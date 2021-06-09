DieCon, food trucks and fireworks are on this week’s metro-east calendar

Noon Thursday, June 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Events

▪ Gateway Greening: Pest Management & Companion Planting — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Online via Zoom. Free online class. Using proper pest management can keep your garden healthy and bountiful. The class will cover the basics of integrated pest management, what pests and diseases to look for, and the best techniques for community and home gardens. We will discuss pests for vegetables and fruit trees and give suggestions on what we find to be the best organic techniques to keep your plants healthy and strong. facebook.com/events/315273030153951

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9 (except July 1), fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ DieCon 20-21 — Noon to 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 11; and 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. All facets of adventure gaming are represented at the convention. Role-playing games, RPGA sanctioned games, CCG/TCG games and demos, board games, miniature (Historical, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy) games, and tournament games will be presented. facebook.com/DieConStl

▪ Sauce Magazine’s Food Truck Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 11. Tower Grove Park, St. Louis. There are 20 trucks joining the festivities, as well as local drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co., Schlafly, Narwhal’s Crafted and Noboleis Vineyards. Live music by The Trophy Mules (full band). facebook.com/events/772003943514157

▪ Red Lantern Night Market — 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. Half bazaar, half carnival, night markets commonly take place along closed walking streets and offer visitors the chance to sample food and drink, buy unique gifts, play simple games, enjoy entertainment, and more. The Red Lantern Night Market will provide adults 21+ with a modern night market experience featuring street food, beer and beverages, unique retail, authentic Japanese cultural experiences, and music and entertainment. For tickets and information: redlanternstl.com.

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items available. Masks will be required along with limited occupancy due to COVID guidelines issued by the IDPH.

▪ 23rd annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival — 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Enjoy great food, live music, classic cars, shopping and more. For the event schedule and other information: edwardsvilleroute66.com.

▪ Historic Maeystown’s annual Plein Air Paint Out — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Historic Maeystown. Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to enjoy the natural beauty of Maeystown while painting plein air. Registration is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Preservation Society Mill and Museum. There is no registration fee. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required, at marciabraswell@gmail.com before Friday, June 11.

▪ ‘Grow Up St. Louis’ by Jim Merkel — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12. History Museum of Monroe County, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. The definitive look at what it was like to be a kid in St. Louis from 1900 to the present. Jim Merkel, who previously wrote four books about St. Louis, started by interviewing more than 100 people who grew up in the area — rich and poor, Black and white, known and unknown. To this, he added many dozens of pictures, first-person stories by others about the early 1900s, commentaries about how kids lived in 10 different periods since 1900, along with illuminating facts about each of those periods. Merkel’s presentation will clearly show how much the events of our childhood shaped the rest of our lives.

▪ 2021 Annual Symposium of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Online via Zoom. The lineup of speakers includes leading figures in sports, law, advocacy, law enforcement, religion, health and politics. The intended audience is social workers, child welfare workers, family counselors, lawyers involved in matrimonial and family law, educators, politicians and policy makers, clergy, academics, child development experts, juvenile justice workers and interested members of the general public. The event is free and will be available to the public. To register for this important event, please email your name, address and phone number to Jennifer Whiteside at Jwhiteside@LevingLaw.com.

▪ All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Located at Third, State and Belle streets, Alton. Free admission. For information: 618-792-8901 or downtownalton.com

▪ Belleville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Flag Retirement Ceremony — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Laderman Park, 1105 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville.

▪ ‘Peace in the Prairie’ — Tuesday, June 15, through Tuesday, June 29. Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road, St. Louis. Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective presents Peace in the Prairie, an original multimedia presentation newly expanded in its 3rd iteration, exploring the concepts of peace and violence, juxtaposing urban life as experienced by African American people living in the city of St. Louis, Missouri and the state’s unique endangered prairie lands. Peace in the Prairie is a lively, multimedia presentation that combines original music, discussion, and storytelling with videography. Peace in the Prairie is unique to Missouri, generated by local artists and residents reflecting on loss and resilience in the human experience and rejuvenation in nature. storystitchers.org/peace-in-the-prairie

▪ Lewis & Clark Community College Targeted Job Fair — 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Lewis & Clark Community College, The Commons, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring copies of their resumes. lc.edu/JobFair

▪ Neighbor Nights — 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. Doors open at 6 p.m. This presentation will address how soil management and tillage practices impact our water resources and how we can continue to produce food, fiber, and energy for our society using sustainable and resilient practices. A live rainfall simulation will demonstrate how soil management practices affect the movement of rainfall into and over the soil. Virtual attendees can register at https://conta.cc/2RYUcvl. Zoom information will be emailed the day of the event.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932038571487 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Games

▪ Trivia for Kids’ Sake — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget, and online via Zoom (optional). Teams of 5 or 6 will raise a minimum of $100 per person. All participants who meet their fundraising minimum will be invited to celebrate their efforts at a hybrid trivia event offered both in person and over Zoom. Live participants will experience a cold beer, enjoy ballpark snacks and compete in a friendly game of trivia with friends and colleagues on the GCS Ballpark jumbotron. bbbsil.org/triviaforkidssake

