Metro-East Living

Here’s advice on an office romance & purchasing gift for a wedding you cannot attend

By Dianne Isbell For the News-Democrat

Q. If you find out your co-worker’s boyfriend is seeing another girl in the office at the same time, do you tell her or let her find out herself?

A. Rule 1: Office romances — dating people with whom you work — is never a good idea; therefore; Rule 2: Do not give advice to co-workers who are involved in an office romance.

Q. I am not going to be able to go to my former college roommate’s wedding this summer because I have started a new job and will not be able to take any time off when she is getting married. I also will not be able to go to the bridal shower. I want to get her something really nice as a wedding gift but it costs more than I can afford to spend. So I was thinking maybe I could make it a gift for the two events: Shower and wedding. Is that proper and can I send it so she can open it at the shower? Or should I wait until after the shower and send it to her house? Or send it to her parents to be opened along with the other gifts from the wedding? I know the shower will be a surprise so I can’t send it to her before it takes place, but I don’t want her to think I’m not giving her a gift for the shower either.

A. Some family members and friends often purchase a more expensive or more significant gift for the bride’s wedding and consider it a gift which covers both the shower and the wedding. In order to prevent any misunderstanding or hurt feelings, it is a good idea to:

My recommendation would be to do all three.

