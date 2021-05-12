Metro-east farmers markets in full swing as blood drives, fish fries also on calendar

Noon Thursday, May 13 is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932008571490 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Events

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes,25 customers per time slot. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ 12th annual Pumpers and Pistons Truck Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis. Antique, classic and late model fire apparatus, police, military, commercial, construction, specialty and recovery vehicles. For information: tnmot.org.

▪ 2021 Caseyville Kids Fishing Derby – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Caseyville Park, 40 W. Reynolds St., Caseyville. Registration on site the day of the event. Free and open to children ages 16 and under. Free food and drinks provided. Prizes and trophies for winners. Hosted by Ron Crane and the Caseyville Police Department. rcranefishing@gmail.com.

▪ ‘Spinning and Felting Wool’ by Lesley Patterson and Bobbi Bayne — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. History of Monroe County’s Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. The presenters will explain the differences in types of wool and the different breeds of sheep. They will demonstrate spinning and explain how and why wool is perfect for making yarn. They will also demonstrate the felting of wool and bring samples of felted, knitted and woven items plus many samples of fleece, roving and different wools to check out. facebook.com/MonroeCountyHistoryMuseum

▪ Belleville Area Humane Society’s Bags for Wags — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Online event. Designer handbag raffle and silent auction fundraiser. Raffle tickets are currently available online at bahspets.org. Raffle bag winners will be drawn during a live broadcast during a live broadcast on May 20. The virtual event will be hosted by radio personality Courtney Landrum. bahspets.org

▪ Wisper Internet’s CEO of the Day Contest — Through Friday, May 21. Online contest for ages 4-14. Download Flat Nate from the Wisper ISP Facebook page. Color him in. Take a picture with Flat Nate on your adventures. Post the photo at facebook.com/groups/adventuresofflatnate with #flatnate. Open to St. Louis, metro-east area and Southern Illinois. CEO of the Day is May 27.

▪ Help Create a National Park Poster Contest — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. As part of the Madison County Regional Office of Education’s campaign to help pass HR 2642, students are asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds with the placement of the title “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park” included on the poster. Poster entry can be created digitally or with markers and crayons. Contest is limited to one entry per student. Entries due at the Madison County Office of Regional Education #41, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, by June 1. For more information: roe41.org or kahale@co.madison.il.us.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mary 18. Belleville Corps & Community Center, 20 Glory Place, Belleville. Monthly membership meeting. Held the third Tuesday of the month.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concerts — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14; and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. each day. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. May 13: Voodoo Phish; May 14: Neal Francis WSG We Are Root Mod; May 15 Galactic at the Big Top at 6 p.m. and Midwest Avengers at 7 p.m. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 7 — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stéphane Denève takes the SLSO on a journey from darkness into light. American composer TJ Cole’s “Death of the Poet” begins in the strange, beautiful depths. Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto lifts into the air in the hands of the SLSO’s Second Associate Concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony pushes towards the heavens, dancing all the while. Additional performances May 14 and 15. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ The Trophy Mules Acoustic — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Seven Restaurant & Lounge, 7 S. High St., Belleville. Corey Saathoff and Josh Kean perform outdoors. https://fb.me/e/NcxcT0SI

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Kurt Elling — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Free online streaming event. Kurt Elling’s unmistakable voice and dynamic repertoire have made him one of today’s most compelling jazz vocalists. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

▪ Debby Lennon: Setting the Standard with a Twist of Time & The Pfeffer Trio — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Debby Lennon & The Pfeffer Trio explore standards from Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, The Gershwin’s and Harold Arlen, arranged with a contemporary groove, mixed meter and sly rhythms. A new and fascinating twist on time from superb musicians and arrangers. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Joe Metzka & Rich McDonough: Acoustic Duet — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $5 for the live performance. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Family Fun Friday Nights presented by Mid America Chevy Dealers — 5-7 p.m. Fridays from May 14 through August 13. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Experience the magic of the Zoo at twilight with family-friendly strolling performers throughout the Zoo. Enjoy family dinner and ice cream specials. Free timed, online reservations are required in advance. Fees apply to some attractions. stlzoo.org

▪ 2021 Cahokia Mounds District Spring Cub Launch — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Drost Park, Maryville. While many of the Scouting activities over the past year have been put on hold or cancelled, this year will host a number of events, focused around safely gathering and learning together as a Council. Cub launch activities: Fishing, sports games, pinewood derby races, conservation games, insect studies, hiking, slingshots and flag retirement ceremony. Each Saturday session will adhere to 50-person maximum restrictions and six feet of social distancing. Masks required for all in attendance. For more information or to register: https://scoutingevent.com/312-2021CMSpringCubLaunch

