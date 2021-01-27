Southwestern Illinois calendar features fish fries, trivia nights, concerts & more

Noon Thursday, Jan. 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ PCs for People — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Mississippi Valley Library District, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income us at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility, southernillinois@pcsforpeople.org or 216-777-4441.

▪ Annual Meeting for The Center for Racial Harmony — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Online via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Voting is restricted to members on the active rolls as of the meeting date. Please contact the office by email at centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com if unsure of membership status. To be eligible to vote, past-due membership fees can be easily paid online through Wednesday, Jan. 27. Online registration is required at www.bit.ly/2021RHAnnualMeeting. Meeting and voting credentials will be distributed after registration and prior to the Annual Meeting. 618-234-0508 or centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com

▪ Building Public Confidence: Debunking COVID-19 Vaccine Myths — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. Online via Zoom. The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the School of Medicine at Saint Louis University will hold a webinar in an effort to dispel myths around the COVID-19 vaccine. During this one-hour online seminar participants will hear from experts in research, infectious disease, and family and community medicine on the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and why you should get the vaccine. The event is open to the public. To register: https://slu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4fxHw-lbSHq6FnZ9W03RWg

▪ Millstadt Community Consolidated School District No. 160 Kindergarten Registration — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, and Tuesday, Feb. 9. Millstadt Primary Center, 105 W. Parkview Drive, Millstadt. Call the school office at 618-476-710 ext. 1021 to receive an electronic kindergarten packet. All registration documents are encouraged to be done through email, but appointments for documentation pick-up and drop-off can be scheduled through the secretary. 618-476-7100.

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

Games

▪ 18th annual New Year for the Strays Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Online via Zoom. Proceeds from this event will support 16 local animal organizations, including the Belleville Area Humane Society. For details and ticket information: newyearforstrays.com

▪ Virtual Trivia Night Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Online event. The Granite City Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East hosts its first virtual trivia night of 2021. Gather your team of six to eight and put your knowledge to the test. Single players will be teamed with others. Register by Jan. 28. Cash prizes for first and second place. To register or for more information: eventbrite.com

▪ YWCA of Alton Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Online via Zoom. Trivia players can enjoy the comforts and safety of their own home. Tickets are $25 per person/$200 per table of eight. Mulligans and 5050 raffle tickets available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded. Funds raised will support vital YWCA programming benefitting area youth. For tickets: 618-465-7774 or altonywca.com

▪ 13th annual (Virtual) Sheldon Trivia Night: St. Louis Strong — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Online via Zoom. Friends of the Sheldon Board President David Rath hosts the annual trivia night. Questions cover popular culture, music, movies and more. Proceeds benefit The Sheldon’s education programs. Cost: $30 per person or $250 per team of 10. Registration is required at TheSheldon.org/trivia.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers — 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Online session. For those caring for loved one with Alzheimer’s. Program will provide education and support, teach stress management techniques and help caregivers develop coping strategies. No cost. Session starts Feb. 1 and continues each Monday for nine weeks. To register or for more information: 618-344-5008.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. A guest speaker will discuss her master’s thesis about 2 Samuel 6. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, email bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com, visit pflagbelleville.org or call 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. In “Archaeology in Your Backyard,” Mera Hertel from the American Bottom Field Station of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, talks about all you wanted to know, but never had the chance to ask, about archaeology investigations in Illinois. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Metro Theater Company presents: ‘Jacked!’ — Now through Wednesday, March 21. Virtual performances. “Jack and the Beanstalk” with a modern-day twist, designed for children ages 5-11. Performances are approximately 40 minutes with no intermission. For tickets and information: metroplays.org/jacked

