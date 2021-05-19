Farmers markets, blood drives, fish fries, yoga & sports camps on metro-east calendar

Noon Thursday, May 20, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ RiverBend Growth Association: Community Conversation on Diversity and Inclusion — 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Online event. Part three of the “Introduction of Community Health” series. To register: growthassociation.com.

▪ Center for Racial Harmony Virtual Forum Series: Reparations: Pros & Cons Part II — 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Online via Facebook live. Join us again as we continue the Reparations conversation. For this next session in the series: Topics - Reconstruction Era; Political & Economic Impact; Family Dynamics Panelists - Ray Boshara (Federal Reserve); Dr. Timothy Lewis; Dr. Lauren Thompson; Dr. A. Wayne Jones. facebook.com/events/475688086991314

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Backyard Chicken Keeping — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Online via Zoom. Interested in getting backyard chickens? Or just want to learn more? This class will cover practical tips for starting out and keeping happy productive chickens at home or in the garden. facebook.com/events/447029173040655

▪ Belleville Area Humane Society’s Bags for Wags — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Online event. Designer handbag raffle and silent auction fundraiser. Raffle tickets are currently available online at bahspets.org. Raffle bag winners will be drawn during a live broadcast during a live broadcast May 20. The virtual event will be hosted by radio personality Courtney Landrum. bahspets.org

▪ Wisper Internet’s CEO of the Day Contest — Through Friday, May 21. Online contest for ages 4-14. Download Flat Nate from the Wisper ISP Facebook page. Color him in. Take a picture with Flat Nate on your adventures. Post the photo at facebook.com/groups/adventuresofflatnate with #flatnate. Open to St. Louis, metro-east area and Southern Illinois. CEO of the Day is May 27.

▪ Village of Fairmont City Community Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Village of Fairmont City. Sales throughout the entire village.

▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis Scrap Metal & Electronics Recycle Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22. Horseshoe Restaurant parking lot, 950 Talon Drive, O’Fallon. For details: facebook.com/events/2079275422214522

▪ Edwardsville Parks & Recreation: Summer Kick-Off & Ice Cream Social — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Local families are invited to kick off the summer and cool off with free ice cream donated by Trinity Lutheran Church in conjunction with Annie’s Frozen Custard. This event is a great way for families and neighbors to learn more about summer programming around our area. Free Annie’s custard will be given out to the first 500 attendees thanks to the sponsorship of Annie’s Frozen Custard and Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville. 618-692-7538.

▪ Drive-Thru Shredding Event — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Fairview Heights Public Library parking lot, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Remain in vehicles while volunteers direct traffic and assist with offloading boxes and bags. Free recycling of up to five banker boxes/paper bags of personal, confidential paper documents. Unable to accept documents related to business ownership, plastic covers, binder clips, binder notebooks, spiral notebooks, magazines, newspapers. fairviewheightslibrary.org

▪ Job Fair — Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22. JTC Academy parking lot, 353 N. 88th St., Centreville. Hosted by JTC Academy and TCI. Job openings include JTC teacher assistants, cook, teachers and maintenance; TCI youth care workers, case managers and counselor/therapist interns. https://transitionalcenter.net/ and https://jtcacademy.com/

▪ Free Forum: Workforce Equity Initiative Grant Opportunities — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Centralia Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St., Centralia. Kaskaskia College will hold a free forum to promote the Workforce Equity Initiative Grant (WEI) opportunities. Includes light refreshments, door prizes and giveaways provided by the R3 Grant (Restore, Reinvest, and Renew in the Community). For more information: 618-545-3132 or 618-545-3122.

▪ Millstadt Tin Man Half Marathon & 5K Run — 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Corner of East Madison and South Breese streets. 618-719-1911. https://millstadttinmanhalfmarathonand5krun.itsyourrace.com/register/

▪ Electronics Recycling Drive — 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. McKendree University, parking lot C near Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, Lebanon. Items accepted: desktop and laptop computers, phones, TVs and monitors (no CRTs), keyboards, computer mice, printers, speakers, hard drives and other computer parts, power cords and cables, servers and networking equipment. Hosted by McKendree University and PCs for People.

