. We also help community members find low cost spay/neuter options for owned pets.

St. Clair TNR & Rescue also rescues animals from TNR locations and pulls animals from St. Clair County Animal Control. We do not discriminate. We take in ill animals, injured animals, FIV+ cats, pregnant mamas, litters of kittens, etc. We have a physical shelter and several foster homes. Cats and dogs are available for adoption year-round. Animals ready for adoption are listed on petfinder.com , and some cats are able to be viewed at the Belleville PetSmart kitty condos.

We are currently hosting pet pictures with Santa at Rural King in Swansea every Saturday and Sunday in December from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How can people help? There are several ways people can help St. Clair TNR & Rescue and the animals in our care. We are always looking for volunteers to transport animals to and from vet clinics, volunteers to help with TNR services and volunteers to foster cats and/or dogs. Please call 314-339-7481, if you’re able to help. Please consider choosing St. Clair TNR & Rescue as your Amazonsmile charity of choice. We have a wish-list on Amazon as well. And we are always thankful for donations. You can donate on our page at stclairtnrandrescue.vistaprintdigital.com by clicking on the donate button or by mail by sending donations to 3067 Plum Hill School Road, Belleville, IL 62221. Follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/maggiesmuttmission to learn more.

Why should people give to your charity? St. Clair County is committed to going no-kill by 2021. In order for this to happen, spaying/neutering feral cats is a must. St. Clair TNR & Rescue is committed to helping the county achieve this goal by providing TNR services to as many community members and their feral cat colonies as possible. We also provide food, shelter and medical care for those we rescue from the streets and from St. Clair County Animal Control. Some cats and dogs stay in our care for quite some time since their medical needs are so great.

Mailing address: 3067 Plum Hill School Road, Belleville, IL 62221

Phone number: 314-339-7481

Website: stclairtnrandrescue.vistaprintdigital.com

Community Link Outreach Coordinator Mary Hilmes and The Red Porch Manager Lynn Pannier take a break from preparations for the cafe’s grand opening in New Baden last year. Community Link provides a variety of services to more than 300 children and adults with developmental disabilities. To learn more about Community Link and The Red Porch, visit www.commlink.org. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

Breese

Community Link

What does your charity do? Community Link offers opportunities for growth and independence for people with developmental disabilities. We accomplish this through a person-centered approach, providing participants with a place to live, education, independent living skills, and employment that enriches their lives and empowers them to advocate for themselves.

How can people help? Monetary gifts is Community Link’s greatest need at this time.

Why should people give to your charity? COVID-19 has produced unique challenges for Community Link. We’ve been able to put in place safety protocols in our residential homes and at our day programs to ensure that our participants are safe. And, we’ve been able to offer unique and fun activities to our participants at our residential homes. We could not do these things without the public’s support.

Mailing address: 1665 N. Fourth St., Breese, IL 62230

Phone number: 618-526-8800

Website: commlink.org

Collinsville

Collinsville Food Pantry

What does your charity do? Due to the pandemic crisis, the Collinsville Food Pantry offers curbside pick-up only for their clients two times per month instead of their normal client-choice shopping experience on Tuesdays 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., and Fridays 9-11 a.m. The Pantry also offers curbside services for emergency food boxes, senior commodity boxes and care packages for the homeless. Their SOS soup kitchen program offers a special sack lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m to noon. They have also partnered with the Society of St. Vincent De Paul to include delivery services to the Collinsville homebound residents. They still offer their Tote Me Home program, a weekend meal package for students in the Collinsville Unit 10 School District, which is now well over 200 students per week. Virtual utility assistance and housing rental assistance, other resources for health care, dental, nutrition, employment services and food stamp application services are now offered through informational pamphlets placed in the curbside bags.

How can people help? The services are provided through generous donations from local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals giving to the Collinsville Food Pantry. You can make a difference in the community by partaking in giving opportunities with us. Call 618-346-1861.

