Holiday festivities take center stage on southwestern Illinois calendar

Holiday Festivities & Events

▪ Santacast Live: Letters to Santa — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Online at facebook.com/SantasHouseBelleville. Children are encouraged to drop off their Letters to Santa in the special North Pole Mailbox, located at the northeast quadrant of the Public Square in Belleville, and then tune in to live Santacasts on Facebook to see if their letter will be read by Santa Claus. belleville.net/725/Holidays-2020

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ Warm Springs Ranch Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Celebration — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Warm Springs Ranch, 25270 State Highway 98, Boonville, Missouri. Forget the reindeer! Guests will witness groups of geldings as they drive past the Clydesdale travel trucks, sparkling with lights. From there, guests will continue to the Clydesdale pastures where they’ll meet the mares and foals. Finally, guests will enjoy a brightly lit barn and a wagon display radiating with beautiful lights. Visitors can tune into the radio and enjoy festive holiday music as they drive through the brilliant lights display spanning across the scenic property. Reservations are required. For tickets, hours and other information, visit warmspringsranch.com.

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Fifth annual Winterfest — 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday through Saturday, Jan. 2. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Winterfest will transform Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland that will delight people of all ages as they drive around the park. Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Winterfest is free and open to the public. archpark.org/winterfest

▪ Lot of Lights — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. A spectacular holiday drive-through show featuring lasers, holograms, projection mapping and a lot of lights. Enter a massive tunnel of lights and enjoy over a mile of unique and exciting holiday displays. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information visit LotofLights.com or get updates at facebook.com/familyarena.

Fundraisers & Donation Drives

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Through Friday, Dec. 18. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis. Items, new and unwrapped, include toys for children up to age 14. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

▪ Love Church Food Drive — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Love Church, 3 Emerald Terrace, Swansea. The Love Church Food Drive ministry is providing food boxes for families in need. There is no cost needed, just visit the location where food boxes will be provided.

▪ Pet Family Pictures with Santa — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20. Rural King, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Donations accepted. Hosted by Saint Clair TNR & Rescue. Questions: Text 314-339-7481. facebook.com/events/4262965243718874

▪ Food for Fines — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. The Library will collect donations for the GlenEd Pantry through Dec. 31. For each non-perishable food item you bring to the Library, we will waive $1 of only overdue fines from your account. Every year, our goal is to donate 2,000+ pounds of food to the Pantry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Events

▪ PCs for People and Girl Scouts Computer Distribution Drive-Thru Event — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. The event is designed to make computers and Wi-Fi hotspots available to those with a need. PCs for People buys used computers then refurbishes them, allowing it to offer complete desktop packages for as little as $20. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois staff have partnered with PCs for People to distribute computers over the next year by holding drive-through events where residents can pick up their computers. Pre-registration is recommended to ensure we have enough equipment available at the event. Eligibility information is available at pcsforpeople.org/eligibility. Register at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. Financial aid is available.

▪ New Shining Light Church 20th annual No Child Left Behind Without Christmas Toys — Noon Saturday, Dec. 19. New Shining Light Community Outreach Ministry, 740 Broadway St., Venice. Drive-thru event. Serving children ages 12 and under. Every child will get free toys for Christmas. Free bags of groceries available, all free, no ID needed. Event will take place until all items are gone. Call 618-530-2347, 618-558-6143, 618-541-2534, 618-541-0946 or 314-448-9696 for information.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781300796259

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Belleville Philharmonic Society: Christmas Cheer — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Livestream on the Belleville Philharmonic Facebook page. Join musicians from the country’s second oldest continuously performing orchestra in a joyful program of holiday favorites. facebook.com/events/180755787080339

▪ Terry Barber: Christmas Presence — 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. From classics to classical – celebrate the holiday season with an evening of carols and inspirational popular favorites. This show is a crowd-pleasing favorite that will leave audiences uplifted and filled with joy! The “Christmas Presence” recording was considered for six Grammy nominations. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Live From The Sheldon: ‘Winter Wonderland’ — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Free streaming concert event. St. Louis musical theatre favorites Zoe Vonder Haar, John Flack, Ben Nordstrom, Emily Kuhn and Steve Neale celebrate the holidays with the festive sounds of the season! Join some of St. Louis’ finest singers for this fun-filled, fast-paced program of winter and holiday favorites, old and new, including “Let it Snow,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Let it Go,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “The Christmas Song” and many more. To watch, follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages or subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels. TheSheldon.org

▪ Denise Thimes: A Denise Thimes Christmas — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. St. Louis native and jazz vocalist Denise Thimes performs. Tickets start at $20. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Bach Society of Saint Louis: Christmas Candlelight Concert — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Virtual event. Reimagined as a virtual event, you now have a unique and exciting opportunity to bring the magic of the Christmas Candlelight Concert right into your own home. This festive, memorable event will feature some of your favorite carols and is sure to leave you filled with joy and holiday cheer. Tickets start at $15 per household or device. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/christmas

▪ Lola Kristine: The Eve Before the Eve — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. After two sold-out shows this year, Lola Kristine comes home for the holidays on Dec. 23, the Eve of Christmas Eve, with classic songs of the season across a range of styles and her originals that celebrate the spirit. Ryan Marquez on keys, and boyfriend Noah Sherwin on acoustic guitar. A cello is in the works, and lots of special guests throughout the evening. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Online Christmas Concert — Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online concert. Enjoy the Heartland Community Chorus Christmas concert, “Christmas at Home,” in four parts on the group’s YouTube channel or via facebook.com/heartlandcommunitychorus.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, Hospital Entrance 2, Classroom 1, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Waterloo, 900 Park St., Waterloo. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Home Depot, 2500 Troy Road, Edwardsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Real Estate 75-Hour Pre-License Course — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 6. Online via Zoom. The 10-week course will be hosted via Zoom by the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS. To register: https://bit.ly/2UpCDTc. For more information: 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

▪ Urban Tree Conference — Thursdays and Fridays Jan. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 2021. Online event. Trees are a valuable asset to nature but are often overlooked in urban settings. Trees cool buildings with their shade and clean the air and water through filtration. However, urban trees must withstand pollution, poor soils, limited legroom for roots, and pressure from insects and disease, and their health and cultural requirements are not considered or monitored. Bring nature back to your urban area with the help of the University of Illinois Urban Tree Conference. The six-day, 18 session virtual conference will cover all aspects of urban tree planning, implementation and management. Cost: $10 per day; $50 for the entire program. Registration closes Dec. 29. To register: go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeRegistration

▪ Virtual Authors Showcase: Brit Bennett - ‘The Vanishing Half’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Meet best-selling author Brit Bennett and discuss her novel, “The Vanishing Half.” Register by emailing BellevilleReads@BellevillePublicLibrary.org. Open to the first 50 registrants. For information: facebook.com/groups/bellevillereads

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carry-out only. 618-667-8387.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200191044012