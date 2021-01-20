Trivia nights, fish fries, concerts & more on southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, Jan. 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The entire month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

Games

▪ 18th annual New Year for the Strays Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Online via Zoom. Proceeds from this event will support 16 local animal organizations, including the Belleville Area Humane Society. For details and ticket information: newyearforstrays.com

▪ Virtual Trivia Night Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Online event. The Granite City Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East hosts its first virtual trivia night of 2021. Gather your team of six to eight and put your knowledge to the test. Single players will be teamed with others. Register by Jan. 28. Cash prizes for first and second place. To register or for more information: eventbrite.com

▪ YWCA of Alton Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Online via Zoom. Trivia players can enjoy the comforts and safety of their own home. Tickets are $25 per person/$200 per table of eight. Mulligans and 5050 raffle tickets available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded. Funds raised will support vital YWCA programming benefitting area youth. For tickets: 618-465-7774 or altonywca.com

▪ 13th annual (Virtual) Sheldon Trivia Night: St. Louis Strong — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Online via Zoom. Friends of the Sheldon Board President David Rath hosts the annual trivia night. Questions cover popular culture, music, movies and more. Proceeds benefit The Sheldon’s education programs. Cost: $30 per person or $250 per team of 10. Registration is required at TheSheldon.org/trivia.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 22. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Now through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Crystal Lady: Unplugged — 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. At their Blue Strawberry debut, Crystal Lady showcases acoustic arrangements of their original songs. Inspired by the ‘90s “MTV Unplugged” series, this show features Crystal Lady’s music in an intimate, stripped down setting, and some of the notable stories behind the lyrics. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules: Acoustic — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Millpond Brewing & Incubator, 308 E. Washington St., Millstadt. millpondbrewing.com

▪ Tasha B: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tasha B rolls out R&B classics with a twist of jazz. Smooth and soulful, funky and fun. She has traveled the world singing with terrific players. A powerhouse band of Mark Harris on keys, Shawn Taylor on bass and Tre’von Keithley on drums. On the menu are the highs and lows of love and life. Tickets start at $12 for live performance, $10 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ ‘Amadeus 265’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 26. Online event. Enjoy a virtual concert to celebrate the birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/amadeus-265

▪ Mark Harris II: January Jazz — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Prodigious keyboardist, arranger, and composer Mark Harris II sets the vibe at Blue Strawberry with original grooves from his albums “Imagine” and “Interstellar.” He adds his own spontaneous spins on favorite R&B/Soul melodies. Harris will be accompanied by his top-notch band: Charles Bud Quarells - bass; Alex Bruce - drums; and Fred Lamont Patterson - guitar. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ St. Louis Blues Blood Drive — Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. American Legion post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Blues fans will have the opportunity to donate blood at one of nine convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois. Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designed retro Blues T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment or for other locations, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BLUES.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Connecting with Culture & Continents Online Workshop Series: South/Central America: The Guna (Kuna) People — 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Online via Zoom. The first of five interactive online workshops each covering a different indigenous culture. Each workshop will incorporate an engaging presentation over each culture, a cultural art/craft, and a food/drink recipe to do together. Each workshop costs $5 per person. Supply kits will be available to pick up prior to the workshop. Limited to the first 24 participants. To register: https://go.illinois.edu/Guna. 618-344-4230.

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tribute — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Online event. Saint Louis University, along with Loyola University Maryland and University of San Francisco, will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a virtual event. Starsky D. Wilson of the Children’s Defense Fund, will be the keynote speaker. The theme for his speech is “Walking with the Excluded / Accompanying Young People in the Creation of a Hope-Filled Future.” The event is free, but pre-registration is required. To register: alumni.slu.edu/mlktribute2021

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ 73rd annual Sausage Supper — 2:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St., Alhambra. Drive-thru only. Menu: Fresh homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce. Donation: $10. Also available: Meat Sales - pre-orders only by Tuesday, Jan. 26, for pick-up 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30. For order forms: salemuccalh.org. Email ooey5@agtelco.com or call 618-488-3733 or 618-488-3215 with orders.