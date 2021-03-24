Easter egg hunts, Lenten fish fries highlight calendar in southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, March 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Easter Festivities

▪ Drive-Thru Egg Mania — 6 p.m. Friday, March 26. Collinsville Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Wave to the Easter Bunny and receive a bag stuffed with a dozen filled plastic Easter eggs, a festive craft and an egg dye kit. No registration required. Each car will receive one bag. Limited to first 500 cars. facebook.com/events/278764730542893

▪ Eckert’s Easter Fun on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Easter Egg-citement celebrations at the farm with safety measures and social distancing in place. Includes ticketed Easter egg hunts, tractor rides around the farm, themed specials at the Country Restaurant, free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets $12 per person. Additional dates: Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. eckerts.com

▪ Adult Easter Egg Hunt — 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Registration and check-in 5:30-6:15 p.m. Egg hunt begins 6:30 p.m. Music by Champagne Fixx 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Tickets are limited. Must be 21 or older. Bring a flashlight and something to carry your eggs in. Call 618-228-9111 or email info@hiddenlakewinery.com to reserve. hiddenlakewinery.com

▪ Children’s Egg Hunt — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 Illinois 159, Belleville. Hunt for eggs left by the Easter Bunny. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/200446135187763

▪ Millstadt Fireman’s Easter BBQ — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Millstadt Union Fire Department, 114 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Selling pork steaks, brats, hamburgers. Sides include beans, slaw, potato salad. Ribs are available by advance order; order forms available in a box by the front door of the firehouse. Carry-out only. facebook.com/events/769964333625178

Events

▪ PCs for People — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. R-Church, 3375 Fehling Road, Granite City. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them. Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income is at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility.

▪ Crafters for Cancer Vendors for Victory Fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 Illinois 159, Belleville. Craft and vendor show fundraiser for cancer patient Belinda Ventress to raise funds for medical expenses. Features handmade crafts, woodworking, direct/individual sales, raffles, Krispy Kreme, Buzzin’ for Bee shirts and more. Food and beverages available for purchase from the CWV Post 370, Mikey’s Kitchen and organizer. facebook.com/events/847608622750502

▪ Drive-Thru Shredding Event — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Fairview Heights Public Library parking lot, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Remain in vehicles while volunteers direct traffic and assist with offloading boxes and bags. Free recycling of up to five banker boxes/paper bags of personal, confidential paper documents. Unable to accept documents related to business ownership, plastic covers, binder clips, binder notebooks, spiral notebooks, magazines, newspapers. fairviewheightslibrary.org

▪ Maeystown Spring Art Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. Historic Maeystown. Displays will be in the Preservation Society Rock Mill and Museum and the ballroom of the Corner George Inn Bed and Breakfast. The 2021 show features well-known Waterloo artist Barbara A. Schrieber. Free admission to the show. Village shops, coffee shop and restaurant will be open throughout the show. 618-580-5875. facebook.com/Maeystown-IL-128306380571261

▪ Let’s Get Down Dog! Fundraiser Event for BAHS — 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 27. 1481 Illinois 159, Belleville. Join Helping Hounds and Nomadic Flow as they team up to support Belleville Area Humane Society. The event will include a pet adoption sponsored by Helping Hounds Dog Training. Additionally, a special yoga class will be held by Nomadic Flow. Entry is $25 of a 15lb or more bag of dog or cat food. Space is limited so be sure to register in advance. If you can’t attend in person but still want to practice, this will be a hybrid event. To attend online a $15 donation is required. Register at https://forms.gle/oPULiubeWRLG5rUeA. For information: facebook.com/events/3525409834351290

▪ St. Clair County Historical Society: ‘Two Women. Two Lives. One House.’ — 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Online exhibit. A unique tour of the Victorian Home Museum, seen through the eyes of two women who lived and worked there over 150 years ago. For information: facebook.com/events/414554093169408.

▪ The Women’s Creative hosts ‘Procure: A Marketplace for Female Brands’ — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28. City Foundry STL, 3730 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis. The inaugural free-to-attend, community event will feature 40 local women-owned brands, local DJ Nico Marie and food from Balkan Treat Box and vegan eatery 12Oh7. Vendors include: ModCo Design Studio, Shop Marigold, Patty’s Cheesecake, Modern Tribe, Lux and Nyx, Little Lemon Candles, and more. For the full list of vendors, visit The Women’s Creative website or Facebook event. The event will take place the last Sunday of each month through October.

▪ St. Elizabeth’s RN New Grad Meet & Greet Career Fair — 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Online via Zoom. Area registered nurses who recently graduated or are close to graduating are invited to learn more about RN opportunities and career development programs offered at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Hear from the Chief Nursing Officer and nursing leaders about the culture, mission and commitment of the hospital to quality care. There will be a Q&A session and a random drawing for gift cards. Register at https://rb.gy/oqdoxr to receive a Zoom invitation.

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryout only. 618-939-7999. facebook.com/Waterloo-VFW-Post-6504-1558394571135533

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Lenten Fish Fry — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Fried cod and pollock (sandwich, plate or pound), shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carryout. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/fish-fry-fridays

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins, (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Carryout only. Order in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Drive-thru only. Menu includes fried cod, potato salad, slaw, fries, sweet potato fries, jalapeno poppers and fried mac and cheese. Fish is $14 per pound.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry - 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Carryout only (may change to drive-up/in-house as COVID dictates).

