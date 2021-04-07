Blood drives, fish fries, concerts & more on calendar in southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, April 8, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Vine Street Market - Micro Market — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10. Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station. Get back in your farmers market routine and come check out the vendors. There will be meat, bread, veggies, eggs, dog treats, art, coffee and more. The regular season kicks off in May. facebook.com/events/2815473885406986

▪ Colorectal Cancer Awareness Drive-Through Event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon, 321 Regency Park, O’Fallon. St. Elizabeth’s will give away free at-home colon cancer test kits. If you or a family member are age 45 or older or indicated for a screening due to a colon cancer diagnosis of a first-degree relative, participate in this event to learn more about your screening options and receive a test kit at no charge to you. People picking up the free kits can remain in their vehicles but are asked to wear masks. Staff will be masked appropriately during the distribution and will bring kits and information to the vehicle. 618-607-5545.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois – Operation: You’re Not Alone — Girl Scouts will be out in their communities the weekend of April 10, distributing bags to the doorsteps of their neighbors with instructions on items needed. Anyone who chooses to participate is asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup on Saturday, April 24. Girl Scouts will be by to collect the bags, then work with their Troop or Service Unit to assemble and deliver the care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their communities.

▪ RiverBend Growth Association presents ‘Community Conversation on Diversity & Inclusion’ — 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Online event. The second in a three-part series: Introduction to Community Health, presented by Jaqui S. Melton, MBA, coordinator of Education Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at BJC Healthcare. A recording of the first part can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hXFM4rweEjLDi-59i0x8ArEBjts-qCkJ/view. To register or for more information: RBGA.org

Dr. Ebony McGee McGee is an associate professor of diversity and STEM education at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. She studies the racialized experiences and racial stereotypes that adversely affect the education and career trajectories of underrepresented groups of color. McGee will speak via Zoom as part of a conversation presented April 16 by SIUE’s Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach. Provided

▪ SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach presents Dr. Ebony McGee — 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 16. Online via Zoom. Guest speaker Dr. Ebony McGee presents an important conversation on what it means to be racially marginalized, while minoritized in the context of learning and achieving in STEM higher education and in STEM professions. Register at: https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TqwMB2EpR1S_tWC95zGaMw.

▪ PCs for People — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. Alton. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them. Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income is at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility.

▪ Center for Racial Harmony Virtual Forum Series: Reparations: Pros & Cons — 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Facebook Live. Series topics include “Slave Labor - Foundation of the American Empire,” Medical Ethics” and “Institutional Racism.” For more information, visit centerforracialharmony.org or call 618-234-0508. facebook.com/events/197057071947148

▪ William Holliday Elementary School Kindergarten Registration — Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23. William Holliday Elementary School, 400 Joseph Drive, Fairview Heights. Parents are asked to pick up and complete a registration packet, provide a certified copy (not the one from the hospital) of your child’s birth certificate and prove residency. Items needed to prove residency can be found online at pwh105.org. Packets will be available 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m., Monday-Friday starting April 8. Call the school office at 618-233-7588 with questions.

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins, (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Carryout only. Order in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Albers Legion Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Sunday, April 11. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 free. Dine-in or carryout. 618-248-5505.

▪ Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fried Chicken & Spaghetti Drive-Thru — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Family dinner (serves four): $30; eight pieces mixed chicken, one pan of spaghetti, one pan of salad, four breadsticks. Plate dinner: $10; two pieces mixed chicken, side spaghetti, side salad, breadstick. Ladies Auxiliary gourmet layer cakes $5 each. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon and online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Games

▪ UCM Derby Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. Online via Zoom. The Alton Area Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East brings a night of Kentucky Derby fun. Grab your family, friends and a great hat and be ready to put your brains to the test. Registration deadline: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Register online: ucmetroeast.org/trivia-night

Theater/Concerts

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Welcome, Stephanie — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stephanie Childress takes the Powell Hall podium for the first time. The SLSO’s new Assistant Conductor draws on her British homeland in a program bursting with color. Bright yellows and greens in Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony” contrast with the rosy fingers of Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn.” Antonín Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings shows us a kaleidoscope of colors. Additional performances April 10 and 11. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ Valencia Rush: Damn Valencia — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. R&B singer/songwriter and artist Valencia Rush puts on offer original funk and contemporary R&B. She brings a high energy connection to her audience. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Sheldon 2021 Gala: Family Reunion — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Virtual event. Hosted by Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and mandolinist Chris Thile, this special live-streaming event will feature performances by Wynton Marsalis, John Pizzarelli, Dianne Reeves and Peter Martin, and more. Concert stream-only is free, but registration is requested. To register: 314-533-9900 or sdo@thesheldon.org.

