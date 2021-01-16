Boredom kicking into gear. I’m taking suggestions for things to keep me busy

After an exciting week of changing the furnace filter, ordering groceries online and adjusting the thermostat, the boredom began to set in.

There is only so much satisfaction to be gained from waiting for the mail carrier to arrive. Granted, barking at that potential intruder takes up a good part of the dog’s day and yelfling at the donation. dog for barking at the mail carrier eats up more of my time.

Not that the mail I get is particularly interesting. President-elect Joe Biden has already asked me to support his agenda with a donation. My bank sent me a statement telling me I owed nothing on my home equity loan and there was no payment due. And they sent me an envelope so I could not send the payment I don‘t owe.

Ordering take out food from restaurants and tipping generously to help out those poor people is about the extent of my usefulness to society these days. I’m trying to keep the economy going but there are only so many things I need to buy. Heck, while I’m looking to get rid of stuff, new packages are appearing on the porch everyday.

The downside is too much stuff. The upside is at least I have plenty of empty boxes to pack up stuff and give it away.

I don’t know how long it will be before I get a COVID-19 shot but when I looked at the priority list from the health department, I didn’t even show up on several pages of essential workers. I wasn’t relative until they got to the illnesses part. I can hold my own there.

Apparently Facebook is tracking me and sending me videos that reflect my taste. I guess it should be worrying that I keep getting a lot of things like ”Weird History,” “Stupidity at its Best,” or “Trampoline Breakthroughs” which is a video compilation of people jumping on trampolines until the fabric breaks.

I don’t know how many forklift fails I have watched, or videos of construction cranes falling over but they always are funny, at least when no one gets hurt.

I asked the app to stop sending me Crafty Panda video postings because they are just ridiculous. No matter how carefully they explain it, I am not going to build my own couch, create a textured artwork ceiling from drywall or make my own gold rings.

And apparently we are so bored as a nation that we will watch Paris Hilton go about her daily life, which is still packed with adventure even though she is locked down. Or at least I am told.

College courses, Worlds Strongest Man competition

I am getting offers to take college courses online. Never too old, I am told. But college seemed like a lot more fun when there were no restrictions and a great social life.

For some reason I have been getting a lot of clips of the Worlds Strongest Man competitions. I have to admit that watching huge muscular men strain against ridiculously heavy loads can be entertaining. And if I ever need someone to haul a heavy anchor and chain across a line, carry two motorcycles on his shoulders or pull my car uphill, I know where to look.

The bright side is that I can always turn to music videos and some pretty entertaining streaming TV programs. It helps keep me occupied.