Why should people give to your charity? The Collinsville Food Pantry needs community support to continually provide quality services to those that are struggling and in need of assistance.

Mailing address: 201 E. Church St., Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 618-346-1861

Website: collinsvillefoodpantry.org

Making a Difference

What does your charity do? We feed, clothe and minister to everyone. From time to time everyone of us needs help, whether you are living check to check or homeless on the street, we will do what we can to help. We don’t have any income or zip code requirements so If you are looking for clothing, food or hygiene let us know, and if we don’t currently have it in stock we can point you to resources to help you out.

How can people help? Visit our website at becausetheymatter.com or check us out on Facebook at Facebook.com/becausetheymatter for more info. We are always looking to partner up with churches, businesses and other organizations.

Why should people give to your charity? Our charity runs on 100% donations. We have no paid staff on hand. We are all volunteers. Check out our website or Facebook page to see how we are Making A Difference in the community.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 101, Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 618-514-4393

Website: becausetheymatter.com

East St. Louis

Gateway Pet Guardians

What does your charity do? Animal welfare in the East St. Louis metro area.

How can people help? Donate, volunteer to walk dogs or volunteer to foster dogs and cats.

Why should people give to your charity? Our work is focused on eliminating pet homelessness in the East St. Louis community through intake and rehabilitation of pets, as well as community programming to keep pets with their families.

Mailing address: 725 N. 15th St., East St. Louis, IL 62205

Phone number: 314-664-7398

Website: gatewaypets.org

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, Inc.

What does your charity do? Neighborhood House is a community center providing a wide range of programs and services to the East St. Louis community, including a Food Pantry, recreational and education assistance for youth, job development and training and AmeriCorps.

How can people help? People can donate toys, household goods or canned goods to help those in our community during the holiday season.

Why should people give to your charity? Neighborhood House has a long history of serving the East St. Louis community. The holiday season is a good time to remember our neighbors throughout the metro east area with charity and kindness.

Mailing address: 1200 N. 13th St., East St. Louis, IL 62205

Phone number: 618-874-0777

Website: lessiebatesdavis.org

Fairview Heights

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services

What does your charity do? Hoyleton during the COVID-19 pandemic has been stretched like most other agencies in the area. However, we chose to step into the unknown and step up to meet the needs that we had never thought we would be able to do before. We not only care for the most underprivileged children and families in Illinois, but we serve them through behavioral and mental health, residential, foster care, human trafficking, and prevention services. And with other needs in the community, we have also needed to support them with food, housing assistance, and utilities. Our focus is not just ”One child at a time,” but how can we help when no one else will. We want to care today to change tomorrow. With 125 years of service in the Southern Illinois area, we are continuing help to restore family relationships and prepare young adults to make positive life decisions and become productive citizens. We are building stronger communities through programs that strengthen and preserve families.

How can people help? Please help us make 2021 and the future for our communities brighter by donating online to help us fill the needs of our youth, families, and our community as a whole. Contact our Development Department at 618-688-4727 or adrobisch@hoyleton.org if you have questions.

Why should people give to your charity? Many of the children in our residential programs will spend the holidays in our care with no place to call home. Many of the families in our community-based programs are struggling to meet the basic needs of food and shelter. We are doing everything we can to make this time of year as joyful as possible for those who may be having struggles. We appreciate you joining us this Christmas season and into 2021 to make sure every child we encounter has a gift of a warm home and a smile this Christmas.

Mailing address: 8 Executive Drive, Suite 200, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-688-4727

Website: hoyleton.org

The Illinois Center for Autism

What does your charity do? We educate and serve children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

How can people help? There are many opportunities to help the Illinois Center for Autism (ICA)! However, this year has been very challenging for all of us. This pandemic has placed extraordinary burdens on every family, particularly those caring for an individual with a disability. ICA has been securing donations to assist some of our families with the greatest food deficit, especially during the holiday season. To help with our Holiday Food Drive, please go to www.illinoiscenterforautism.org or contact us at 618-398-7500.

