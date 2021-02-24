Lenten fish fries, concerts, blood drives take center stage on southwest IL calendar

Noon Thursday, Feb. 25 is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Virtual Midwest Boat Show — Thursday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, Feb. 27. Online event at MidwestBoatShow.com. Program will include a live video broadcast of presentation of each of Cope Marine’s (O’Fallon) boat brands. These videos and accompanying photos will take attendees on tours of and reserve them. Manufacturer representatives will be available via a live chat to answer questions. Register at MidwestBoatShow.com.

▪ Share the Puppy Love Donation Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Feb. 26. Wisper Internet, 9711 Fuesser Road, Mascoutah (drop-off location). Wisper Internet is working to support the animal rescuers in rural communities they serve. Recommended items: food, toys, beds, towels, leashes, leads, collars, blankets, cleaning supplies, pet carriers and more.

▪ Underground Railroad in the Riverbend — Noon Friday, Feb. 26. Online event. Professor and Tour Guide Eric Robinson will share his documentary on the Underground Railroad in the Riverbend. Robinson provides visuals and commentary to not-so-well known Underground Railroad locations, including Alton and Brighton. The event will premiere on L&C’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc, at noon.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus annual Poetry Contest — Through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals of all ages are invited to showcase their creative abilities in the contest through poetry. Divisions for entries are as follows: adult, high school, eighth grade, seventh grade, sixth grade, fifth grade and fourth grade. Each contestant is allowed to submit one poem and all entries must be turned in with a completed entry form by 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Entry forms can be found online at swic.edu/poetry-contest. Submissions can be mailed to Amy Brockman, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221, or turned in to the SWIC Red Bud Campus Student Development Office, Room 175.

▪ Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day – 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Online event. The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its ninth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” for the first time in a free, virtual format. All the content will become available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on YouTube. The videos will remain online for use at any time on or after the event date. To access, search YouTube for SIUE Society of Women Engineers. For more information: facebook.com/swesiue/posts/4042956272381053

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carryout and dine-in. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Collinsville Restaurant Week — Friday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 7. Various participating restaurants in Collinsville. Starting Friday, Feb. 26, many of the locally-owned restaurants will come together to offer diners a taste of some of their best menu items. Lunch is priced at $12 (plus tax and gratuity) and dinner is $30 (plus tax and gratuity). To see all participating restaurants, visit CollinsvilleRestaurantWeek.com. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryout only. 618-939-7999. facebook.com/Waterloo-VFW-Post-6504-1558394571135533

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins, (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Carryout only. Order in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Drive-thru only. Menu includes fried cod, potato salad, slaw, fries, sweet potato fries, jalapeno poppers and fried mac and cheese. Fish is $14 per pound.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Lenten Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Cod and fried pollock (sandwich, plate or pound), shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carryout. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/fish-fry-fridays

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry - 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Carryout only (may change to drive-up/in-house as COVID dictates).

▪ St. Teresa Catholic School Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 19. St. Teresa Catholic Grade School parking lot, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Drive-thru fish fry. facebook.com/stteresamensclubfishfry

▪ St. Henry Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, shrimp, baked salmon. Sides: Spaghetti, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, onion rings, hush puppies. Desserts. Carryout only. No call-in orders. Credit and debit cards accepted. For information: 618-540-8062.

▪ O’Fallon American Legion Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 2. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Dine-in or carryout. 618-632-8879.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carryout only. 618-667-8387. facebook.com/TroyVfwPost976

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ The Orchards Golf Club Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Carryout available. For reservations, call 618-233-8921.

▪ SS Peter & Paul Parish Wurstmarkt Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. SS. Peter & Paul School, 217 W. Third St., Waterloo. Drive-through sausage meal; carryout only. No quilt bingo this year. facebook.com/events/217155823452011

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 26. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG: Final Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Online via Zoom. This month’s speaker is a local GSA sponsor. The chapter will be closing after this meeting. Look for the group to return in the fall as PFLAG Edwardsville. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, contact the chapter via email bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com or 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Online via Zoom. In “From Seminary to University: 193 Years of History in the McKendree Archives,” McKendree Archivist Deborah Houk provides a brief history of McKendree University and her job as an archivist versus a historian. She covers what types of materials can be found in the archives and how to access them and their digitized materials and how to request information from the archives. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Trophy Mules Acoustic — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The Outlet @ Edison’s, 2477 S. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Corey Saathoff and Josh Kean perform. facebook.com/events/122338413059718

▪ Ruby Lane – Mel an cho li a – Elephant Foot: Road Trip — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Three Columbia, Missouri-based bands take a road trip to St. Louis. They come to play. Tickets $8 for the live performance, $8 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra SoundLab: The Golden Record — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Featuring special guest NASA astronaut Col. Bob Behnken, a st. Louis native. The Golden Record is a collection of sounds and music sent into space in 1977. Col. Behnken will attend the watch party and chat with participants. Register online for the watch party at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8KNwt_ObSvWMbQREry2Lsw (space is limited). SLSO SoundLab is available for free at slso.org/family.

▪ Sarah Jane and The Blue Notes: Mid-Century Mash Up — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Sarah Jane and that sultry voice of hers comes out of St Louis. With The Blue Notes, she brings you horn-infused swingin’ hot jazz and St Louis blues from the ‘20s to the ‘50s. The band focuses on the forgotten songs of the era. It’s a sound that blends speakeasy, New Orleans Dixieland, Harlem night club, juke joint, big band swing and old-time blues. Tickets start at $12 for the live performance, $12 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents ‘All About You’ (Pillsbury Cookie Concert) — 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 1. Online event. This program is indeed all about your choices for the works to be performed, and were based on the results returned from a recent ballot. The repertoire for this virtual concert has been chosen by you, Friends of The Chamber, and Classic 107.3, the Voice for the Arts in St. Louis. For information: chambermusicstl.org

▪ Jesse Prather & Committee II Christ: In Praise — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Jesse Prather & Committed II Christ, his fantastically talented chorus of women singers, have been blessing the people of St. Louis and around the globe for years with their soulful arrangements of Gospel and Gospel Jazz. They come to Blue Strawberry with the Word made American Lyric, Melody and Harmony. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 9. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Teen Science Café: Deep Space AI – Navigating Swarms of Small Satellites Beyond Earth Orbit with Neural Networks — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Online via Zoom. Join us in this interactive virtual Teen Science Café to learn about satellites in deep space and train a neural network to recognize different objects in space. Free and open to all middle and high school students grades 6-12. For information or to register: academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 1. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Please note you must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID is required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required. To make an appointment for the upcoming blood drive visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MemorialBelleville or call 800-733-2767.

Worth the Drive

▪ Green Door art Gallery presents ‘It’s Eclectic’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays from March 3 to May 1. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. “It’s Eclectic”, a multi-media and multi-style art exhibit, featuring Pysanky by Katherine Alexander, acrylic portraits by Daniel Bess, acrylic mandala paintings by Lynn Carter, wooden sculpture, benches and frames by Mindy Cooke, and abstract acrylic and mixed media paintings by Cara Harjes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The artwork in this exhibit will be available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com