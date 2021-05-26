Metro-east calendar features Memorial Day events, sports camps, farmers markets & more

Noon Thursday, May 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Memorial Day Events

▪ Rally on the River — Noon Saturday, May 29. Knights of Columbus Hall, 303 Broad St., Evansville. Recognition of veterans at noon kicks off the annual fundraising event to support Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. This year’s goal is $100,000. To register or for information: evansvillekc.org.

▪ Collinsville Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration — 4-9 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Eastport Plaza, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Join the City of Collinsville for live music and fireworks to celebrate the start of summer. Live music by Straight 6 starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues with That 80’s Band at 7 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the national anthem at 9:15 p.m. Food trucks on site for dinner; drinks available for purchase. For tickets and information: collinsvillefireworks.eventbrite.com.

▪ Millstadt VFW Post 7980 and American Legion Post 502 Memorial Day Service — 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 31. Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt. Bring your own chairs.

▪ Annual Memorial Day Service — 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. Hosted by American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485 of Dupo and Chief Pontiac VFW Post 1699 of Cahokia. For information: 618-286-3535 or post485@aol.com.

▪ Belleville American Legion Post 1937 Memorial Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Monday, May 31. Veterans Memorial Walnut Hill Cemetery, near downtown Belleville on Mascoutah Avenue. Bring your own chairs. Held in conjunction with DAV Chapter 24, VFW Post 1739 and American Legion Post 2007.

Events

▪ Belleville O’Fallon Alumni Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Food Giveaway — 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Franklin School, 301 N. 2nd St., Belleville. Food will be given away until gone to anyone in need of food.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Urban Orchard Harvest — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Online via Zoom. Learn when and how to properly harvest fruit from your urban orchard so you get the best-flavored fruit and don’t damage your plants potential to keep yielding for you in years to come. You will also learn the best practices for storing and preserving your orchard harvest. facebook.com/events/245573360684654

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236819594920

▪ Boots to the Streets Campaign: Highway Exit Clean Up Initiative - 255 State Street Exit, Part 2 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29. 6755 State St., East St. Louis. Empire 13’s Boots to the Streets campaign aims to enact environmental legislation reform while tacking direct action by cleaning up the community. Through community clean ups and action petitions that address the disparities black communities in Illinois face due to environmental racism we will fight to amend the Illinois state constitution for systemic environmental justice reform. facebook.com/events/249404660267484

▪ Black Men Build Community Clean-Up Event — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 29. East St. Louis Meat Market, 510 Martin Luther King Drive, East St. Louis. Clean up at the Gomper Homes with Black Men Build - St. Louis. Community beautification in East St. Louis.

▪ Justice 4 Gregory Stewart Rally/March — 5:15-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29. 2408 Bond Ave., East St. Louis. The event is in memory of Gregory Stewart, who was shot and killed last May. facebook.com/events/288598192919294

▪ Procure Marketplace — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30. City Foundry STL, 3700 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis. The marketplace for female brands is coming at you again in person for 2021. Gather (safely + social distanced) together in community while shopping and supporting local, female owned businesses. Free admission but tickets are required. facebook.com/events/1002295453510104

▪ Virtual Green Living Festival — Noon Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4. Online event. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Green Living Festival is celebrating its 20th year with a virtual festival. This event teaches visitors more about sustainable lifestyles. Join experts, virtually, for three days of learning, exploring, and engaging in ideas for sustainable lifestyles. Free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required: mobot.org/greenlivingfest

▪ Picnic in Your Park — Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Gateway Arch National Park, check in at the North Gateway off Washington Avenue, St. Louis. Celebrate the beauty of Gateway Arch National Park at the inaugural Picnic in Your Park benefit to raise awareness and critical funds for park conservation, education, and community programs. Tickets are required and are available through June 2. archpark.org/events/picnic-in-your-park

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis Street, Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932001904824 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. For information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.