Why should people give to your charity? We have over 43 years of developing programs for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities. We have a management team with more than 100 years of experience combined, and we are serving the most vulnerable individuals in our society. One in 54 people are diagnosed. The diagnosis has been said to be greater than the combined diagnosis of juvenile diabetes, AIDS, cancer, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and Down Syndrome. Right now, our families are truly struggling and we need your help to help them.

Mailing address: 548 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-398-7500

Website: illinoiscenterforautism.org

National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias

What does your charity do? The mission of the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias (NFED) is to empower and connect people touched by ectodermal dysplasias through education, support and research. In 1981, Mary Kaye Richter and 12 other families affected by ectodermal dysplasias organized and founded the NFED in Mascoutah, Illinois. Mary Kaye’s toddler, Charley, had been diagnosed with hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia, and she was looking for answers on how to best take care of him.

How can people help? The NFED has many ways that people can help:

▪ Donate cash, check, credit card, stock and/or in-kind items.

▪ Host a fundraising or awareness event.

▪ Advocate to mandate medical insurance coverage for dental treatments.

▪ Volunteer at our office to help with mailings.

▪ Help raise awareness on social media.

Why should people give to your charity? The NFED is the only organization in the U.S. whose sole mission is to empower those with ectodermal dysplasias. We are committed to the ectodermal dysplasias community. Ectodermal dysplasias are inherited disorders that involve defects in the hair, nails, sweat glands and teeth. When a person has at least two types of abnormal ectodermal features — for example, malformed teeth and extremely sparse hair — the individual is identified as being affected by ectodermal dysplasia.

The NFED has grown considerably since the early 1980s, a time when little was known about the rare conditions and the medical literature cited only a half dozen affected individuals in the United States. Today, we serve more than 8,100 families worldwide.

When you are missing some or all of your teeth, smiling, eating and talking are not easy. Here at the NFED, we believe every person deserves a smile. We work with families to help them understand treatment options, to increase their access to care and to find financial assistance for that care. We have a network of Dental Treatment Centers, offer a donated implant program with the help of Straumann, educate care providers through symposia and have provided clients with more than $1.5 million in assistance for needed care.

Perhaps our greatest success comes from providing individuals and families affected by ectodermal dysplasia with a place to turn for reliable information, support and hope. We publish high-quality information to empower families with knowledge that their doctors often cannot give. We stand with open arms to welcome the family who has just been diagnosed, to answer their questions, and to allay their fears. The foundation educates families that anything is possible for the person who is affected by ectodermal dysplasia. The conditions come with challenges, but with support and encouragement, families can expect a bright future.

The NFED is also dedicated to finding a cure. We have funded more than $2.5 million in research at more than 40 centers around the world and sponsored numerous scientific conferences for specific syndromes and classification. NFED-funded research projects have identified genes for numerous ectodermal dysplasias, established treatment protocols and characterized many of the syndromes.

Mary Kaye retired as executive director in 2010. Today, Mary Fete leads the NFED and carries out the vision that the first dozen families had back in 1981: to be a resource for the ectodermal dysplasias community and to assure its families that they are never alone.

Mailing address: 6 Executive Drive, Suite 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-566-2020

Website: nfed.org

Rock Steady Boxing at the REC

What does your charity do? We help people with Parkinson’s fight back against the debilitating effects of this progressive, neurological disease using exercise that helps to slow the progression of their Parkinsonian symptoms. Our program is appropriate for people with all stages of the disease and focuses on agility, mobility, balance, coordination, strength and flexibility. Movements are modified to accommodate anyone with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s. As important as the physical movement is the camaraderie and the friendship that develops among the group. It is challenging, rewarding and empowering to be fighting back together.