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Beethoven Celebration — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30. Online streaming event. St. Louis-based Arianna String Quartet presents a two-night mini-Beethoven festival celebrating the composer’s recent 250th birthday in December 2020. The quartet will present Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132 on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m., featuring John McGrosso and Julia Sakharova, violins; Joanna Mendoza, viola; and Kurt Baldwin, cello. The celebration continues the following night, with a performance of Beethoven’s Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello, Op. 97 (“Archduke”) on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m., featuring guest artist Mieko Hironaka-Bergt, on piano, with John McGrosso on violin and Kurt Baldwin on cello. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

▪ Ife Jacobs: UnSung Ladies of Soul — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Ife Jacobs returns to Blue Strawberry after her much talked-about debut performance. This time, the songstress serves up her own brand of hot buttered soul to pay homage to those unsung heroes of R&B, pop, and soul music. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Sunset Overlook, 11604 Bluff Road, Columbia. Corey and Josh from The Trophy Mules perform acoustic. facebook.com/events/867824217136482

▪ Sya Collins: ‘It’s My Birthday and I’ll Sing What I Want To!’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. St. Louis native Sya Collins celebrates her birthday with a night of her favorite songs backed by a few of her favorite musicians (and people) in the world. Hear both old and new school R&B/Soul with a sprinkle of jazz and musical theater. Tickets start at $12 for live performance, $10 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Pete Ruthenburg: Pre-Mardi Gras Jam — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Keyboardist, composer and singer Pete Ruthenburg brings that N’awlins sound to Blue Strawberry with a pre-Mardi Gras party. Celebrating the sound and heritage of the Crescent City with selections from Professor Longhair, the Meters, Dr. John, and James Booker among others this show is sure to keep your head moving, toes tapping and put you in that Mardi Gras groove. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Freeburg Community High School, 401 S. Monroe St., Freeburg. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 3. YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive, Maryville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 3. Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St., Waterloo. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointment required. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Dementia Conversations and COVID Tips — 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tribute — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Online event. Saint Louis University, along with Loyola University Maryland and University of San Francisco, will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a virtual event. Starsky D. Wilson of the Children’s Defense Fund, will be the keynote speaker. The theme for his speech is “Walking with the Excluded / Accompanying Young People in the Creation of a Hope-Filled Future.” The event is free, but pre-registration is required. To register: alumni.slu.edu/mlktribute2021

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Citizens for Modern Transit: ‘Talking Transit’ Event — 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. The event will highlight how despite the pandemic, work continues to positively influence the St. Louis transit system through expansion plans, a corridor study, funding strategies, a focus shift and more. Area leaders will discuss the expansion of the MetroLink in Illinois and a new study just about to begin on the Northside/Southside corridor, explain the current shift in focus to Community Mobility Hubs and provide insight into the future of funding for transit. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required: cmt-stl.org

▪ Grow Native! Digging in to 2021 with Your Garden Plan Panel Webinar — 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. Learn first-hand about planning diverse native landscapes for pollinators and people. This free, virtual event will feature four regional native plant experts. Hear from moderator Scott Moss and panelists Charlie Pitts, Christine Favilla, and Trevor Bennett about their experiences planning and starting healthy native gardens in their communities. Registration for this free virtual event is required. grownative.org

▪ 2021 Virtual Fruit & Vegetable Conference — 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Online event. The Southwestern Illinois Tree Fruit School (normally held in Hardin) combined with the Southern Illinois Fruit & Vegetable School (normally held in Mt. Vernon). There will be tree fruit, small fruit and vegetable sessions. Each session will conclude with a question and answer period with the presenters. There is no cost to attend this virtual conference. Registrants may attend all sessions. For information and to register: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=22920

▪ 4-H Maker Virtual Workshop: Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards — 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Online via Zoom. At this workshop you will create 2 Pop-Up Valentine’s Day cards that light up and a Popsicle Flashlight. The kit with your materials will be available for pick up prior to the workshop. Limited to the first 25 youths who register. For information or to register: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23001

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ 73rd annual Sausage Supper — 2:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St., Alhambra. Drive-thru only. Menu: Fresh homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce. Donation: $10. 618-830-4587 or 314-575-1466.