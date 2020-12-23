Still time to catch some holiday light displays in southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, Dec. 24 is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Holiday Festivities & Events

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ Warm Springs Ranch Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Celebration — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Warm Springs Ranch, 25270 State Highway 98, Boonville, Missouri. Forget the reindeer! Guests will witness groups of geldings as they drive past the Clydesdale travel trucks, sparkling with lights. From there, guests will continue to the Clydesdale pastures where they’ll meet the mares and foals. Finally, guests will enjoy a brightly lit barn and a wagon display radiating with beautiful lights. Visitors can tune into the radio and enjoy festive holiday music as they drive through the brilliant lights display spanning across the scenic property. Reservations are required. For tickets, hours and other information, visit warmspringsranch.com.

▪ 51st annual Way of Lights Christmas Display — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Over 1 million white lights are featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem. Camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, kettle corn, grab-n-go food. Carriage rides by reservation at 314-621-3334. Rides are available Sunday through Friday. For more information: snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Fifth annual Winterfest — 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday through Saturday, Jan. 2. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Winterfest will transform Kiener Plaza into a magical wonderland that will delight people of all ages as they drive around the park. Winterfest will feature more than 60,000 lights in the trees of Kiener Plaza to complement the iconic backdrop of the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Winterfest is free and open to the public. archpark.org/winterfest

▪ Lot of Lights — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. A spectacular holiday drive-through show featuring lasers, holograms, projection mapping and a lot of lights. Enter a massive tunnel of lights and enjoy over a mile of unique and exciting holiday displays. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information visit LotofLights.com or get updates at facebook.com/familyarena.

Fundraisers & Donation Drives

▪ Food for Fines — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. The Library will collect donations for the GlenEd Pantry through Dec. 31. For each non-perishable food item you bring to the Library, we will waive $1 of only overdue fines from your account. Every year, our goal is to donate 2,000+ pounds of food to the Pantry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Club News

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781130796276

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Katie McGrath: Garth and Friends in Low Places — 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. Livestream event. Katie McGrath became a country music fan in 1990 when the release of Garth Brooks’ album, “No Fences,” coincided with her move to Dallas, Texas. “It was impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store without hearing Garth Brooks. I went with the tide and became a believer.” McGrath’s new show shares her favorites from that purely American genre, including Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette and others. In her usual fashion, Katie will weave the songs around stories from her gypsy life in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and New York. Tickets are $20 for the livestream event. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Tish Haynes Keys: The Night After Christmas — 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. “The Voice” finalist Tish Haynes Keys closes out the final week of this crazy year with her first Holiday Show. This inspired performer, St. Louis’s own, serenades you with some of your favorite holiday tunes, R&B and Gospel. With a stellar band: pianist Phil Graves, bassman Shawn Taylor, saxophonist Corey Allen, and percussionist Drew Exum. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Online Christmas Concert — Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online concert. Enjoy the Heartland Community Chorus Christmas concert, “Christmas at Home,” in four parts on the group’s YouTube channel or via facebook.com/heartlandcommunitychorus.

Blood Drives/COVID-19 Testing

▪ Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 6 months of age. Valid phone number required to get results. 618-825-4420.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Free COVID-19 Testing – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30. SCC Public Services Building, 330 W. Main St., Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 3 years old. Valid ID required; please bring insurance card ID you have one.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, Conference Room #109, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28. Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 N. Locust St., Centralia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28. First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28. Tri Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach, Glen Carbon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, 2220 W. Main St., Belleville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Drury Inn O’Fallon, 1118 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 6 months of age. Valid phone number required to get results. 618-825-4420.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Real Estate 75-Hour Pre-License Course — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 6. Online via Zoom. The 10-week course will be hosted via Zoom by the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS. To register: https://bit.ly/2UpCDTc. For more information: 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

▪ Virtual Authors Showcase: Brit Bennett - ‘The Vanishing Half’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Meet best-selling author Brit Bennett and discuss her novel, “The Vanishing Half.” Register by emailing BellevilleReads@BellevillePublicLibrary.org. Open to the first 50 registrants. For information: facebook.com/groups/bellevillereads