How can people help? Encourage those with Parkinson’s to join us! We also welcome volunteers (aka corner people) to join us for classes to provide assistance to those who need it. Safety is priority. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, we welcome and are in need of financial assistance.

Why should people give to your charity? A diagnosis of Parkinson’s is crushing and real. As dozens of scientific sessions show, the quest to defeat Parkinson’s is a long, complicated war being fought on many fronts. Forced, intense exercise has been proven to slow the progression of Parkinson’s. We are helping to improve our boxers’ quality of life – physically, emotionally and spiritually – maintain their independence and dignity. RSB offers hope to those with Parkinson’s and their families. They don’t have to fight back alone. Stepping into the ring with them, either as a volunteer or by making a gift, will have a profound impact on them and all who are associated with Rock Steady Boxing O’Fallon.

Mailing address: 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Phone number: 618-489-2040

Website: rsbofallon.com

Freeburg

Fire Truck O’ Toys

What does your charity do? Our mission is to make sure every hospitalized child and family receives that joy in the form of the simplest of gifts at Christmas — a toy.

How can people help? Because of the pandemic’s limitations to accessible toy collection sites, we are asking Santa’s helpers for monetary donations to purchase toys for our local hospitalized children. Donations can be made at www.firetruckotoys.org. New, unwrapped toys can still be delivered to our only drop-off location, Hearthside Grill and Fireplace, located at 418 S Belt E, Belleville, IL 62220.

Why should people give to your charity? To date, we’ve collected over 37,000 toys and have distributed to six St. Louis hospitals, including SSM Cardinal Glennon, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Mercy Hospital for Children, Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital and Hawthorn Children’s Psychiatric Hospital. Our ongoing outreach is expanding every year as more organizations have come to support the program. Administration and support costs are managed by our sponsorship partners, allowing us to focus 100% of donations for the purchase of toys and gifts for the children in our local hospitals.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 209, Freeburg, IL 62243

Phone number: 618-578-8384

Website: firetruckotoys.org

Godfrey

Beverly Farm Foundation

What does your charity do? Beverly Farm Foundation provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities. We ensure each individual has physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

How can people help? We accept monetary donations, clothing and household items (in our resale shop) and are always looking for amazing volunteers.

Why should people give to your charity? We have been providing exceptional services for 123 years in the Riverbend community, and our staff strive to live our mission out each day.

Mailing address: 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

Phone number: 618-466-0367

Website: beverlyfarm.org

Highland

Leaps of Love, Inc.

What does your charity/organization do? LOL embraces families affected by childhood brain tumors and late effects of childhood cancer by providing hope, strength and encouragement to endure the challenges everyone in the family faces. Family retreats, social events, outings, workshops, and more can help give these families the opportunity to strengthen their lives with support, wisdom, and encouragement of others who have experienced similar scenarios to theirs.

How can people help? During this pandemic, we have been challenged with helping these families in other ways. Currently, we are looking for gift cards to help them with gas, groceries, restaurants, and clothing as they stay safe and quarantined more than ever. This gives them a chance to still receive their essentials and other needs with limiting their time outside the home.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? Many people do not realize that even though the children may be surviving longer, their chances of health problems, due to their treatments, increase. Late effects of childhood cancer treatment are common in survivors, and about two-thirds are moderate to severe. Once diagnosed with childhood cancer, it is a life-long sentence, not only for the child but the entire family.

Mailing address: 1005 B Broadway, Highland, IL 62249

Phone number: 618-410-7212

Website: leapsoflove.org

Mascoutah

Leu Civic Center Inc.

What does your charity do? The Leu Civic Center plans and organizes a variety of recreational, cultural, social and civic programs for the youth and families of Mascoutah, Scott Air Force Base, Lebanon, New Baden, Freeburg and the surrounding communities. The center has been providing a variety of programs for over 40 years.

We offer programs for children and their families to encourage physical fitness, teamwork and respect for themselves and others around them. Financial assistance is provided to families in need and any military family with a deployed family member.

