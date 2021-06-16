Juneteenth celebration events highlight metro-east calendar this weekend

Noon Thursday, June 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Juneteenth Events

▪ Juneteenth Freedom Celebration — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 18 through 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Ave., St. Louis. A fun-filled weekend celebrating this year’s theme of “Measuring Our Efficacy.” Featured speakers include Missouri state Senator Karla May, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and more. Live music, food, dancing. For tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1184585545296673

▪ Juneteenth Celebration — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Jones Park Boathouse, 2920 Argonne Drive, East St. Louis. Event starts with a Unity and Wellness Motorcade at 89th Street and State Street to East St. Louis City Hall. facebook.com/events/4002447373195804

▪ Al Fresco Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom Day — 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Juneteenth is the oldest, nationally celebrated commemoration of the historical event of 1865 in Galveston, Texas which declared the ending of slavery in the United States of America. This is a day of reflection and sharing together with an all day Blues music event. Event is outdoors. Bring a chair. nationalbluesmuseum.org

▪ Juneteenth Celebration — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. City Foundry STL is celebrating this commemoration through Black excellence, social justice education and community involvement. This event is filled with educational opportunities from the WePower, interactive sports experiences, a vendor marketplace including food and beverage, dance performances, a yoga session from The Collective STL, and a live DJ set from Lamar Harris and ending the night with a featured performance from Zida LionessFree outdoor event. Children and pets are welcome. jamopresents.com

▪ Juneteenth Celebration at The Field House Museum — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Celebrate African American history as we wrap up two current exhibits with good food, good music, and inspiring messages from our partners. Space is limited. Reservations are required. fieldhousemuseum.org

▪ Juneteenth Freedom Day — 2:30-3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Shiloh AME Church, 815 S. 19th St., East St. Louis. Truth-telling stories, sacred live music, prayer onsite, conciliation and healing, comfort for families of victims. facebook.com/Metro-East-Organizing-Coalition-MEOC-104915195111464

▪ ROBERTNELSON: Harlem - A Juneteenth Celebration — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Events

▪ Secretary of State Mobile Unit Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Save a trip to the DMV with this event. Services provided: renewing drivers licenses, issuing state IDs, providing license plate stickers, motor vehicle registration, organ donor registration, class D road tests and more. Sponsored by State Sen. Jason Plummer.

▪ Center for Racial Harmony Virtual Forum Series: Reparations: Pros & Cons - Part III — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Facebook Live event. Series topics include: Historical Perspective from 1940 to the Present. Free and open to all. facebook.com/Center.for.Racial.Harmony.SaintClairCounty

▪ Gateway Greening: Summer Pruning for Tree & Cane Fruit — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Online via Zoom. Free online class. Summer pruning is an important step in the care of some fruiting plants including apples, European and Asian pears, blackberries, and some raspberries in order to increase yields and also maintain a smaller size. Learn summer maintenance techniques to keep your plants yielding for years to come. facebook.com/events/143175124465163

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9 (except July 1), fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes with 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ Habitat for Humanity ReStore Donation Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Residents can easily donate new and gently used household items, appliances, building materials, furniture, lighting fixtures and cabinets. Donated items will then be available for purchase at a fraction of the retail price at the ReStore in Collinsville, which is open to the general public. facebook.com/ofallonhabitat

▪ Vintage Car Show — Noon Sunday, June 20. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Hofbräuhaus invites any classic car enthusiast to bring their car and participate in the show. Admission is free. People’s Choice Awards will be given to the favorite overall car, and to winners in other various categories. Hofbräuhaus will serve their standard menu with a special Father’s Day menu with brunch features and dinner favorites. hofbrauhausstlouis.com

▪ Lewis & Clark Minority Engagement Event — 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium, 2800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Prospective students will learn about the nearly 40 degree and certificate programs that can help jumpstart their career sooner or prepare them to transfer to a four-year university. They’ll also hear about the student support systems, both academic and financial, in place to help them be successful in reaching those goals. Free event. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at 618-468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932015238156 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Games

▪ Trivia for Kids’ Sake — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget, and online via Zoom (optional). Teams of 5 or 6 will raise a minimum of $100 per person. All participants who meet their fundraising minimum will be invited to celebrate their efforts at a hybrid trivia event offered both in person and over Zoom. Live participants will experience a cold beer, enjoy ballpark snacks and compete in a friendly game of trivia with friends and colleagues on the GCS Ballpark jumbotron. bbbsil.org/triviaforkidssake

Theater/Concerts





▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo Little Feat — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Scott Latham & Karl Holmes Duo (Sinatra/Elvis/Country and more) — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Rain date: July 8. Immediately following each concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Summer Concerts Nashville (Illinois) Square: George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass — 7 p.m. Washington County Courthouse, 101 E. St. Louis St., Nashville. Featuring guest junior fiddler Noah Feldt and country vocalist Caitlyn Richards. Free admission.

