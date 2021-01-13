Southwestern Illinois calendar offering up fish, blood drives, virtual events and more

Noon Thursday, Jan. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Jordan’s Way Livestream Fundraising Event — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Online via Facebook Live. Belleville Area Humane Society is excited to welcome Kris Rotonda, from Jordan’s Way, to the shelter. Rotonda will be livestreaming on the BAHS Facebook page to raise funds in support of our mission, raise awareness of our foster program, and find homes for our deserving animals. facebook.com/events/421164922465576

▪ Mt. Joy Church 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Online via Zoom. Miki King will bring “The Message of a King.” The program is free and open to the public. Come join us as we remember and continue the fight for freedom. Pastor Miki A. King is the founder and overseer of T.E.A.M., a ministry formatted to provoke a conglomeration of sonship and servitude, equipping the body of Christ through leadership, training, department building and vision inclusion. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance and Celebration commemorates Dr. King’s legacy. Mt. Joy has been a part of the Greater Edwardsville community since 1869 and welcomes this unique opportunity to share our rich history and living heritage. 618-656-7219.

▪ ‘Coffee with Katie’ Event — Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Online via Zoom. To provide a COVID-safe setting for residents to voice their concerns about state and local issues, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting a virtual “Coffee with Katie.” A Zoom link will be provided upon RSVP to repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The entire month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

Games

▪ 18th annual New Year for the Strays Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Online via Zoom. Proceeds from this event will support 16 local animal organizations, including the Belleville Area Humane Society. For details and ticket information: newyearforstrays.com

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Byron Brownstein Trio featuring Natalie Mayor and Willem von Hombracht — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. The Byron Brownstein trio features the wonderful Natalie Mayor on vocals, the super talented Willem von Hombracht on acoustic bass, and Byron Brownstein on the piano. The trio will be performing a variety of fabulous jazz and popular tunes from the sixties and beyond composed by such greats as Michel Legrand, Henry Mancini, Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Rowles, Cedar Walton, Neal Hefti, and others, all arranged with a stylish, modern flair by Byron Brownstein. Tickets start at $10 for the liver performance, $10 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, Classroom 1 by Hospital Entrance 2, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Stratton Quadrangle, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Virtual Beginner Knitting Group — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Online via Zoom. Knitted phone cases, aka phone cozies, are such fun little projects. They are easy to make, can incorporate both simple and advanced stitches, use up very little yarn and offer instant gratification crafting. Join us! This is project is set up as a 2-day class. Led by Greta Pastorello. Full materials list and registration available at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional dates and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Virtual Authors Showcase: Brit Bennett - ‘The Vanishing Half’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online via Zoom. Meet best-selling author Brit Bennett and discuss her novel, “The Vanishing Half.” Register by emailing BellevilleReads@BellevillePublicLibrary.org. Open to the first 50 registrants. For information: facebook.com/groups/bellevillereads

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Alton Restaurant Week 2021 — Friday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 24. Various locations, Alton. Ahhh ... the smell of sizzling steaks. Cheese bubbling on top of a pizza fresh from a wood fired oven. Mouth watering, exquisitely tender barbeque ribs. The aroma of freshly baked pies. It’s all about digging in to comfort food and Alton Restaurant Week has you covered. From Jan. 15-24, tempt your tastebuds, and your wallet, with fixed price lunch and dinner specials at locally owned and operated participating restaurants. Fixed price specials are available for $12 and $30. For participating restaurants, menus and other information: 800-258-6645 or AltonRestaurantWeek.com

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Albers Legion Carry-Out Only Chicken Dinner — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Menu: 1/2 chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Cost: $10. 618-248-5505.