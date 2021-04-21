Concerts, spring events, blood drives & fish fries on southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, April 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ HeartLands Conservancy: Conservations at Home & Garden Spring Sale — Through Thursday, April 22. Online sale. The sale features over 80 plant varieties, including native flowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees - as well as three tailored Mother’s Day Mother Earth gift packages, rain barrels, and composters. Pick-up date: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, 1524 Clinton Hills Parkway, Swansea. Shop the sale: springsale.heartlandsconservancy.org

▪ SWIC annual Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. In the greenhouse on the southeast corners of SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. The SWIC Horticulture program is selling reasonably priced water and vegetable plants, tropicals, perennials, annuals and herbs grown by SWIC students over the winter. Cash and check payments only. Masks and social distancing required.

▪ 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge — Noon Thursday, April 22, through Thursday, May 20. Virtual event. The Challenge encourages better understanding of the issues surrounding race, power, privilege and leadership, and to do so in a way that builds a habit of learning by stretching the experience over 21 days. The free, virtual event kicks off with a Stand Against Racism town hall meeting on Zoom at noon Thursday, April 22. https://www.ywcastl.org/event/21days

▪ An Evening with Dr. Ngozi Ezike — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Online event. Join Pastor James and The Church for All Generations for a conversation with Dr. Ezike on COVID-19, the vaccine and homelessness. See the event at http://tinyurl.com/EzikeTownhall. For information: 618-274-1373.

▪ City of Columbia Surplus Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 23. 130 S. Rapp Ave., Columbia. Yard sale with a variety of items such as office furniture, file cabinets, antiques, furniture, organ, piano, commercial kitchen equipment and much more. columbiaillinois.com

▪ Community eWaste Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24. Lewis & Clark Community College, Tolle Lane parking lot, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics. Accepted items include computers, printers, cables and accessories, video game consoles, networking equipment, entertainment electronics, home electronics, air conditioners, refrigerators, humidifiers, washers and dryers, lawn equipment, car and rechargeable batteries. Masks and COVID precautions required. 618-468-2782 or nkeener@lc.edu.

▪ ‘Meet Me in St. Louis: 1904 World’s Fair’ by Karl M. Kindt III — 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. History Museum of Monroe County, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Slideshow presentation about the famous 1904 World’s Fair by Karl Kindt, a retired professor who taught for many years about this event. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois ‘Operation: You’re Not Alone’ Collection — Saturday, April 24. Area Girl Scouts will collect donation bags that were delivered to homes the weekend of April 10. Participants are asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup. Donations will be assembled and delivered in care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the community.

▪ Watershed Nature Center Opening Day Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville. Attendees can check out a variety of native plants found in our region, ask questions and even purchase a plant to take home that can be incorporated into their landscaping, deck or pool area. watershednaturecenter.org

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236812928254

▪ Collinsville Garden Club Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. D.D. Collins House, 703 W. Main St., Collinsville. Many perennials for sun or shade available. No early sales. Please wear mask. Rain or shine.

▪ Free Shredding and Electronics Recycling Event — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Edwardsville High School, teacher parking lot, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Because the shred truck has a maximum capacity, documents will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of up to two boxes per person. Community members can drop off personally-owned electronics for recycling, including computers and accessories, mobile devices, home office items, home entertainment, and servers and data centers. Computers will be wiped of all personal information before they are recycled. Face coverings and social distancing are required for this free event.

▪ Scottish Rite Moving Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Scottish Rite Building, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Many unique theatrical costumes, commercial cleaning supplies, complete dinnerware service for 550 with rolling racks, metal storage shelves, kitchen supplies, floor buffer, light bulbs, tools, steel Samsonite folding chairs and much more. The public is invited and welcome.

▪ East St. Louis Community Vaccination Pop-Up Event — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Lincoln Park, 606 S. 15th St., East St. Louis. Free COVID vaccination. Plus food, gift bags, mobile testing and more. Reserve an appointment at tinyurl.com/StClairVax. For help with registration or general questions, contact East Side Health District, 618-271-8722, ext. 102 or mmccoy@eshd.org.

▪ DEA National Rx Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Various locations. Clean out medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — unused or expired prescription drugs. To find a collection site in your area, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

▪ SWIC Family Fun Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. There will be food and drinks available for purchase from SWIC’s very own food truck, Ollie’s Eatery; free flower pot decorating; carnival games and bounce houses. Also on display will be SWIC’s CNC mobile truck, a helicopter and more. Masks and social distancing required.

▪ ESTL Stop the Violence March — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Meeting place: 4601 State St., East St. Louis. Meet-up time at 11 a.m.; march starts at noon. This event is to bring awareness to our community about stopping the violence that’s going on. Feel free to wear orange and blue or the shirts of loved ones who have been victims of the tremendous amounts of violence our community has faced. facebook.com/events/1024586431367185

▪ Metro East Humane Society Soft Opening Event — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Metro East Humane Society Highland facility, 510 W. Monroe St., Highland. Includes tours, adoptable animals, information on volunteering and giving opportunities, Snowy Sweets ice cream truck and more. Masks will be required to attend. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. facebook.com/events/728610277802835

▪ Village of South Roxana Large-Item Pickup — 6 a.m. Monday, April 26. Village of South Roxana. Items will need to be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on April 26 to be considered for pick up. The village will not return to a residence after the pickup has passed. Items that cannot be picked up: Tires, electronics, appliances, batteries, car parts, railroad ties, asbestos, paint, TVs, special waste and hazardous waste. For Village of South Roxana residents only.

▪ Virtual Town Hall on Education — 6 p.m. Monday, April 26. Online via Zoom. State Rep. Katie Stuart is inviting teachers, parents and anyone with an interest in education issues to a virtual advisory committee meeting to discuss her work in Springfield this session on education-focused bills. Local residents will also have an opportunity to express their thoughts, questions and concerns about school issues. RSVP to repkatiestuart@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.

▪ SWIC Virtual Spring Job Fair — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Virtual event. For those looking for a new job or wanting to explore employment possibilities. Employers from a variety of career fields are expected to participate. All job seekers are welcome. Open to the public. Register at swic.edu/job-fair.

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

Club News

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Greenhouse of Highland, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Featuring “Flower Combos for Your Outdoor Pots.” Plenty of parking and chairs available for the outdoor meeting. Guests always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Coffee Talk with Caregivers — 1-2 p.m. Monday, April 26. Online via Zoom. An informational virtual group created for caregivers of aging loved ones with memory loss. There is no charge to participate and anyone from anywhere is welcome to join. The family caregivers who attend will have a front row seat to the discussions about a variety of topics to help support and educate about caregiving, life, family, self-care, problem-solving, communication, behaviors, and so much more. An email address is required to send a Zoom invitation. Call 618-344-5008 to attend.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station and online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

▪ ROA Chapter 35 Online Meeting — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Online meeting. To request the link for the monthly meeting, send an email to ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Games

▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, April 30. Online via Zoom. Enjoy a relaxed, fun evening with a group of your friends and family. Tables of eight are available for $160 – must be reserved in advance. After registering, a link to access the event will be emailed. “Doors” open at 6:45 p.m. Event starts at 7:00 p.m. Register by April 28 online at altonsymphonyorchestra.org/annual-trivia-night

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 23. The Outlet at Edison’s, 247 S. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Corey and Josh acoustic.

▪ Mark Harris II: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Prodigious keyboardist, arranger, and composer Mark Harris II returns to Blue Strawberry with original grooves from his albums “Imagine” and “Interstellar.” He adds his own spontaneous spins on favorite R&B/Soul melodies. Harris will be accompanied by his top-notch band, The Avengers. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. In a time of limited travel, Leonard Slatkin takes us across the globe. Englishman Benjamin Britten writes an ode to his mentor, music that dances, sings, sobs, and celebrates. The SLSO’s Erin Schreiber finds the folk-like, Romani spark at the heart of Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane.” And Alberto Ginastera sings the songs of his native Argentina in “Variaciones concertantes.” Additional performances April 24 and 25. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ ‘How Did This Happen?’ Auditions — Noon Saturday, April 24, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Immanuel Lutheran Church basement, 522 S. Church, Waterloo. Director Ray Shea will be casting four men and four women ranging in age from 20-mid 60s. The auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Monroe Actors Stage Company will produce the play on June 25-27 at a location yet to be determined. For more information contact director Ray Shea at rjshea55@gmail.com. masctheatre.org or facebook.com/masc1999

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Zakir Hussain — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Free online streaming event. Widely considered the father of the contemporary world music movement and a classical tabla virtuoso, percussionist Zakir Hussain is an international phenomenon. One of the most influential musicians of the past 50 years, and co-founder of the legendary fusion band Shakti, Hussain is known for his masterful improvisations and brilliant live performances. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

▪ Morgan Taylor: A Woman’s Worth - with The HEAL Center for the Arts ‘Point of View’ Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Taylor’s recording career started at the tender age of 11, after spending her childhood obsessing over Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Beyonce. Her talent evolved quickly as she progressed through high school. Shortly after her first local performances, she began appearing in some of the most noteworthy venues in her hometown, including the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Metro Theater Company presents ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show’ — Sunday, April 25, through Sunday, May 16. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, outdoor lawn, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri. Performance times vary: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The live, outdoor, socially distant theatrical experience features more than 75 larger-than-life puppets from four iconic Eric Carle picture books. For tickets and information: metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar or 314-325-9505.

▪ Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. The Homecoming Gospel Choir will present a two-hour concert featuring soloists, duets, trios and quartets. Featuring southern gospel songs and traditional hymns presented in the Gaither style. Free admission. A love offering will be received. 618-632-5584 or 618-245-9133.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Invitation to the Dance’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 26. Virtual event. Guest Artist Leonard Slatkin leads The Chamber with music inspired by dance. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org.

▪ Jenna Bauer Quartet: Flirting with Great American Songbook Standards — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Flirting with Great American Songbook Standards, Bauer fills her setlists with songs that tell stories everyone can relate to. Thoughtful and warm vocals from Bauer are complemented by the band as they reinterpret these classic melodies in 2021. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Summer Crops and Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Online via Zoom. Beat the heat of summer gardening and learn techniques that will keep your tomatoes and other summer crops flourishing. We will cover how to plant and maintain healthy summer crops, what pests and disease to look out for, and quick growing summer cover crops for empty beds. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/982655409141897

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 11. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Service Unit 111 Collinsville Day Camp — 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For grades 1-5. Registration deadline is Monday, May 3. Campers will participate in a variety of skill building activities to learn the many aspects of traditional camping. The adventures include learning knots, first aid, outdoor recreation, fire safety, camp housekeeping, songs, nature, games, cooking, arts & crafts, along with many other activities that girls will love to experience with their Girl Scout sisters. Cost: $79. For information or registration: gsofsi.org, customercare@gsofsi.org or 800-345-6858.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Corpus Christi Church Drive Thru Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Corpus Christi Church, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. Drive thru chicken dinner. Cost: $11 per meal, includes 1/2 fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. Visit the website to order and pay: corpuschristishiloh.com. facebook.com/events/2851732055042729

Fundraising & Scholarships

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 23. Senior Citizen Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 26. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, April 26. Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, April 26. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 26. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, Conference Room 109, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-7 p.m. Monday, April 26. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore, Germantown. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. St. Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Road, Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Emge Jr. High, 7401 Westchester Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., Wood River. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Governor French Academy, 219 W. Main St., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Ste. Genevieve 4th Friday Art Walk — 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 23. Downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Participating shops and galleries in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve extend their hours into the evening and provide a festive atmosphere for a stroll through downtown to view the artwork and creativity on display in local galleries, shops and restaurants. visitstegen.com

▪ Oak Street Art Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Oak and 16th streets, behind the General John A. Logan Museum, Murphysboro. Art from local artists and fine craft for all tastes. Live music. Rain or shine. oakstreetart.com/fair.html

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Kinkaid Lake in Jackson County — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, more than five miles in length. There will be some uphill walking and off-trail hiking. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. For information or directions: 708-471-7500.