Southwestern Illinois calendar features Easter events, Lenten fish fries & concerts

Easter Festivities

▪ Eckert’s Easter Fun on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21. Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Easter Egg-citement celebrations at the farm with safety measures and social distancing in place. Includes ticketed Easter egg hunts, tractor rides around the farm, themed specials at the Country Restaurant, free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets $12 per person. Additional dates: Saturday, March 27; Sunday, March 28; Friday, April 2; and Saturday, April 3. eckerts.com

▪ Easter Egg-stravaganza — 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway E., Fairview Heights. An afternoon of outdoor Easter fun. Includes Easter Egg Hunts, Family Prize Baskets, Jellybean Flavor Flights, Family Photo Area, Music, and Food Trucks. Easter Egg Hunts will start at staggered times for each age group. Come early to customize your own bag for collecting eggs. For information: facebook.com/events/775235686435656

Events

▪ Transitional Center and JTC Academy Job Fair — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20. JTC Academy Gymnasium, 353 N. 88th St., Centreville. On-the-spot interviews. Youth Care Worker shifts available: 4 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday-Saturday. YCW applicants should bring two forms of ID and a resume, must have a valid drivers license and be 21 or older. JTC positions include Teacher Assistants, School Counselor, Teachers. JTC applicants bring two forms of ID and a resume. Masks are required.

▪ Masks For The People Distribution & Violence Prevention Awareness — 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Sunshine Cultural Arts Center, 630 N. 59th St., East St. Louis. East St. Louis-area leaders with LIVE FREE, a campaign of Faith in Action that focuses on ending mass incarceration and gun violence, will be distributing free masks and hand sanitizer kits provided by Masks for the People. The nationwide humanitarian program was created by LIVE FREE in partnership with comedian W. Kaumau Bell to address the lack of preventative care and resources available to individuals in jails, urban neighborhoods, and poor rural communities. For information: lrbarnes@livefreeillinois.org or 800-516-5703.

▪ History Museum of Monroe County: ‘Calling and Building Turkey Calls’ by Mitchell Norris — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Mitchell Norris has been president of the St. Louis Longbeards NWTF for 25 years. He is also a master at making “Calls” for many local wild life species including owls often using unusual and free materials. His presentation will include information on hunting safety, the art of calling turkeys and building turkey calls. Interested guests will have the opportunity to build their own turkey call with materials provided. facebook.com/MonroeCountyHistoryMuseum

▪ 24th Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Observance and Annual Awards Ceremony — 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21 (rescheduled from Jan. 17). New Shining Light Church, 740 Broadway, Venice. Honoring those who supported New Shining Light’s Outreach Ministry and/or made a difference in the lives of citizens in Madison, Venice, Brooklyn and surrounding areas. Find New Shining Light on Facebook.

▪ Edwardsville CUSD 7 Kindergarten 2021 Registration — Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26. Online event. Registration is for students entering kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year. Registration paperwork can be found at ecusd7.org/district-information/registration or at your child’s school. 618-655-6020.

▪ City of Alton Candidate Forum — 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. Online via Zoom. The GOTV Project, part of the YWCA Advocacy Committee, will host a virtual candidate forum for the City of Alton mayoral candidates. To register: tinyurl.com/AltonVote

▪ PCs for People — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. R-Church, 3375 Fehling Road, Granite City. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income us at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility.

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carryout and dine-in. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryout only. 618-939-7999. facebook.com/Waterloo-VFW-Post-6504-1558394571135533

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Lenten Fish Fry — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Fried cod and pollock (sandwich, plate or pound), shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carryout. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/fish-fry-fridays

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins, (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Carryout only. Order in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Drive-thru only. Menu includes fried cod, potato salad, slaw, fries, sweet potato fries, jalapeno poppers and fried mac and cheese. Fish is $14 per pound.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry - 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Carryout only (may change to drive-up/in-house as COVID dictates).

▪ St. Teresa Catholic School Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday March 19. St. Teresa Catholic Grade School parking lot, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Drive-thru fish fry. facebook.com/stteresamensclubfishfry

▪ St. Henry Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, shrimp, baked salmon. Sides: Spaghetti, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, onion rings, hush puppies. Desserts. Carryout only. No call-in orders. Credit and debit cards accepted. For information: 618-540-8062.

▪ Fish Fry Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 19. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4951 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, sides. Carryouts only. 618-476-1891.

▪ O’Fallon American Legion Fish Fry - 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 2. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Dine-in or carryout. 618-632-8879. facebook.com/OFallonILAmericanLegionPost137

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carryout only. 618-667-8387. facebook.com/TroyVfwPost976

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ The Orchards Golf Club Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. Fridays during Lent. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Carryout available. For reservations, call 618-233-8921.

▪ Aviston American Legion Spring Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Includes sauerkraut, potatoes, vegetables and dessert. Carryout only. 618-228-7311 or facebook.com/AvistonLegionHall.

