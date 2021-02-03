Concerts, fish fries, blood drives & virtual events on southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, Feb. 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ PCs for People — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Cahokia Public Library District, 140 Cahokia Park Drive, Cahokia. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income us at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility, southernillinois@pcsforpeople.org or 216-777-4441.

▪ 23rd annual Dead of Winter Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel, 3559 College Ave., Alton. Celebrate ghosts, hauntings, folklore and legends – while supporting a great cause of helping to feed the hungry in the region. Due to the issues caused by the ongoing pandemic, a fun day and some eerie After Hours events will still be offered. Be chilled by presentations on ghosts, hauntings and the unexplained; meet speakers and authors; browse the vendor room, and experience the most fun you’ll have all winter. Admission is free with a canned or non-perishable item to benefit local food banks. americanhauntingsink.com/winter

▪ Caritas Family Solutions 8th annual Heart & Soul Gala (Virtual) — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Online event. The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Includes a live auction, special appearances from local celebrities. Registration is free at caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala.

▪ 56th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast — 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Virtual event. Due to COVID-19, this year’s breakfast will be held virtually. We are excited to share some stories of the everyday miracles that have occurred in Belleville over the past year, and join in prayer for the continued well being of our friends and neighbors. The event is free, but there are donation options available. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase meals from Belleville businesses to support our frontline healthcare workers. View the event: https://www.belleville.net/740/Mayors-Prayer-Breakfast-2021

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus annual Poetry Contest — Through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals of all ages are invited to showcase their creative abilities in the contest through poetry. Divisions for entries are as follows: adult, high school, eighth grade, seventh grade, sixth grade, fifth grade and fourth grade. Each contestant is allowed to submit one poem and all entries must be turned in with a completed entry form by 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Entry forms can be found online at swic.edu/poetry-contest. Submissions can be mailed to Amy Brockman, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221 or turned in to the SWIC Red Bud Campus Student Development Office, Room 175.

Club News

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. A guest speaker will discuss her master’s thesis about 2 Samuel 6. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, email bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com, visit pflagbelleville.org or call 618-977-5078.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. In “Archaeology in Your Backyard,” Mera Hertel from the American Bottom Field Station of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, talks about all you wanted to know, but never had the chance to ask, about archaeology investigations in Illinois. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Arvell Keithley: All Night Long – A Tribute to Lionel Richie — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Hear the enormously popular Lionel Richie catalog by his foremost St. Louis interpreter. From the Commodores, through his solo and later career, hear “All Night Long,” “Truly,” “Say You Say Me,” “Brick House,” “You Are,” “Dancing on the Ceiling.” A full 90 minutes of songs made famous by Lionel Richie. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Jeremiah Johnson: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Jeremiah Johnson blends the sounds of the South with Mississippi River blues and a touch of country flair. Emotionally charged southern rock, powered by the common man’s passion for life and all the struggles in-between. Tickets are $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Open Air Concert Series: The Trophy Mules — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets are $10 each. For tickets and information, visit metrotix.com.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Shaft’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Online event. Helmed by Gordon Parks, whose “The Learning Tree” (1969) was the first Hollywood film directed by a Black man, “Shaft” features a Grammy-winning soul-funk soundtrack by Isaac Hayes. Intro and discussion by Novotny Lawrence, associate professor at Iowa State University, author of “Blaxploitation Films of the 1970s: Blackness and Genre,” editor of “Documenting the Black Experience,” and co-editor of “Beyond Blaxploitation.” To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/shaft-novotny-lawrence.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: Lovefest — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, and Tuesday, Feb. 9. Virtual event. A tribute to romance in music with works from the Romantic era. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/lovefest-the-romantics

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ — 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. Screen Talk host: Dr. Brenda Boudreau, professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

▪ Laka: The Story and the Glory of Love — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. In a long black dress, high heels and sparkling jewelry, her right hand balanced on the nook of a grand piano, her left wrapped around a microphone, Laka’s a picture of the sleekest of west end beauties. Her subject on this start of Valentine’s weekend? The story and the glory of love. Her listeners will be at cabaret tables, with cocktails. Tickets start at $15 for live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Althoff Catholic High School, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. VFW Post 2698, 1911 N. Market St., Sparta. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Morrison-Talbot Waterloo Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Road, Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes, other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Ice Cream for Breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Collinsville Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day – drive through the Activity Center parking lot and pick-up your Breakfast Box, which includes single ice cream scoops for four, sprinkles, chocolate syrup, a craft for two children and other fun activities. Cost: $20 per box. Boxes will be handed out by the local heroes of the Collinsville Police Department. Register at collinsvilleil.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Chocolate Walk 2021 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Downtown Ste. Genevieve, 66 S. Main St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Join us the first Saturday in February for the Chocolate Walk in Downtown Ste. Genevieve! With the purchase of a ticket you will be able to sample a delicious chocolate treat at each participating downtown business and shop Ste. Genevieve’s unique downtown district. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the event, if tickets are available. downtownstegenevieve.org