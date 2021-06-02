Looking for something to do this weekend? Metro-east calendar offers plenty of options

Noon Thursday, June 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Origami After Hours — 6-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays from June 3 through Aug. 27. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden will offer extended hours Thursday and Friday evenings this summer through Aug. 27 with Origami After Hours. Visitors can experience the Garden’s summer exhibit, OrigamiintheGarden, as the sun goes down while enjoying great food, drinks and live music in the Garden. Admission: $14 for adults, $7 for members, free for children 12 and under and members festival-level and above. missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9 (except July 1), fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 4. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. To comply with guidelines people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ Cahokia Mounds Indian Market Days — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday June 4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. The market will showcase artisans and their artistry from a variety of tribal nations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche and Kiowa. Artists’ work includes paintings, drawings, baskets, beadwork, pottery, sculpture, metal work, wood carvings, feather work, flutes, decorated gourds and jewelry. Market items are Native-made and are expressions of the numerous Native communities represented. Masks are required. cahokiamounds.org

▪ Our Lady Queen of Peace Mothers’ Club/Sodality Rummage Sale — 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 4; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Our Lady Queen of Peace, corner of Frank Scott Parkway and North Belt West, Belleville. Early bird admission of $2 on Friday, free admission Saturday and fill a bag for $5 on Sunday.

▪ St. Libory Town-wide Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5. St. Libory.

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5. Korte Rec Center parking lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. A variety of flowers and bushes will be available.

▪ Maeystown Trash and Treasures Village Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Historic Maeystown. Village residents and St. John Church will have independent sales. A map of locations can be found at the Maeystown General Store and Around the Corner Coffee. No early sales.

▪ Millstadt Village-Wide Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Millstadt. Rain or shine. Go to MillstadtHistoricalSociety.org for a map (June 4) and list of participant addresses with brief sale items. Limited maps also at Community Ctr (under the big water tower) at 102 S. Jefferson St. All participating residents/businesses have yellow markers in yards. Hosted by Millstadt Historical Society.

▪ Marcoot Jersey Creamery Cheesefest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Marcoot Jersey Creamery, 526 Dudleyville Road, Greenville. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds, provided they maintain proper social distancing measures. marcootjerseycreamery.com/events or facebook.com/events/4546532795363730

▪ Camp Du Bois June Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6. Camp Du Bois, 198 N. Main St., Wood River. Camp du Bois June Rendezvous is paying tribute to the Mountain Man Rendezvous that took place in 1825-1840. These gatherings were held at various locations by varying fur trading companies to sell furs, hides, and replenish supplies. Camp du Bois modern re-creation offers opening and closing ceremonies, fife and drum corps and old-time band performances. Food court, sutlers, costumed interpreters will also be available. Parking: $5. riversandroutes.com

▪ Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice: Wear Orange — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The City of Champions Sign, 9th and St. Clair, East St. Louis. Speakers, trainers, food and fun. Working together to give survivors a platform to speak. Hosted by Dr. Lavon Singleton. Presented by East St. Louis Community Partners.

▪ Bike Giveaway Event — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. St. Luke AME Church, 414 N. 14th St., East St. Louis. Free bikes for local youth in need. The event seeks to promote physical and mental wellness in response to the isolation caused by COVID-19. Children aged 4-16 years are eligible to receive a bike. All bike recipients must be registered at bit.ly/stlukebikes. Walk-ins welcome. 314-329-7080.

▪ Highland Historical Society 50th Anniversary Open House — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Kaeser Park, Highland.

▪ O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Job Fair — 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8. O’Fallon VFW Post 805, 223 W. First St., O’Fallon. There will be 20+ chamber member employers at the fair with the main focus being on the hospitality industry (restaurants and hotels). Other industries represented will be cleaning and fitness. The city of O’Fallon will be represented with jobs for seasonal parks employees. This fair is open to the general public; there is no cost to attend. Attendance prizes. Current CDC mask guidelines apply. OFallonChamber.com

▪ Breese Chamber of Commerce Job Fair — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Breese Knights of Columbus (upstairs), 480 N. Walnut St., Breese. Full- and part-time positions available. Complete applications and meet with employers. 618-526-4495.

▪ St. Clair County Republican Central Committee Candidate’s Table — 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Cobblestone Eatery & Drinkery, 115 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Meet your Republican elected officials and candidates. 618-416-7370.

▪ 21st annual Madison County Garden Tour — 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Glen Carbon and Edwardsville. Visit seven beautiful private gardens during the annual garden tour. The tour is sponsored by Madison County Extension Foundation with support of University of Illinois Master Gardeners. Tickets are $13 online; children 10 and under are free. The gardens may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. 618-344-4230 or event.gives/madcogardentour.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932011904823 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Online via Zoom. Jack LeChien presents “Belleville Famous Houses: Gustave Koerner’s and Glen Addie.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Games