▪ Liberty Bank Amphitheater Summer Social Concerts: Well Hungarians — 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 18. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Guests should bring a lawn chair. Please no outside food or drinks, however unopened bottles of water are allowed. riversandroutes.com/liberty-bank-amphitheater

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: A Night of Soul ft. Estelle, Rolynne & Terry Rogers — 7 p.m. Friday, June 18. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday - Funky Butt Brass Band; Saturday - Jason Eady & Adam Hood. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

▪ Roland Johnson and Soul Endeavor: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ On the Water Concert Series: Members Only — 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Lake Lou Yaeger, Litchfield. Members Only brings the party as they perform a full-length, high-energy, rock show of the most recognizable hits of the 1980s. The concert will be held near Marina 2 on the South end of Lake Lou Yaeger. visitlitchfield.com/events

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Millpond Brewing, 308 E. Washington St., Millstadt. Corey and Josh acoustic. facebook.com/events/182903546764897

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Andy Frasco & The U.N. + Lyle Divinsky — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Music in the Park: 19th and E. Band — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Golliday: In the Soul’s Garden — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $17 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Operatic Encore with the SLSO — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform a one-night-only concert of music from operas, led by Daniela Candillari in her SLSO debut and featuring SLSO Assistant Concertmaster Erin Schreiber in Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy.” For tickets and information: slso.org.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘China’s Exploration of the Moon – The Chang’e Missions’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18. Online via Zoom. Illustrated presentation by Professor Brad Jolliff of Washington University. Free and open to the public. slasonline.org

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon Secret Garden Tour — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Lebanon. Self-guided tour of area secret gardens. Garden Tour maps can be picked up at Lebanon Visitors Center, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, on June 19 as early as 8:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the club’s Educational Scholarship program. gardencluboflebanon.org

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Chapter 35 of the Reserve Organization of America — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Online event. Guest speaker, Carlos Fernandez, retired WGEM TV president and current chairman of the Great River Honor Fight board of directors, will talk about his career in journalism and the GRHF’s mission to take veterans to see the veterans’ memorials in Washington, D.C. To request the meeting link, please email the Chapter Secretary at ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. 618-656-7593.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Father’s Day Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 20. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Serving pork sausage, ham, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free. 618-348-5505.

Reservations Required

▪ Advancing Space Exploration Using Multi-Robot Systems and Swarms and The Solar-Powered Lunar Ark Concept — 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Online via Zoom. Featuring Jekan Thanga, Ph.D. Free and open to all. Junior Academy members, middle and high school students welcome and encouraged to attend. Presented by Academy of Science, St. Louis. Register at academyofsciencestl.org.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Free Kidney and Health Screenings — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Memorial Hospital Belleville Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center (third floor), 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Community members interested in getting screened for kidney disease, high blood pressure or diabetes is encouraged to attend. There is no cost to be screened and pre-registration is recommended. Please call 312-321-1500 or visit nkfi.org/get-screened to pre-register and schedule an appointment. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to register.

▪ Beginning Spanish Class — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays starting July 6. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Learn to speak Spanish with instructor Russ Kinney in this 8-week course. Kinney taught Spanish at East St. Louis High School for 30 years and has been teaching at senior centers the last 15 years. Cost: $25 covers textbook and seat in the class. To register, call 618-656-0300. facebook.com/mainstcc/posts/4104977752882266

Summer Camps

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Youth Skills Camp — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Competitive Edge Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

Blood Drives & Vaccination Clinics

▪ Free Community Vaccination Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St., Centralia. Free COVID vaccines for anyone ages 12 and older. Ages 12-18 is eligible with a parent or guardian in attendance. Insurance and ID are not required. Hosted by State Sen. Jason Plummer and the Murray Parents Association. To register for a time slot: 618-210-9678.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 21. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, June 21. Scott Credit Union, 712 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Signal Hill United Church, 47 Signal Hill Place, Belleville. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons ages 12 and older. Schedule an appointment: https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010446

▪ Community Blood Drive in Honor of World Blood Donor Dan and Sister Mary Simpson — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Preregister at hospice.org/events.