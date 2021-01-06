Southwestern Illinois calendar features fish fries, concerts, COVID-19 testing & more

Noon Thursday, Jan. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The entire month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Online via Zoom. Meeting topic: “Breaking Through Your Genealogy Brick Wall in St. Clair County (IL).” Attendees may submit problems in advance to SCCGS members who will provide suggestions for general research or specialized records in St. Clair County to help break through a brick wall in family research. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information and sample problem online at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. GriefShare is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one. There are 13 sessions and can be started at any session. COVID protocols will be followed. Please wear a mask and bring your own drink. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Bryan Duckham and Jim Cady: Soft Rock of the ‘70s — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Bryan Duckham (formerly of Yukon Jake, featured in “Up in the Air” with George Clooney”) and Jim Cady (formerly of the Usual Suspects, Riverfront Times Best Cover Band, will perform all your ‘70s favorites from: The Allman Brothers Band, America, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Jimmy Buffet, The Doobie Brothers, Earth, Wind, and Fire, The Eagles, Peter Frampton, Seals & Crofts, Boz Skaggs, and more. Tickets are $10. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Erika Johnson performs Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Blue Strawberry in St. Louis. For tickets and information, visit www.bluestrawberrystl.com. Provided

▪ Erika Johnson: The Gemini Project — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. The Gemini Project debuts at Blue Strawberry. Three members of the band were born June 7 and one on June 10. Charles Brown, Piano; Eric Slaughter on guitar; Ben Wheeler on Bass; Jeffery Dhoruba Hill on drums; Marlys Brown, featured vocals; Kent Jones (of the Love Jones Bad). This show will be different and special … synergy and grooves ... Tears for Fears, Stone, Billy Joel and more. Tickets start at $15 for the liver performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘The Last Picture Show’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Online event. “The Last Picture Show” is one of the key films of the American cinema renaissance of the 1970s. Intro and discussion by Joshua Ray, regular contributor to Cinema St. Louis’ The Lens film blog, co-programmer for QFest St. Louis, and member of the selection committee for the St. Louis International Film Festival. To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/last-picture-show-joshua-ray.

Blood Drives/COVID-19 Testing

▪ Free COVID-19 Testing – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 4. SCC Public Services Building, 330 W. Main St., Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 3 years old. Valid ID required; please bring insurance card ID you have one.

▪ Free COVID-19 Testing – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays starting Jan. 7. SCC Public Services Building, 330 W. Main St., Belleville. No appointment needed. Masks are required. Open to the public. Testing for adults and children over 3 years old. Valid ID required; please bring insurance card ID you have one.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, Conference Room #109, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Carlyle Christian Church, 1025 Lake Road, Carlyle. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Lebanon Lions Club, 123 E. Dee., Lebanon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd, O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Fee: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional dates and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Explore the Universe with the Largest Digital Camera in the World: The Vera C. Rubin Observatory — 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Online via Zoom. Currently under construction on Cerro Pachón in Chile, The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, the first national U.S. observatory to be named after a female astronomer, is an 8-meter-class telescope coupled to a 3.2-gigapixel camera, the world’s largest digital camera ever fabricated for optical astronomy. Learn about the project’s mission destined to make science history. For registration and information: academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Virtual Authors Showcase: Brit Bennett - ‘The Vanishing Half’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Meet best-selling author Brit Bennett and discuss her novel, “The Vanishing Half.” Register by emailing BellevilleReads@BellevillePublicLibrary.org. Open to the first 50 registrants. For information: facebook.com/groups/bellevillereads

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Freeburg - St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Carry-out only, limited menu. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw and mac & cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Orders taken in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.