Blood drives, fundraisers, virtual events & more on southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, Dec. 31, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ City of Grafton New Year’s Eve Event — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Lighthouse Park, Grafton. The City of Grafton will celebrate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021 with fireworks. The fireworks display will take place at Lighthouse Park, near the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River, starting at 10 p.m. Ample parking is available. Social distancing is encouraged.

▪ Remote Ringing of the Bells 2021 — Noon Friday, Jan. 1. Belleville. Stay home and welcome 2021. Grab your bells, whistles, pots or pans and join Mayor Mark Eckert and residents across Belleville for this longstanding Belleville tradition. Go outside and ring your bells for two minutes at noon to welcome the new year. While distanced, be together in community spirit.

▪ Virtual Eagle Ice Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Live on the Audubon Center at Riverlands Facebook page. Meet an American Bald Eagle up close and virtually; watch ice carvers create an eagle out of a block of ice; learn eagle watching tips; enjoy a Do It Yourself Eagle Craft and more during this year’s Virtual Eagle Fest. A variety of panels and information sessions will be held throughout the four-hour event. For detailed information: facebook.com/events/3517315351693056.

▪ 62nd annual Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Ave., Collinsville. Buy – sell – trade. Coins, currency, gold and silver, bullion, jewelry and more. Barbecue available by Sons of the American Legion. Admission is $1 donation. All are welcome. Sponsored by Dupo Coin Club. 618-407-1994 or metroeastmoney@charter.net

Club News

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Online via Zoom. Meeting topic: “Breaking Through Your Genealogy Brick Wall in St. Clair County (IL).” Attendees may submit problems in advance to SCCGS members who will provide suggestions for general research or specialized records in St. Clair County to help break through a brick wall in family research. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information and sample problem online at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Zida Lioness: Unplugged - Acoustic - Originals — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Zida Lioness has a vibe, a voicing and a way-in all her own, as pleasing as it is intriguing. She goes unplugged and acoustic here, and rolls out some originals. She brings a top-flight crew, with bassist Jahmal Nichols (Two-Time Grammy-Winning Gregory Porter Band), Fred Lamont Patterson on guitar, Kelly Wimbly on percussion. Shanelle Scott and Dabriel Moore sing background. As full a sound as they want to make. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance; $10 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Bryan Duckham and Jim Cady: Soft Rock of the ‘70s — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Bryan Duckham (formerly of Yukon Jake, featured in “Up in the Air” with George Clooney”) and Jim Cady (formerly of the Usual Suspects, Riverfront Times Best Cover Band, will perform all your ‘70s favorites from: The Allman Brothers Band, America, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Jimmy Buffet, The Doobie Brothers, Earth, Wind, and Fire, The Eagles, Peter Frampton, Seals & Crofts, Boz Skaggs, and more. Tickets are $10. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Online Christmas Concert — Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online concert. Enjoy the Heartland Community Chorus Christmas concert, “Christmas at Home,” in four parts on the group’s YouTube channel or via facebook.com/heartlandcommunitychorus.

Fundraisers & Donation Drives

▪ Food for Fines — Through Thursday, Dec. 31. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. The Library will collect donations for the GlenEd Pantry through Dec. 31. For each non-perishable food item you bring to the Library, we will waive $1 of only overdue fines from your account. Every year, our goal is to donate 2,000+ pounds of food to the Pantry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

Blood Drives/COVID-19 Testing

▪ Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 6 months of age. Valid phone number required to get results. 618-825-4420.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Dawson’s Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave., Granite City. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Free COVID-19 Testing – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 4. SCC Public Services Building, 330 W. Main St., Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 3 years old. Valid ID required; please bring insurance card ID you have one.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E. Central, Bethalto. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Anderson Hospital, Classroom 1 & 2 by Hospital Entrance 1, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. St. James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Free COVID-19 Testing – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays starting Jan. 7. SCC Public Services Building, 330 W. Main St., Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 3 years old. Valid ID required; please bring insurance card ID you have one.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s office parking lot, 35 Executive Plaza Court, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Actual dates are TBD. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Tuesday, Jan. 12. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Real Estate 75-Hour Pre-License Course — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 6. Online via Zoom. The 10-week course will be hosted via Zoom by the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS. To register: https://bit.ly/2UpCDTc. For more information: 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd, O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Fee: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Explore the Universe with the Largest Digital Camera in the World: The Vera C. Rubin Observatory — 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Online via Zoom. Currently under construction on Cerro Pachón in Chile, The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, the first national U.S. observatory to be named after a female astronomer, is an 8-meter-class telescope coupled to a 3.2-gigapixel camera, the world’s largest digital camera ever fabricated for optical astronomy. Learn about the project’s mission destined to make science history. For registration and information: academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Virtual Authors Showcase: Brit Bennett - ‘The Vanishing Half’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Meet best-selling author Brit Bennett and discuss her novel, “The Vanishing Half.” Register by emailing BellevilleReads@BellevillePublicLibrary.org. Open to the first 50 registrants. For information: facebook.com/groups/bellevillereads

Worth the Drive

▪ Green Door art gallery presents: ‘Lay of the Land’ — Wednesday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Feb. 27. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. “Lay of the Land,” a celebration of the beauty of the Earth, featuring plein air oil paintings by Michael Anderson, silver and stone jewelry by Joe Bova Conti, landscape photography by Greg Kluempers, landscape oil paintings by Julie Wiegand, and acrylic landscape paintings and National Parks prints by Aly Ytterberg. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The artwork in this exhibit will be available for sale. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com