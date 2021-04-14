Southwestern Illinois calendar features concerts, fish fries, blood drives & yoga

Noon Thursday, April 15, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Origami in the Garden — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, April 17. Runs Tuesdays-Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 10. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. An exhibition featuring the works of Jennifer and Kevin Box and their collaboration of origami artists elevates the ancient art of origami to new heights. Cost is included with Garden admission; free for members. mobot.org/origami

▪ Riverbend Earth Day Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Live music, environmental education, tasty food and drinks, local artisan market. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1220557548400564

▪ St. Louis Jewish Book Festival — Sunday, April 18, through Wednesday, April 21. Virtual presentations. Featuring four presentations in four nights. For tickets and information: jccstl.com/festival-events-schedule

▪ Workshop for Parents of Future College Students — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville campus, LA Building, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, or online via Microsoft Teams. Workshop is for parents of any grade level to learn the ins and outs of sending a child to college. Check-in for in-person guests starts at 5:45 p.m. For information or to register, 618-235-2700, ext. 5200 or swic.edu.

▪ HeartLands Conservancy: Conservations at Home & Garden Spring Sale — Through Thursday, April 22. Online sale. The sale features over 80 plant varieties, including native flowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees - as well as three tailored Mother’s Day Mother Earth gift packages, rain barrels, and composters. Pick-up date: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, 1524 Clinton Hills Parkway, Swansea. Shop the sale: springsale.heartlandsconservancy.org

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Games

▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, April 30. Online via Zoom. Enjoy a relaxed, fun evening with a group of your friends and family. Tables of eight are available for $160 – must be reserved in advance. After registering, a link to access the event will be emailed. “Doors” open at 6:45 p.m. Event starts at 7:00 p.m. Register by April 28 online at altonsymphonyorchestra.org/annual-trivia-night

Theater/Concerts

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Airs and Dances — 11 a.m. Friday, April 16. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Music whisks us to another time. Luigi Boccherini’s Overture brays and leaps and sings. The SLSO’s Xiaoxiao Qiang and Shannon Williams find the luminous core of W.A. Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante. Ottorino Respighi reaches into the music of his country’s past, bringing back the “Ancient Airs and Dances.” Additional performances April 17 and 18. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ John McDaniel: There’s a Spring in My Step — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Join St. Louis’s own John McDaniel, Grammy and Emmy Award winner, as he leaps into Spring with songs and stories from his years on Broadway and television. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $20 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ 14th annual QFest St. Louis — Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 25. Virtual programs. The St. Louis-based LGBTQ film festival, QFest will present an eclectic array of 24 films (14 shorts, six narrative features, and four documentary features). The participating filmmakers represent a wide variety of voices in contemporary queer world cinema. The mission of the film festival is to use the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture. Tickets: $14 general, $10 for Cinema St. Louis members and students with valid IDs. Passes available: $60 five-film pass, $115 all access pass. For the full schedule of screenings, including trailers and descriptions of the films, visit the festival website at cinemastlouis.org/qfest.

▪ The Trophy Mules at Alpha Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Alpha Brewing, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis. Corey and Josh acoustic.

▪ Justin Hoskin: Tribute to Blue Eyed Soul — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Crooner Justin Hoskin makes his way to the stage at Blue Strawberry via Collinsville, where he came up. He gained notoriety in the St. Louis music community performing tribute shows to legends like Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind and Fire and Prince and others. This time, Hoskin hits the stage with a passion project: Tribute to Blue Eyed Soul. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Anthropocene: The Homan Epoch’ (2018) — 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Filmmakers travel to six continents and 20 different countries to capture stunning images chronicling the catastrophic path traveled by our species over the last century. Screen Talk host: Dr. Martha Patterson, professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

▪ Erika Johnson: Jazz at 7 — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. A night of jazz standards, both established and emerging, from this accomplished singer. Erika Johnson’s musical roots are in East St. Louis. She has performed with jazz greats James Carter, Russell Gunn and Willie Akins. Influenced by jazz legends of bebop and swing such as Eddie Jefferson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Betty Carter, Nina Simone and Anita O’ Day, Johnson has refined a sound uniquely her own, while paying homage to those who have gone before. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Virtual Medicare Q&A with Jon Bergmann — 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 19. Online via Zoom. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ O’Fallon Masonic Lodge #576 Springtime BBQ — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. O’Fallon Masonic Lodge #576, 122 E. State St., O’Fallon. $10 pork steak plate; $7 pork steak sandwich. Carryout and limited seating. Sponsored by O’Fallon Lodge No. 576, A.F. & A.M. 618-420-8684.

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Veterans BBQ — Noon Saturday, April 17. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Dinners $11 and sandwiches $8. Veterans receive $2 off. Serving from noon until sold out.

▪ Drive-Thru Breakfast Fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. $7 per plate, includes one slice of breakfast casserole (eggs, cheese, sausage, onions, green peppers), one biscuit with gravy, fruit cocktail. Supports Collinsville Food Pantry. facebook.com/KC1712

Fundraising & Scholarships

▪ Celebrating World Circus Day Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Steve’s Hot Dogs, 3457 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis. World Circus Day celebrates the joy of circus arts. You can join the celebration with free performances, noon to 2 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., by Circus Harmony youth circus performers outside of Steve’s Hot Dogs. And a percentage of your purchase will go to support Circus Harmony’s Flying Children Scholarship Fund. Just mention “Circus Harmony” when ordering in-store or enter “Fundraiser” when ordering on Steve’s website at steveshotdogsstl.com.

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 16. Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia St., New Athens. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Creative Landscapes, 5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 19. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, Hospital Entrance 2, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Monday, April 19. VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane, Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, April 19. St. John’s United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. American Legion post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Carlyle Junior High School, 1631 12th St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22. GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Drive, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Thursday, April 22. St. Luke Catholic Church, 301 N. Church St., Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Damiansville Elementary school, 101 E. Main St., Damiansville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Ferne Clyffe State Park near Goreville in Johnson County — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17. Meet at Boat Rock parking area near main waterfall. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, combining three shorter trails, the Black Jack Oak Trail, the Lake Trail, and the Round Bluff Trail, into a single hike. There will be some uphill climbing at the beginning and end of the hike, as well as a creek crossing. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. For information or directions: 630-470-7692.