▪ Badges & Bagels — 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Where friends meet and enjoy a morning with our police officers and Illinois Attorney General Representative. This is a chance to connect with each other, ask questions and share in fellowship. There will be a short presentation on consumer fraud and scams targeting seniors. All are welcome. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Help Create a National Park Poster Contest — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. As part of the Madison County Regional Office of Education’s campaign to help pass HR 2642, students are asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds with the placement of the title “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park” included on the poster. Poster entry can be created digitally or with markers and crayons. Contest is limited to one entry per student. Entries due at the Madison County Office of Regional Education #41, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, by June 1. For more information: roe41.org or kahale@co.madison.il.us.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932071904817 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘The Connection Between the Periodic Table of the Elements and Astronomy’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Online via Zoom. Illustrated presentation by Larry Bartoszek of Bartoszek Engineering. Free and open to the public. Visit slasonline.org for information and the Zoom link.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon or online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Church Women United — 10:10 a.m. Thursday, May 27. St. John’s Church, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Celebrate Friendship Day at this meeting. All are welcome. 618-877-8251.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Uncle Albert: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $6 for the live performance, $5 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ 12th annual Blues Festival — Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton. A weekend of classic blues and great food. Rain or shine. 618-786-3001 or shopgraftonwinery.com/vineyards

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 113 E. Main St., Belleville. Music from Corey Saathoff and Josh Kean. reverbnation.com/show/25341111

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concerts — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. May 22: Cas Haley WSG Spille Nelson + Crate2Crate Sound; May 23 Magnolia Boulevard & Brothers Lazaroff. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Janet Evra and Ptah Williams: New Friends, Old Favorites CD Release Party and Show — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Music in the Park: George Portz & His Bluegrass Friends — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Gene Jackson: The Blues Meet R&B — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $12 for the live performance, $12 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 21. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Sheldon Art Galleries Family Day — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Bring the whole family to enjoy a morning of crafts, snacks and performance on the Steward Family Plaza on the west side of The Sheldon. Kids can rock-out with family-friendly singer-songwriter Celia at 10:15 a.m. and Nationally-recognized storyteller Bobby Norfolk will perform at 11 a.m. This event is free, but registration is required. Capacity is limited and masks are required. Social-distancing measures will also be in place. To register: thesheldon.org.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

▪ Kaskaskia College Softball Camps — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June. Summer softball camps for players from grades 5-12. Participants must bring their own bats, gloves and water container. Please wear softball pants for sliding drills. Plastic and metal cleats are permitted, but sneakers will be used if event is moved indoors. Bring a mask. Cost of each camp: $50, includes a T-shirt. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 22nd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Shotgun start for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $80 per person/$320 per team. For information: 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Kaskaskia College Girls Basketball Camp — 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. KC Gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp is for girls of all ages. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camp will be instructed by KC women’s basketball coach Jay Jenkins and current KC players. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. Participants should bring their own water bottles. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Soccer Camps — 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 12:30-2 p.m. Camp for students in grades fifth-eighth will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC women’s soccer coach Joe Basch will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of soccer. Players should wear soccer shoes and shin guards and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: Mini STEM Camp (Daisy, Brownie) — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. Learn about science in the great outdoors! Explore science in nature while making yummy science themed snacks and experiments that you can take home to show off to your family. We will also be launching rockets and looking at the science, technology, engineering and math that go into designing rockets. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie. Registration deadline: Monday, May 31. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: STEM Camp IX — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. A week of STEM camp fun! Complete the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey and a Take Action Project. In addition to working on sharpening observation skills as a citizen scientist, complete an additional badge, Art in the Outdoors. Join us for an exciting week of hands-on activities as we use our creativity to explore nature, engineering, science, and physics. Grade Level: Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 1. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

Scholarships

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County Scholarship — Deadline is Tuesday, June 15. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County is offering two $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education for the 2021-2022 school year, one to a trade school and one to an accredited college/university/junior college. For information or to request an application, students should contact their school counselor or Lt. Colleen Corliss, 618-235-7378 or Colleen.Corliss@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 21. O’Fallon Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor St., O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 21. Civic Center, 100 E. Birch St., New Baden. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 24. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 24. First Community Credit Union, 2120 S. State Route 157, Glen Carbon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, May 24. First Christian Church, 5929 Old St. Louis Road, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, May 24. LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. St. Mary School, 536 E. 3rd St., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The Sports Academy - Glen Carbon, 101 The Game Drive, Glen Carbon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive, Maryville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.