Theater/Concerts

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo Jimmy Buffett — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Trilogy Band (Chicago to Bruno Mars) — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Rain date: July 8. Immediately following each concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Charles Glenn with Larry Barker: Old Friends — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance. Additional performance 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: That Purple Stuff: A Prince DJ Tribute Party — 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Justin Hoskin: Tribute to Blue Eyed Soul — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday - The Red Jackets; Saturday - Javier Mendoza presents Hobo Cane. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Corey and Josh, acoustic. facebook.com/events/316857626645282

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Al Holliday and the East Side Rhythm Band w/ Brother Lee and the Leather Jackals — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Meghan Kirk: A Song for You – A Musical Journey Through the ‘60s and ‘70s — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘A New Leaf’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14. Online event. “A New Leaf” tracks the desperate efforts of spoiled, self-absorbed Henry Graham (Walter Matthau), who has squandered his inheritance, to find a way to maintain his lavish lifestyle. Henry sees an opportunity when he meets Henrietta Lowell (Elaine May), an awkward and bookish heiress, and he develops a sinister plan to extract her money To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit https://cinemastlouis.org/new-leaf-carrie-courogen.

▪ Ethan Leinwand’s Barroom Piano — 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. No cover. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Curt Landes: Musically Polyamorous — 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. No cover. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11. Turkey Hill Grange Hall, 1375 East Illinois 15, Belleville. Speaker: Mayor Patty Gregory. The public is invited to attend and hear Mayor Gregory speak. A short Q&A will follow the mayor’s presentation, followed by a brief business meeting. A social hour will follow.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon Secret Garden Tour — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Lebanon. Self-guided tour of area secret gardens. Garden Tour maps can be picked up at Lebanon Visitors Center, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, on June 19 as early as 8:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the club’s Educational Scholarship program. gardencluboflebanon.org

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Potato Pancakes and Brat Burgers Fundraiser and Food Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Millpond Brewery, 308 E. Washington St., Millstadt. All proceeds from food sales will be donated to the Millstadt Food Pantry. Donations of packaged food, personal care items and paper products will be accepted. Sponsored by Millstadt Sister Cities Organization in cooperation with Millpond Brewing & Incubator.

▪ Drive-Thru Breakfast Fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13. 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Each meal includes one slice of breakfast casserole (eggs, cheese, sausage, onions, green peppers), one biscuit with gravy, and fruit cocktail. Cost: $7 per plate. Supporting Faith In Action. Hosted by Knights of Columbus.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coffee or tea, dessert. Cost: $12 adults, $6 kids under 12, free for 2 and under.

Reservations Required

▪ The National Museum of Transportation 2021 Speaker Series: ‘Charles Lindbergh: The Man, the Myth, the Legend — 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 10. The National Museum of Transportation, Earl C. Lindburg Automobile Center on the Mezzanine, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Series held the second Thursday of the month through Nov. 11. Free admission. Space is limited, reservations required. tnmot.org/product/2021-speakers-series

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ MOBA 101: Introduction to the Museum of Bad Art — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Online via Zoom. The Museum of Bad Art is the world’s only museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art in all its forms. Since 1993, they have collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even the artists who create it. They analyze, compare to classic art and share with thousands of fans around the world. The Museum of Bad Art will present pieces from their collection, each with an insightful, pithy and often humorous commentary. Please email Sarah at ssnyder@jaxpl.org to register and receive Zoom information.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

▪ Belleville Sister Cities Membership Appreciation Dinner — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, 4204 W. Main St., Belleville. There will not be a potluck this year. All food will be provided. Drinks available for purchase. Make your reservations by June 12 by calling Doris at 618-210-8079 or Wayne at 618-781-3113.

▪ PEG Can Help Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Oak Valley Golf Course and Resort, 1230 Abbey Lane, Pevely, Missouri. Registration at 7 a.m. with 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee: $100 per person, includes green fees, cart rental, lunch and prizes. Lunch only fee: $20. Benefits Lydia’s House. For info or to register: lydiashouse.org/p-e-g-can-help.

Summer Camps

▪ Youth Cooking Camp — 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15. Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Youth, ages 8-14, will learn valuable nutrition tips, kitchen safety, and farm to table concepts. Basic cooking skills include measuring, chopping, blending, simmering, and so much more, and are sure to impress the whole family. Classes led by local dietitian Kris Juelfs. At this camp, the participants learn through actual food preparation and group activities. All participants will be required to wear a face covering and follow current safety guidelines. Cost: $60 per student. To register: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/default.cfm?RegistrationID=23436

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 11. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Walgreens, 6607 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 14. American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ French Heritage Festival — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve. This festival celebrates 300 years of French culture in North America from Quebec to New Orleans and recognizes Ste. Genevieve’s status as having the greatest concentration of authentic French Colonial architecture that exists in North America. Colonial craft vendors, food and beverages, activities and much more. historicstegen.org/french-festival