On school days, we provide a late afternoon meal for any child who needs one, no questions asked.

How can people help? Individuals and corporations can help by making a donation to help us keep providing the services we offer and/or by volunteering their time, services and skills.

Why should people give to your charity? We are one of the most affordable recreational/sports centers in the bi-state area. We only charge a family $40 per year for membership and all of our classes. Any family that needs financial assistance is provided with a scholarship. We also provide all military families with a deployed family member full scholarships.

Mailing address: 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258

Phone number: 618-566-2175

Website: leuciviccenter.com

Millstadt

Equus Rescue and Therapy

What does your charity do? Equus Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit that began in 2008 after its founder, Margo Sutter, learned the shocking fate of many racehorses that can no longer race — many between 2 and 5 years old. She realized that having the potential to live another 25-30 years gave ample time to retrain these magnificent, intuitive animals for a second career as therapy animals. Horses have an amazing ability to connect non-verbally with humans in a highly therapeutic manner, and in some cases, have even surpassed traditional methods. It was a win-win opportunity.

While Equus Rescue focuses mainly on rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining and re-homing thoroughbred racehorses, it is not breed exclusive. To date, Equus Rescue has re-homed, fostered or transitioned over 400 horses into safe or permanent environments.

Now that we have obtained more room at our farm, including a huge indoor arena, we are ready to launch in-house programs focused on youths at risk, our country’s military veterans, crime victim groups and other populations who may find greater comfort in a non-verbal therapeutic environment. However, it remains a huge financial commitment to support and retrain them to serve in new therapeutic roles. Currently, Equus Rescue supports 54 horses, including descendants of Secretariat, Seattle Slew, and even Man o’ War.

How can people help? We always welcome volunteers who love horses. It’s not just mucking stalls. Horse-handling skills are always very helpful, but not required. Bring your talents and we will put them to good use. We also can use donated items such as pine shavings, bags of feed, grooming supplies, lots and lots of hay, and monetary gifts — for all of which we will happily provide a donation receipt. Please ask your employer or philanthropic group to consider sponsoring a horse for a year.

Why should people give to your charity? Currently, we are 100% donation funded and 100% volunteer staffed, meaning that the donations we receive pay for hay, grain, veterinary expenses, rent and utilities. It costs about $100 per day for hay alone. With your help, we can achieve our goal to become self-sustaining through our therapy programs, clinics and private rental of our new indoor arena, which is suitable for a wide variety of events from horse clinics, shows, riding lessons, training and even horse-themed parties and wedding receptions.

Mailing address: 8743 LePere School Road, Millstadt, IL 62260

Website: equusrescue.org

New Baden

New Baden Giving Tree

What does your charity do? The Giving Tree provides food and clothing to residents of New Baden and New Memphis on a regular and dependable basis. During the summer, children in the area are provided lunch Monday-Friday through our Summer Lunch Program. The Giving Tree also provides backpacks with school supplies for children in New Baden before they go back to school. Around the holidays, the Giving Tree provides Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts for the children in the area.

How can people help? Monetary contributions can be made at any time, as well as donations of clothing and nonperishable food items. Feel free to call the church at 618-588-4135 if you are interested in volunteering or to find out how you can contribute in another way.

Why should people give to your charity? It is our mission to be a community of God’s people who care for one another by translating our faith into action and being responsive to the social, emotional, intellectual and possible spiritual needs of those around us in our community.

Mailing address: 414 W. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265

Phone number: 618-588-4135

Website: zionuccnb.net

O’Fallon

Hearts In Faith

What does your charity do? We empower single moms, single fathers and youth by promoting healthy relationships, as well as emotional, mental and spiritual strength.

How can people help? This year we are in need of a school supplies to support the needs of youth in St. Clair and Madison County. We are also in need of hygiene products to distribute to single-parent families in need.

Why should people give to your charity? Supporting single moms, single fathers and youth will ultimately strengthen our communities and enhance the lives of these families.