▪ 2021 Kaskaskia District Spring Cub Launch — 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Borsch Park, Margraphics Drive, Valmeyer. While many of the Scouting activities over the past year have been put on hold or cancelled, this year will host a number of events, focused around safely gathering and learning together as a Council. Cub launch activities: bottle rockets, shooting sports, crafts, games, hike. Each Saturday session will adhere to 50-person maximum restrictions and six feet of social distancing. Masks required for all in attendance. For more information or to register: https://scoutingevent.com/312-2021KSSpringCubLaunch

▪ 2021 St. Clair District Spring Cub Launch — 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15. O’Fallon Sportsman’s Club, 1024 Scott Troy Road, Lebanon. While many of the Scouting activities over the past year have been put on hold or cancelled, this year will host a number of events, focused around safely gathering and learning together as a Council. Cub launch activities: shooting sports, fishing, STEM activity (catapults), bottle rockets and Bobcat requirement. Each Saturday session will adhere to 50-person maximum restrictions and six feet of social distancing. Masks required for all in attendance. For more information or to register: https://scoutingevent.com/312-2021SCSpringCubLaunch

▪ 2021 Piasa Bird District Spring Cub Launch — 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Camp Warren Levis, 5500 Boy Scout Lane, Godfrey. While many of the Scouting activities over the past year have been put on hold or cancelled, this year will host a number of events, focused around safely gathering and learning together as a Council. Cub launch activities: fishing, boating, shooting sports, field activities. Each Saturday session will adhere to 50-person maximum restrictions and six feet of social distancing. Masks required for all in attendance. For more information or to register: https://scoutingevent.com/312-2021PBSpringCubLaunch

▪ Metro-East Kappa Klassic — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Stonewolf Golf Club, 1195 Stonewolf Trail, Fairview Heights. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. $125 per person or $500 per team. Cost increases after May 10. Proceeds to benefit the Kapal Foundation and the Krimson Achievement Youth Foundation. To register: kappaklassic.eventbrite.com. For information: 618-558-2270 or 618-971-8333.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ AgeSmart Community Resources: ROCK OUT at the Aging Expo — 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 20. Virtual event. This annual event features resources and information for older adults and caregivers. Includes a keynote address from Dr. Gary Behrman, Clinician, Consultant and Educator, a cooking demonstration and travel presentation. Register for the free Zoom event at https://agesmart.networkforgood.com/events/27462-2021-aging-expo-attendee. 618-222-2561 or agesmart.org.

▪ Free Stop the Bleed Classes — Various times, Thursday, May 20. Maryville Fire Department, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville, and Glen Carbon Fire Station #1, 199 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Knowing how to control bleeding from a serious injury is essential knowledge to keep you and those around you safe. Available class times are 10 a.m. at Maryville Fire Department, and 3 and 7 p.m. at Glen Carbon Fire Department. For information or to register: glencarbonfire.com.

▪ Kaskaskia College Softball Camps — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June. Summer softball camps for players from grades 5-12. Participants must bring their own bats, gloves and water container. Please wear softball pants for sliding drills. Plastic and metal cleats are permitted, but sneakers will be used if event is moved indoors. Bring a mask. Cost of each camp: $50, includes a T-shirt. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: 2021 Mad Scientist Day Camp (Daisies-Ambassadors) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 21 - Friday, June 25. Konarcik Park, 5303 Konarcik Road, Waterloo. Let’s go “mad” for Science! We will shoot rockets, make volcanoes erupt and eat our experiments! Have you ever bent water or made raisins dance? Roll up your sleeves for a week of hands-on science fun! If an adult volunteers for all five days of camp, they will be reimbursed the cost of one camper at the conclusion of camp. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Registration deadline: Monday, May 17. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Carryout only with a limited menu. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw and mac & cheese. Orders taken in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mother’s Day Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 eat free. 618-248-5505.

Scholarships

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the fall 2021 semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County Scholarship — Deadline is Tuesday, June 15. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County is offering two $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education for the 2021-2022 school year, one to a trade school and one to an accredited college/university/junior college. For information or to request an application, students should contact their school counselor or Lt. Colleen Corliss, 618-235-7378 or Colleen.Corliss@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 14. Village of East Alton, 119 W. Main St., East Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 14. Auffenberg Dealer Group, 129 Auto Court, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Road, Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 17. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland St., Freeburg. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road, Granite City. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St., Beckemeyer. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St., Bethalto. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Turner Hall, 211 e. Cherry St., Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Holy Childhood Church, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Drive, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Worth the Drive

▪ Midwest Maifest — 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 16. New Town Amphitheatre, 3504 Rue Royale St., St. Charles, Missouri. Craft beer brewers, wineries, spirit distillers, live music, entertainment. Food available for purchase. https://midwestmaifest.org/