▪ BBQ: Beers, Bites and Questions Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. Virtual event. Bring your pop culture savvy, your art knowledge, and your 10-member crew to this virtual high IQ bloodsport, while supporting the Contemporary Art Museum’s free exhibitions and programs. For more information or to register: https://camstl.org/event/virtual-trivia-night/.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday — The Pickin’ Chicks; Saturday — Cree Rider with Band. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo Tom Petty — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Drangus, Le’Ponds + Ashley Byrne — 7 p.m. Friday, June 4. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Outlet at Edison’s, 2477 S. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Trophy Mules acoustic - Corey and Josh. facebook.com/events/635191760769840

▪ Larry Greene & Friends Birthday Bash: Hosted by DeAndre Whitner w. Special Guest Fab Monroe — 8 p.m. Friday, June 4. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Mom’s Kitchen + Alligator Wine — 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 5 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Sir Stryker: A Story of Hope Following My Startling Descent Into Homelessness — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the liver performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ 26th annual St. Louis Jewish Film Festival — Sunday, June 6, through Sunday, June 13. Virtual event. The festival will present 13 documentary and feature films from around the world. Discussions with filmmakers and others associated with the films also offered. For details and ticket information: stljewishfilmfestival.org.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, 115 E. Clay St., Collinsville. Trophy Mules acoustic - Corey and Josh. facebook.com/events/308263037452837

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Where We All Belong – A Classic Jamfest ft. Eighty-One, Spontaneous Nugent, and Kelly’s Heroes — 2:45 p.m. Sunday, June 6. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 2 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Music in the Park: Frank Komoromi — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Drive-in Movie Night: ‘Moana’ — 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 11. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Troy Family Year of Fun holds its first ever drive-in movie with a showing of “Moana.” Gift bags with snacks will be given to every vehicle. Entertainment from Big Papa G Entertainment. Gates open at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are very limited. For tickets and more information: eventbrite.com.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Carryout Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6. Concordia U.C.C., 7600 State Route 163, 3 miles north of Millstadt. Fried chicken (half a chicken) with all the fixings. Until sold out. 618-476-3377.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Beginner Knitting Group with Greta — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Saturday, June 19. Experience how easy it can be learning to knit through our structured, interactive, social knitting group. Perfect for true beginners or those looking for an easy refresh project. Different intermediate skills will be introduced on a project by project basis. Set up as a 2-day class. There is a chance this class will transition to in-person, where masks will be required. Registrants will be notified either way. For information or to register: glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Home: Japanese Americans in St. Louis — 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8. Virtual event. Join Dr. Chikako Usui, chairman of the board of the Japan America Society of St. Louis and associate professor of sociology at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, for an overview of Japanese Americans’ settlement in the St. Louis area. This presentation will explore how they built their lives and homes here and how they’ve enriched the city’s culture. Presented in collaboration with Japan America Society of St. Louis. mohistory.org/events/home

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Free Mobile Vaccination Clinic — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Shiloh Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian (with ID) accompany and sign for consent. Registration Link: https://patportal.cdpehs.com/ezEMRxPHR/html/login/0zbUhg5dW22wGHU0LGqi.htm. Registration code: SCCmobile12. 618-852-4447 or 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. hshs.org/StElizabeths

▪ In Search of St. Paul Scripture Study — 2-4 p.m. Saturdays June 12, July 10 and Aug. 21. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Shrine Guild Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. A three-part series with presenter Mark Etling, Ph.D., to look at three distinct phases of the message of Paul in an attempt to arrive at the message of the “real” Paul. Cost: $10 per session. Pre-registration required. 618-394-6281 or snows.org/scripture-study-mark-etling.

▪ Sip, Savor & Support Virtual Wine Tasting Event — 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26 (Deadline is Wednesday, June 9). Online via Zoom. Event to raise funds to support health care initiatives at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. The Sip, Savor & Support event will allow community members to host small gatherings and join others virtually for a one-hour Tasting experience via Zoom. The Tasting will be led by Michael Bottigliero, co-founder, president and lead sommelier of Bottles Nation, a leader in wine tastings nationwide. Wine packages for sponsors and participants will be directly shipped to their home. Registration is open online at stjosephshighland.org/tasting, with the deadline to purchase packages of June 9.

Summer Camps

▪ Kaskaskia College Volleyball Camps — 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 9-11 a.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be noon to 2 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by Blue Angels volleyball coach Kim Rahar, assistant coach Jenna Ratermann and current KC volleyball players. The camps will give individual instruction on setting, passing, serving, and spiking, as well as development of offensive and defensive skills. Teams are welcome. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks and water bottles. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: A Virtual Mystery Day Camp — 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 5, through Thursday, July 8. Online via Zoom. Experience day camp from your air conditioned home, sitting in your comfy chair which is an arms length away from the fridge. We can’t give away too many details or we wouldn’t have a very good mystery, but you should know that you will get to participate in activities that make every Girl Scout leap for joy. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Cost: $25. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 7. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

Blood Drives

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 4. Knights of Columbus, 12454 Illinois 143, Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 4. Breese Fire Department, 50 N. Germantown Road, Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 4. Village of St. Jacob, 108 N. Douglas, st. Jacob. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St., Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 7. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach, Glen Carbon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Glen Carbon Fire Department, 199 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St., Waterloo. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St., Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St., Waterloo. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10. ECS, 5 Eagle Center, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.