▪ St. Teresa Church Drive-thru Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. (until sold out) Sunday, March 21. St. Teresa Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Packaged meal includes 1/2 fried chicken (four pieces), dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw. Cost: $11 per meal.

▪ Immanuel United Church of Christ drive-thru Chicken Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21. Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5838 Staunton Road, Edwardsville, 1 1/2 miles south of Hamel. Carryout dinners include 1/2 fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, cole slaw, and applesauce (no dessert). Cost: $10 per meal. People do not need to get out of their cars. For more information: www.iucchamel.org or 618-633-2277.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘Recent Happening in the Millimeter and Radio Universe’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. Online via Zoom. An illustrated presentation by K. Michael Malolepszy of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. Free and open to the public. Zoom access information is available at slasonline.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

▪ ROA Chapter 35 Online Meeting — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Online meeting. Monthly meeting of Chapter 35 of the Reserve Organization of America. To request the meeting link, email the Chapter Secretary at ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.

Games

▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday, March 21. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4951 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. 12-Gauge shotgun meat shoot. Refreshments available. 618-476-1891.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 19. The Outlet at Edison’s, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Music by Corey and Josh, acoustic. facebook.com/events/491686308884486

▪ Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start bring a high-energy, soulful, old-school blues experience to the stage of Blue Strawberry. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Bach Society: 80th Season Gala — 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. Virtual event. A grand event featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn and a select group of the Bach Society Chorus. Live pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Gala performance at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information: bachsociety.org/gala.

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Sarah Jarosz — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Free online streaming event. With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

▪ Belleville West Little Theatre presents ‘The Women of Lockerbie’ — Streamed performance, Friday, March 19, through Monday, March 22. “The Women of Lockerbie” is loosely inspired by a true story, although the characters and situations in the play are purely fictional. A mother from New Jersey (junior Elise Moore) roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, looking for her son’s remains after the crash of Pan Am Flight 103. Her husband (sophomore Jerry Aplin) follows her, attempting to provide comfort. Information to order streaming tickets: https://sites.google.com/bths201.org/2021bwcontestdrama/home

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents ‘Café Music: Outside the Lines’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 22. Virtual event. Introducing special guest artists, jazz pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi. For more information: chambermusicstl.org

▪ Heather Dawn: Female Singer-Songwriters — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Heather Dawn brings a night of well-known songs by female songwriters. Hear Heart, Cindy Lauper, Bonnie Raitt, Melissa Etheridge, Mary Chapin Carpenter and many more. Tickets start at $12 for the live performance, $12 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The WHY of MY City — Thursday, March 25. Podcast. A series with conversations exploring St. Louis neighborhoods and Black culture with conversations exploring Ferguson, Walnut Park, The Ville, the West Side, University City and the Delmar Loop, and St. Louis Music. New episodes April 1, April 8. Listen online at storystitchers.org/stitchcast-studio-special-edition-the-why-of-my-city

Reservations Required

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Services — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 19. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Tax help for all ages. Appointments are required. Call to schedule. 618-288-1212. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College Student Personnel Administration Virtual Open House — Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 19. Online via Zoom. Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of a fulfilling career inspiring student development in higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to: Speak with program faculty and current students; hear about the CSPA program at SIUE; learn about the admission process and financial support, including scholarships and graduate assistantships. To register: https://siue.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6lkqRGTVHHyKEbI

▪ Four Seasons Gardening: Growing and Using Herbs — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. Online via Zoom. Throughout history, herbs have been used as flavorings, medicines, decorations, scents, and protective garden plants. Learn how to successfully grow herbs for ornamental and wildlife value, culinary use, or craft projects. Presented by horticulture educator Nancy Kreith. Free webinar. Other topics are available at later dates. For information or to register: go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

▪ SIUE Graduate Admissions Virtual Open House — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Online via Zoom. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Admissions will host its spring open house and visit program. Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree. The $40 application fee will be waived for anyone attending the open house. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. Participants will receive a fee waiver code at the event.Register at siue.edu/graduate-visit.

▪ Title IX – The Landmark Legislation That Transformed American Sports — 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Virtual event. An Olympic hero, a groundbreaking high school athlete, and the co-authors of the definitive book on Title IX celebrate Women’s History Month and the landmark 1972 legislation that transformed American Sports by vastly expanding opportunities for women’s athletics at the high school and college levels. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will examine the law’s impact with a panel of experts, including Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Tickets are free and available online at bit.ly/ALPLMtix. For information: PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Donor Bus on Stratton Quadrangle, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Regional Medical Center, Donor Bus, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Jackson Hole to Peter’s Cave Waterfall Loop — 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, intended for people in good health and have done some hiking. The hike will cover between four and five miles, requiring some scrambling up rocky ground. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. Because the size of the group is limited to 20, advance registration is required by calling 618-499-9629.