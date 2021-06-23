Fireworks, blood drives, farmers markets, fish fries & more on metro-east calendar

Noon Thursday, June 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Events

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9 (except July 1), fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ Chalk It Up To Art! & BazaArt Festival — 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Art Gecko Creative Studio, 218 E. State St., O’Fallon. Full day of fun, art, live music and entertainment, drinks, food and other special things. There will be a live chalk art competition with cash prizes. facebook.com/artgeckocreativestudio

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236806261588

▪ Illinois Central School Bus Recruiting Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Coolidge Junior High School Parking Lot, 3231 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Come out and test drive a school bus and enjoy a hotdog, chips and a drink. Interested drivers will get a chance to get behind the wheel of a bus and take it on a mini-course. Illinois Central School Bus will be conducting on-site interviews, and is offering a $2,000 driver sign-on bonus. 618-797-0700 (ask for Mark) or driveayellowbus.com to fill out an application.

▪ Ainad Shriners Cajun Blues Fest — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. This new fundraiser to support the Ainad Shriners, and their many charitable works, is bringing a taste of Cajun cuisine, and fabulous blues music from the Zydeco Crawdaddys to Belleville. The event is for ages 21 and over. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door and includes the Cajun meal, beer, water or soda for the duration of the event, and a commemorative T-shirt. Tickets are available at ainadshriners.org or at Crehan’s.

▪ History Museum of Monroe County: ‘Clothing of the 18th Century’ — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Women of the 18th century, much like us, needed clothing for warmth and comfort. Again, much like us, ideas of warmth and comfort were quickly abandoned when fashion came into play. Clothing played differing roles in the 18th century be it for work, gatherings or formal occasions. This presentation by Karyn Albers and Kim Barber will provide an overview of the history of women’s clothing from Revolutionary War era. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ ‘Men of Granite’ Meeting — 3-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Hall of Fame Building, 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Learn about steps being taken to get a movie made based on the book, “Men of Granite,” the story of a local team of poor Eatern European immigrant boys who won the 1940 state basketball championship. Randall Manoyan, son of the book’s author, Dan Manoyan, will speak.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932028571488 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: The Outlaw Opry (Honky Tonk Country) — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 24. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Rain date: July 8. Immediately following each concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo Led Zeppelin — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Aaron Kamm and The One Drops with Josh Heinrichs & 77 Jefferson — 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday — Tommy Halloran and Skamasala; Saturday — Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company presents Patrick Anderson’s ‘How Did This Happen?’ — 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Gibault High School Auditorium, 501 Columbia Ave., Waterloo. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at masctheatre.org or at the door.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Werqfest — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Alice Howe and Freebo with Special Guest Walter Parks — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Lizzie Weber: A Homecoming — 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $17. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Summer Symphony in the Park: Water is Life — 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Concert series in the park featuring Edwardsville Community Symphony. Family friendly concert and children’s crafts.

▪ Rachel Deschaine with Special Guest Chloe Ward — 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $12. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Carolyn Mason: And The Pure Energy Band — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. 618-656-7593.

▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Eckert’s Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Presentation: A Proactive St. Clair County Republican Party, by Cheryl Mathews, Chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Party. metroeastpachy.com

▪ Highland Garden Club 20th Anniversary Celebration — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24. The Gardens at Glik Park, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Refreshments will be served. Please bring your own chair. Guests welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Sauce Magazine’s Food Truck Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 25. Tower Grove Park, St. Louis. There are 20 trucks joining the festivities, as well as local drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co., Schlafly, Narwhal’s Crafted and Noboleis Vineyards. facebook.com/events/909539363160816

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Beginning Spanish Class — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays starting July 6. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Learn to speak Spanish with instructor Russ Kinney in this 8-week course. Kinney taught Spanish at East St. Louis High School for 30 years and has been teaching at senior centers the last 15 years. Cost: $25 covers textbook and seat in the class. To register, call 618-656-0300. facebook.com/mainstcc/posts/4104977752882266

Worth the Drive

▪ Art Exhibition: ‘Intimate Parallels’ — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 25. Picture This and More, 17 E. Broadway, Alton. A solo exhibition of photographs by Kaleigh Grace. There will be an opening reception 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25. The exhibit runs through Saturday, July 24. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Summer Camps

▪ Equine Angels Youth Camps — Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10 (ages 8-10); Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18 (ages 11-13); Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1 (ages 14-16). Equus Rescue and Therapy, 8743 LePere School Road, Millstadt. Utilizing rescued horses, Jenny Vaught from For the Horse Ranch of Florida will teach the principles of natural horsemanship. For information: https://equusrescue.org/youth-camps

▪ Masterworks Children’s Chorus Summer Day Camp — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Saint Paul United Church of Christ (outdoor event), 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free to young people, grades 3-12. Pre-registration is required. Inquire at mwc.conductor@yahoo.com. Registration materials available at singmasterworks.org.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 25. East Belleville Center YMCA, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Senior Citizen Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Maryville Knights of Columbus, 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28. Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 28. Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Road, Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 28. Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St., Waterloo. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 28. State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive, Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28. State Rep. Katie Stuart, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Life Community Church, 626 W. