Concerts, fish fries, blood drives, spring events highlight metro-east calendar

Events

▪ Art Exhibition Public Showcase: Sharon Aach — 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 30. POUR322, 322 E. Main St., Belleville. POUR322 Coffeehouse is showcasing the artistic talents of local mixed media Artist Sharon Aach and her exquisite back painted glass pieces. The exhibit is available through May 31. Masks are required. 314-852-7311.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Plant Sale — 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1. AgeSmart Community Resources, 801 W. State St., O’Fallon. Perennials, annual and herbs available. Many plants from members’ gardens.

▪ Ogles Watch Community Recycling Day Event — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1. St. Matthew UMC, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Electronics recycling by J&C Recycling, document shredding by The File Room, expired medication/drug collection and ink cartridge recycling. Open to the public. Proceeds benefit BackStoppers. For information: ogleswatch@gmail.com.

▪ Antique Pop-Up Market — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2. On the grounds of the Preservation Society Mill and Museum, 1113 Mill St., Maeystown. This small event will feature several metro area antique dealers each day. Masking and social distancing will be observed. The village businesses will all be open during regular business hours both days. For more information call 618-580-5875.

▪ The Metro East Coin & Currency Club 39th annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia (Route 159), Collinsville. The show offers a wide variety of US and World coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free attendance, free parking, free appraisals of coins, currency, medals, tokens, gold, silver and jewelry. Big Raffle that includes gold and silver coins. Open to the public and observing State of Illinois COVID-19 restrictions. For updates and more information go to MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com.

▪ ‘Spending Time Trapping!’ by Walter Byerley — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2. History Museum of Monroe County, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Walter Byerley – or as he is better known, “Butch” – spends a lot of time trapping and has had the opportunity to learn a lot about the animals of Monroe County including their habits and habitats. He will be explaining what is involved in trapping, sharing stories of his adventures, and have many items on display including tanned animal hides to see and touch. A few mounted species will be on display. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Online via Zoom. Dennis Northcott presents “Interesting and Amusing Documents in the Missouri Historical Society Collections.” The meeting is open to the public. Space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Theater/Concerts

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Serenades — 11 a.m. Friday, April 30. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Two perspectives on the stately Classical style, a century apart. Strauss’s elegant winds envelop the hall with warmth. Mozart’s Gran partita becomes the center of attention at a sumptuous party. Additional performances May 1 and 2. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ River Kittens: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. With soaring harmonies, superb musicianship, and a friendly and fun approach, River Kittens creates a party every time they play. Allie Vogler and Mattie Schell sound like they’ve been singing together their entire lives. They’re salty and sweet, and sometimes sour too, but their two unique approaches blend together perfectly. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $12 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: The Floozies — 8 p.m. Friday, April 30. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Denise Thimes: First of May — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Blue Strawberry is thrilled to welcome back the beautiful jazz songs, tones, rhythms and phrasings that pull together to make Denise Thimes the standout singer she is. With her presence and her engaging stories, Thimes is the complete entertainer. Tickets start at $25 for the live performance, $20 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 2. De Vinos Winery, 1522 State Route 3, Red Bud. Corey and Josh acoustic. facebook.com/events/2647480525550470

▪ Walter Parks: Swamp Blues — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Walter Parks is a performer of the highest level. If you share with Blue Strawberry a genre-agnostic appreciation of the cabaret form (his calling is swamp blues and Americana), there is no one doing it better than Parks. His show is a pure and incandescent enchantment, a joy and a thrill of consummate artistry. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 11. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

▪ St. Andrew’s Spring Book Fair — By appointment only Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. A link to sign up for reservations can be found on the St. Andrew’s website at standrews-edwardsville.com. Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make reservations.

▪ Metro-East Kappa Klassic — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Stonewolf Golf Club, 1195 Stonewolf Trail, Fairview Heights. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. $125 per person or $500 per team. Cost increases after Monday, May 10. Proceeds to benefit the Kapal Foundation and the Krimson Achievement Youth Foundation. To register: kappaklassic.eventbrite.com. For information: 618-558-2270 or 618-971-8333.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Boy Scout Troop 30 Bar-B-Que — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Rural Family Medical parking lot, 251 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg. Pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, potato salad, slaw, green beans, pork & beans.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. St. James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ ‘The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois’ — Friday, April 30, through Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Explore the amazing musical history of Illinois by putting the spotlight on legends like rockers Cheap Trick, jazz great Miles Davis, bluegrass queen Alison Krauss and “king of soul” Sam Cooke. Features one-of-a-kind artifacts including Benny Goodman’s clarinet, Howlin’ Wolf’s harmonica, Dan Fogelberg’s guitar, an Earth, Wind & Fire stage costume and more. For tickets and information: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov.

▪ Art in the Park — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Downtown Litchfield, 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Visitors will be able to leisurely stroll around the grounds, watching the artists at work. Includes special musical guests performing and other interesting types of entertainment throughout the day. facebook.com/events/297606371750682

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Shawnee National Forest Trail 146 in Gallatin County — 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Hikers should meet at 10 a.m. at the parking area atop High Knob, north of Karbers Ridge. The access road to High Knob runs through a busy horse camp, so hikers are requested to drive slowly and carefully as they drive through the camp. This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, about five miles in length. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. No dogs, please. Hikers must bring face masks. For information or directions: 618-841-4838.

▪ Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail Event 2021 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2. Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail, 595 Main St., Alto Pass. Nine potters will be featured on the Trail. The self-guided driving/biking trail will include six stops and go through Jackson and Union counties in Southern Illinois. The event is open and free for everyone and will give the public a chance to interact with the potters, see their creations and view demonstrations. Visit facebook.com/PotteryTrail or potterstrail.wixsite.com/pottery-trail for information.

▪ Green Door Art Gallery presents ‘Altered Mixed Assembled’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday from Wednesday, May 5, through Saturday, June 26. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. An all-mixed media exhibit, featuring works by Gray Finch, Ellen Klamon, Sharon Spillar, John Freise, Jahna Kahrhoff and Allison Norfleet Bruenger. The exhibit is free and open to the public. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.