Southwestern IL calendar features several Lenten fish fries, other dining options

Events

▪ Virtual Town Hall — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Online via Zoom. Join a live open discussion focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine. Discuss how cultural beliefs can shape opinions of the vaccine, explore different medical reasonings and answer questions from the community. Zoom meeting ID: https://gwrymca-org.zoom.us/j/83273933823?pwd=aFFyVCt0QVl5dm5Dd2NLOHVmalQwdz09; meeting ID: 832 7393 3823; passcode: YMCA. 618-236-9983.

▪ Village of Godfrey Candidate Forum — 7 p.m. Monday, March 15. Online via Zoom. The GOTV Project, part of the YWCA Advocacy Committee, will host a virtual candidate forum for the Village of Godfrey mayoral candidates. To register: tinyurl.com/GodfreyVote

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carryout and dine-in. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryout only. 618-939-7999. facebook.com/Waterloo-VFW-Post-6504-1558394571135533

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins, (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Carryout only. Order in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Drive-thru only. Menu includes fried cod, potato salad, slaw, fries, sweet potato fries, jalapeno poppers and fried mac and cheese. Fish is $14 per pound.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Lenten Fish Fry — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Fried cod and pollock (sandwich, plate or pound), shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carryout. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/fish-fry-fridays

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Carryout only (may change to drive-up/in-house as COVID dictates).

▪ St. Teresa Catholic School Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 19. St. Teresa Catholic Grade School parking lot, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Drive-thru fish fry. facebook.com/stteresamensclubfishfry

▪ St. Henry Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, shrimp, baked salmon. Sides: Spaghetti, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, onion rings, hush puppies. Desserts. Carryout only. No call-in orders. Credit and debit cards accepted. For information: 618-540-8062.

▪ O’Fallon American Legion Fish Fry - 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 2. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Dine-in or carryout. 618-632-8879. facebook.com/OFallonILAmericanLegionPost137

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carryout only. 618-667-8387. facebook.com/TroyVfwPost976

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ The Orchards Golf Club Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. Fridays during Lent. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Carryout available. For reservations, call 618-233-8921.

▪ New Athens Volunteer Fire Department 36th annual BBQ — 11 a.m. Sunday, March 14. The Bull Pen, 101 N. Van Buren, New Athens. Pork steaks, chicken, bratwurst, baked beans, slaw, potato salad, German potato salad, pie, cake. Food is served to go. Dine-in is available. Proceeds benefit New Athens Volunteer Fire Department.

▪ Turkey Hill Grange Grilled Pork Chop Dinner — Sunday, March 21. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Drive-thru/Carryout. Pick-up times are 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. All dinners include grilled seasoned 8-ounce pork loin chop, potato casserole, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Pre-order and prepay only at $13 per place. Order onlines at turkeyhillgrange.org or by calling 618-593-5629. Order by March 14.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Games

▪ Stages St. Louis Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. Online via Zoom. Registration includes five rounds of trivia and a special Trivia Treat Bag (to be picked up at the Kent Center for Theatre Arts the week of March 15). Cost: $200 per household (up to eight people). Mulligans and 50/50 raffle. Silent auction goes live March 15. Questions: development@stagesstlouis.org. stagesstlouis.org

In the Belleville West Little Theatre performance of “The Women of Lockerbie,” Madeline tells her story. Pictured left to right: Jerry Aplin, Abby Barger, Elise Moore, Anna Buescher, Audrey O’Renic Provided

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Philharmonic Society of Belleville presents Metro East Brass Quintet — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Streaming live on the Belleville Philharmonic’s Facebook page. David Drillinger, Dennis Meyer, Thomas Blackwell, Richard Rogers, Mark Scharff. facebook.com/BellevillePhilharmonicSociety

▪ Keep Live Alive Saint Louis — 7 p.m. Friday, March 12. Online event. A free 90-minute entertainment video special produced in St. Louis for the people who miss being able to attend concert events due to the pandemic. For information: keeplivealivestl.org

▪ Dakota Pagan: St. Louis Blue-Eyed Soul — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. A true musician’s musician, recording artist and vocalist Dakota Pagan has been performing professionally since he was 8 years old. Currently based out of St. Louis, Pagan makes his Blue Strawberry debut with a mix of St. Louis Blue-Eyed Soul, R&B, jazz, classic rock, and pop. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules Acoustic — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Millpond Brewing & Incubator, 308 E. Washington St., Millstadt. Music from Corey Saathoff and Josh Kean. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/813175169541015

▪ ROBERTNELSON: In the Air Tonight — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. ROBERTNELSON & Renaissance returns to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge following their elegant, After 5 Jazz Party, with a new and highly anticipated show. “In the Air Tonight” is an exciting experiment in jazz and soul grooves with its mix of reimagined soft rock and urban contemporary classics that supernaturally draws on music’s atmospheric mysticism. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Livestream event. The live concert will feature SLSO musicians performing works by Wolfgang Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev and Richard Strauss at Powell Hall. Tickets are $18. To purchase tickets and view the concert live, visit slso.org.

▪ DeeDee Franklin: My Turn — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. St. Louis native DeeDee Franklin makes her headliner debut at Blue Strawberry. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Bach Society: 80th Season Gala — 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. Virtual event. A grand event featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn and a select group of the Bach Society Chorus. Live pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Gala performance at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information: bachsociety.org/gala.

▪ Belleville West Little Theatre presents ‘The Women of Lockerbie’ — Streamed performance, Friday, March 19, through Monday, March 22. “The Women of Lockerbie” is loosely inspired by a true story, although the characters and situations in the play are purely fictional. A mother from New Jersey (junior Elise Moore) roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, looking for her son’s remains after the crash of Pan Am Flight 103. Her husband (sophomore Jerry Aplin) follows her, attempting to provide comfort. Information to order streaming tickets: https://sites.google.com/bths201.org/2021bwcontestdrama/home

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair — By appointment only Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books. Reservations are required and are accepted 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 11 by calling 618-656-1294. Masks are required.

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Services — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 12. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Tax help for all ages. Appointments are required. Call to schedule. 618-288-1212. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Knitting Classes for Beginners with Greta Pastorello — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and Saturday, March 20. Online via Zoom. Sometimes the weather is too warm for a hat, but cold enough that your ears start to freeze. This super cute headband with rosette is just what you need. Materials list available in the Event Calendar on the library website. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org

▪ Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College Student Personnel Administration Virtual Open House — Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 19. Online via Zoom. Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of a fulfilling career inspiring student development in higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to: Speak with program faculty and current students; hear about the CSPA program at SIUE; learn about the admission process and financial support, including scholarships and graduate assistantships. To register: https://siue.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6lkqRGTVHHyKEbI

▪ Virtual Color of Spring Workshop — Saturday, March 27. Online via Zoom. Three workshops are available: Terrariums, 9 a.m.; Journaling - The Art of Nature Journaling, 9:30 a.m.; Growing & Tending Herbs, 10 a.m. Cost for the day is $500, which will include some supplies for each project. For information or to register: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23037. 618-939-3434.

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 15. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, March 15. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Anderson Hospital, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, Edwarsdville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Hosted by the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Phantoms Canyon to Cedar Falls, Pope County — 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, lasting about four hours, requiring some hiking over broken ground and at least one creek crossing. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Masks will be required. Because the size of the group is limited to 20, advance registration is required by calling 630-470-7692.