▪ Little Dylan: Alonzo’s Blue Strawberry Birthday Bash Starring Little Dylan — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Influenced and tutored by his father, Dylan has also found motivation and mentorship from other St. Louis shakers such as Marquise Knox, Emcee/Blues Torchcarrier Alonzo Townsend, Charles “Skeet” Rodgers, and legends of the past like Oliver Sain, Ray Charles and James Brown. You can hear it all here for Alonzo Townsend’s Blue Strawberry Birthday Bash. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Open Air Concert Series, Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. Tickets available through MetroTix. facebook.com/events/965847940620076

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Wake in Fright’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12. Online event. Directed by Canadian Ted Kotcheff and starring Donald Pleasence (“Halloween,” “The Great Escape”), “Wake in Fright” tells the nightmarish story of a schoolteacher (Gary Bond) as he descends into a personal hell at the hands of drunken, deranged derelicts while stranded in a small town in outback Australia. Intro and discussion by Andrew Wyatt, editor of and film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens. To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/wake-fright-andrew-wyatt.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Czech Mates’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13. Virtual concert. Music from the rich traditions of Bohemia: Reicha, Dussek and Dvorák. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/czech-mates/

Reservations Required

▪ Surviving Caregiving (Virtual) Conference — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10. Online via Zoom. The first of a four-part series. The first sesion, Legal & Financial Issues, will be presented by Heidi Dodd or Harter, Larson & Dodd. Additional dates: April 17, April 24 and May 1. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Register online at agesmart.org.

▪ ‘Not All Factual – But All True: The Story of the Old Testament’ — 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays from April 13 to May 4. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Shrine Visitors Center, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. The four-part series will explore the important events and persons of the Old Testament. Presented by Mark Etling, Ph.D. Fee: $40 for the series or $10 per individual session. Pre-registration is required. Information and registration at snows.org/scripture-study-mark-etling or call the Shrine at 618-394-6281.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Cultivating Culturally-Relevant Learning in the Garden — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Online via Zoom. School gardens are a great place to teach academic standards while cultivating community. This class will highlight using the garden to create engaging, experiential learning opportunities that are rooted in cultural relevancy and community. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/246400700167990

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Spring Crops & Planning Your Growing Space — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Online via Zoom. Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season and how to create a plan to keep your garden producing all year. We dig deep on the best crops and techniques for springtime in Missouri and how to keep your vegetables healthy. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/806195989942617

▪ Run Wild! Virtual 5K & Fun Run — Saturday, April 17, through Friday, April 30. Virtual event. Run Wild! Virtually for the Watershed Nature Center. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Watershed Nature Center. Signup to run a 5K or 1 Mile virtually. Run must be done from April 17 to 25. Deadline to submit your virtual times is April 30. Those who register by April 9 will be able to pick up their race shirt and bib at the Watershed Nature Center Opening Day Celebration on April 24. For information or to register: runsignup.com/Race/IL/Edwardsville/WatershedNatureCenterRunWild

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Pedal the Cause Registration — Registration opens Thursday, April 1, for the event Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26. Participants will choose from a variety of in-person and remote options including three new bike courses and the popular Inspired option introduced in 2020. Registration for Pedal the Cause 2021 opened to the public on Thursday, April 1. 100% of funds raised from Pedal the Cause support cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. For information or to register: pedalthecause.org

Fundraising & Scholarships

▪ SIUE School of Nursing Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Friday, April 9. Online via Zoom. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville nursing students are rallying around their former classmate Moneer Damra to raise funds that will help keep his legacy alive. Damra was tragically killed in January during a random act of gun violence off campus. The standout student and ROTC Cadet left an indelible mark on all with whom he associated. Participation is open to all, with a 300-attendee cap. Registration is required at https://siue.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcr%20duqtrj0jGNWu5lrsAoXtxR716WcLbdvM. Admission is free. However, the SNA is accepting donations for the Moneer Damra Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Additionally, all proceeds raised during the virtual silent auction will go toward the scholarship.

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 9. Dupo High School, 600 Louisa Ave., Dupo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 12. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, Conference Room 109, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, April 12. Morrison-Talbott Waterloo Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Donor Bus, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11 a.m. Thursday, April 15. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Donors must be 16 years of age or older, feeling healthy and well the day of the Blood Drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Lebanon Lions Club, 123 E. Dee, Lebanon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Jurassic Quest Drive Thru — Hours vary day to day. Saturday, April 9, through Sunday, April 25. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Gate 9, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, Missouri. The nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit featuring baby dinosaurs, a fierce T-Rex and more. For tickets and information: jurassicquest.com

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Snake Road in Union County — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate length and difficulty. In order to permit better viewing of the seasonal snake migration, the number of hikers will be limited and pre-registration will be required. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. For information and registration: 618-694-7034.