Mailing address: 7 Eagle Center, Suite B1, O’Fallon, IL 62269

Phone number: 314-529-0214

Website: heartsinfaith.org

Swansea

LINC, Inc. (Living Independently Now Center)

What does your charity do? LINC provides independent living services to people with all types of disabilities and all ages, including but not limited to advocacy; peer support; independent living skills training; information and referral; and both youth and nursing home transition. Our services are holistic in nature, ensuring that all needs are addressed. And 51 percent or more of our board and staff positions are filled by people with disabilities.

How can people help? Donations are gratefully accepted at our office, on our website or by mail. Gifts of both money and time are truly valued. We are currently seeking volunteers for several projects, and we are also seeking mission-minded individuals to serve on our board of directors. Give us a call for more information.

Why should people give to your charity? Giving is a win-win situation. You get to feel good about donating to support quality local services that help people with varying disability-related needs. LINC’s support groups, equipment loan program, and community programs are funded by your donations. And our state or federally funded programs, restricted by requirements, are enhanced by your generosity. People with disabilities in our community live better through receiving assistive devices or equipment and/or support from others who have been there. LINC’s consumers are able to live more independently, creating stronger individuals and a more inclusive community.

Mailing address: 15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-235-9988

Website: lincinc.org

Waterloo

Monroe County House of Neighborly Service

What does your charity do? The House of Neighborly Service is a group of churches, agencies, schools, civic groups and organizations who have the common mission to empower families and individuals in their lives.

How can people help? We are an agency of volunteers who provide food, clothing and other assistance to individuals and families in Monroe County. We welcome any donations relating to those needs, as well as individuals who wish to volunteer.

Why should people give to your charity? House of Neighborly Service is a non-profit, community-based organization that is all about neighbors helping neighbors. We are not a government-funded agency, and we work with individuals and families one-on-one to meet their specific needs.

Mailing address: 1331 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, IL 62298

Phone number: 618-939-8900

Website: mocohouseofneighborlyservice.weebly.com

St. Louis, Missouri

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, St. Louis Chapter

What does your charity do? AAFA-STL provides prescription allergy, asthma and eczema medications to low-income children, as well as providing nebulizers and other asthma rescue equipment to school nurses that can be used in an emergency.

AAFA-STL also provides educational workshops on food allergy and asthma for the community.

How can people help? Monetary donations are accepted. Find out more at aafastl.org/donate.

Volunteers are needed to help plan the Orchid Affair gala event and to join our speakers bureau.

Why should people give to your charity? One in 10 people in our community is affected by asthma and over 5 percent of children have life-threatening food allergies. St. Clair and Madison County have the highest instances of asthma in the state of Illinois. AAFA-STL helps children and their families breathe easy.

Mailing address: 1500 S. Big Bend Blvd., Suite 1S, St. Louis, MO 63117

Phone number: 314-645-2422

Website: aafastl.org

The National Children’s Cancer Society

What does your charity do? The National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS) tirelessly and compassionately supports families making their way through the daunting world of childhood cancer. With over 30 years of experience serving more than 45,000 children, NCCS has become a master navigator of this world, helping families get where they need to be — physically, financially and emotionally — to give them hope and to give their children the best possible shot at survival. Distributing over $68 million to families over its lifetime with the help of compassionate donors, NCCS is able to take a “no matter what” approach, creating a clear path through the labyrinth of childhood cancer and survivorship to help families stay strong, stay positive and stay together.

How can people help? People can help families battling childhood cancer by making a donation on our website (thenccs.org/donate), hosting their own fundraiser to benefit NCCS and/or creating a Facebook fundraiser from our Facebook page, Facebook.com/thenccs.

Why should people give to your charity? Because no family should go through childhood cancer alone.

Mailing address: 500 N. Broadway, Suite 1850, St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone number: 314-241-1600

Website: thenccs.org