▪ Church Women United — 10:10 a.m. Thursday, May 27. St. John’s Church, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Celebrate Friendship Day at this meeting. All are welcome. 618-877-8251.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Caseyville Township Building, 1001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. President Tina Friederich will have a general meeting.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Lila’s Garden, corner of Lindenthal and Olive streets, Highland.Volunteers from Lila’s Garden will present the program, “How to Make a Tire Planter.” Street parking is limited, so carpooling from Glik Gardens at 5:45 p.m. or walking from the Highland Elementary parking lot is recommended. Please bring a chair. Visitors are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Online via Zoom. Jack LeChien presents “Belleville Famous Houses: Gustave Koerner’s and Glen Addie.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Theater/Concerts

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo Jimmy Buffett — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday, Wax Museums; Saturday, Joanna Serenko. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Dave Grelle’s Playadors — 7 p.m. Friday, May 28. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Beth Bombara: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Dr. Zhivegas — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ LOOPRAT: Locked in the Lab Release — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $12 for the live performance, $12 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: STL Fest ft. Murphy Lee (of the St. Lunatic) & Friends - Day Show — 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 3 p.m. Additional performance at 4 p.m. (doors open 3 p.m.). Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Motown on Mondays — 7 p.m. Monday, May 31. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Jan Shapiro: HerStory — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ St. Louis County Greekfest Curbside Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 31. Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Road, St. Louis. Authentic Greek food brought to your car. Menu includes, gyros, kebabs, spanakopita (spinach pie), dolmathes, Greek salad, tiropita, pastitsio, baklava and more. Order online at stlgreekfest.com.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 28. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Reservations Required

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Additional dates: June 17, July 15, Aug. 12. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. These classes teach relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. hshs.org/StElizabeths

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. hshs.org/StElizabeths

Summer Camps

▪ Kaskaskia College Girls Basketball Camp — 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. KC Gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp is for girls of all ages. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camp will be instructed by KC women’s basketball coach Jay Jenkins and current KC players. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. Participants should bring their own water bottles. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Soccer Camps — 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 12:30-2 p.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC women’s soccer coach Joe Basch will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of soccer. Players should wear soccer shoes and shin guards and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Tennis Camps — 9-10:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 9-10:30 a.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC tennis coach Joe Basch and will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Players should meet at the KC tennis courts and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. In the event of inclement weather, campers should meet at the KCSA Indoor Facility. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: Mini STEM Camp (Daisy, Brownie) — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. Learn about science in the great outdoors! Explore science in nature while making yummy science themed snacks and experiments that you can take home to show off to your family. We will also be launching rockets and looking at the science, technology, engineering and math that go into designing rockets. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie. Registration deadline: Monday, May 31. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Kaskaskia College Baseball Camps — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, (pitching camp) and 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 24 (hitting camp). KC Baseball Field, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. For students in kindergarten through eighth grades. All camps will be instructed by head coach Mitch Koester, assistant coaches Dustin Wilson and Kyle Floyd and current KC athletes. Bring masks. Cost of each camp: $35, includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Boys Basketball Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24. KC Gymnasium, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. For boys entering kindergarten through eighth grade.The camp will be instructed by KC men’s basketball coach Brian Hancock and members of the KC men’s basketball team. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Bring a water bottle. Cost of each camp: $65, includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: STEM Camp IX — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. A week of STEM camp fun! Complete the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey and a Take Action Project. In addition to working on sharpening observation skills as a citizen scientist, complete an additional badge, Art in the Outdoors. Join us for an exciting week of hands-on activities as we use our creativity to explore nature, engineering, science, and physics. Grade Level: Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 1. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

Blood Drives

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. FCB Bank, 14-22 E. Hanover, New Baden. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. St. Clare Catholic School gym, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Rotary Club of O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Castelli’s Restaurant, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Ste. Genevieve 4th Friday Art Walk — 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 28. Downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Participating shops and galleries in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve extend their hours into the evening and provide a festive atmosphere for a stroll through downtown to view the artwork and creativity on display in local galleries, shops and restaurants. visitstegen.com

▪ 51st annual Lafayette Square House and Garden Tour + Auction — Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31. Lafayette Square Park neighborhood, St. Louis. The Victorian beauties of the 51st Annual Lafayette Square House Tour invite you to a new genre of home and neighborhood tour to be viewed online; made easily available to anyone, anywhere with a computer or smartphone. Virtual tours available Saturday-Monday. Actual garden tour and on ground events will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday only. Online auction Saturday-Monday. Bidding opens 8 a.m. Saturday. For tickets and information: https://lafayettesquare.org/housetours/.

▪ On the Water Concert Series: Good Vibes — 6-9 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Lake Lou Yaeger, Litchfield. To get you in the summer mood, Good Vibes trio is a blend of Calypso, Reggae, Bossa, Soca, and Caribbean sounds. Bust out the sunscreen, hop on your boat, and venture to Rainmaker Cove located on the central northeast side of Lake Lou Yaeger. visitlitchfield.com/events