▪ St. Henry Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, shrimp, baked salmon. Sides: Spaghetti, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, onion rings, hush puppies. Desserts. Carryout only. No call-in orders. Credit and debit cards accepted. For information: 618-540-8062.

▪ Fish Fry Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 26. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4951 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, sides. Carryouts only. 618-476-1891.

▪ O’Fallon American Legion Fish Fry - 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 2. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Dine-in or carryout. 618-632-8879. facebook.com/OFallonILAmericanLegionPost137

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carryout only. 618-667-8387. facebook.com/TroyVfwPost976

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 26. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Cod cup-ups and choice of two sides: fries, homemade coleslaw, hush puppies. Place $9 or a pound $11. Take-out only. No call-on orders. 618-476-1024.

▪ The Orchards Golf Club Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. Fridays during Lent. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Carryout available. For reservations, call 618-233-8921.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association Tee-Off Meeting — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. Cardinal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse, 1192 Golf Course Road, Scott AFB. Calling all lady golfers: The group plays on Tuesday mornings and welcomes beginners. For information: Mary, 618-580-3595 or Linda, 618-960-6173.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Online via Zoom. In “Membership Data Within the Masonic Records of St. Clair Lodge No. 24, Belleville, Ill.,” Worshipful Master and former Lodge Historian William “Bill” Tasso discusses the recent project preserving the Lodge’s history. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Theater/Concerts

▪ StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The WHY of MY City — Thursday, March 25. Podcast. A series with conversations exploring St. Louis neighborhoods and Black culture with conversations exploring Ferguson, Walnut Park, The Ville, the West Side, University City and the Delmar Loop, and St. Louis Music. New episodes April 1, April 8. Listen online at storystitchers.org/stitchcast-studio-special-edition-the-why-of-my-city

▪ Wil Robinson: 21 Vibes Birthday Edition — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. In this all new show, 21 Vibes Birthday Edition, R&B Singer-Songwriter Wil Robinson comes back to Blue Strawberry after a sold out debut. With his sweet, sharp and rousing vocals, his own songs and favorite covers, and a terrific band, Robinson is all set up to crush it once again. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Carmen in The Melody Line: Hit Different — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Carmen in The Melody Line showcases R&B, Jazz, Pop and Country. She is an outstanding first soprano who holds no bars expressing lyrics of passion and love. Whether she is performing Aretha Franklin, Minnie Riperton, Adele, Toni Braxton or the legendary Michael McDonald, Carmen’s performance will “hit different.” Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Women of McKendree: Christine Brewer in Concert (virtual event) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Online via YouTube. Christine Brewer, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and operatic soprano and McKendree graduate, will perform songs by 20th-century female composers. The event will also feature the McKendree University Choir, members of the Visual and Performing Arts Division, and poetry readings by faculty and staff members. For a free ticket: mckendree.universitytickets.com. For information: facebook.com/events/192435608935181.

▪ ‘All Together for Animals’ Virtual Benefit Concert — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Livestream event. A one-time, virtual benefit concert featuring some of the greatest country artists of today. Proceeds benefit the important work of the Saint Louis Zoo and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The evening includes performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and more. Tickets are $30 and up. Visit stlzoo.org/concert for more information, artist videos and link to purchase tickets.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Seasonal Wonder — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Spring moves towards summer. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” brings Pennsylvania settlers to dancing life, while the summer Alps glow and chirp in Arthur Honegger’s “Summer Pastoral.” And Camille Saint-Saëns plays with our curious inner child, unfurling a joyful musical zoo. Additional performances at 11 a.m. April 2-3. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival — Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 18. Virtual events. Celebrate the breadth of J.S. Bach’s work with numerous events during the 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival. This year’s fully virtual festival will feature educational opportunities, musically stunning performances, and collaborations with Missouri Botanical Garden, Classic 107.3 FM, and Couts Music Series. The festival is comprised of nine events with free attendance options. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/festival

Reservations Required

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Services — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 26. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Tax help for all ages. Appointments are required. Call to schedule. 618-288-1212. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Nuts and Bolts: Playwriting 101 - A Workshop for Writers — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, April 1-May 6. Online via Zoom. A six-week online, introductory class with Michelle Zielinski in an exploration of the elements that make a good play. Suggested donation of $30 for the course. blackmirrortheatre.org

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org

▪ 4-H Floriculture Virtual Workshop — 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Online via Zoom. University of Illinois Extension is offering online workshops for youth. At this workshop you will learn how to force bulbs indoors and you will plant a culinary herb basket. The kit with your materials will be available for pick up prior to the workshop. Cost: $5 per person. Space limited to first 25 registrants. Online registration: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23003. 618-344-4230.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Monday, March 29. Meridian Village, 101 Evergreen, Glen Carbon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: The Gum Springs Area, Johnson County — 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Meet at 10 a.m. at the New Simpson-Tunnel Hill School on Route 45 between Ozark and Vienna. Led by Bill Gilmour. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, intended for people in good health and have done some hiking. The hike will cover around six miles. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. For information or directions: 270-331-1553.

▪ Ste. Genevieve Shop Hop – All day Saturday, March 27. Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve. Visit on the the participating shops or restaurants. When you check out, you’ll receive an egg with a surprise discount or prize inside. 573-883-7100 or 573-883-7097. visitstegen.com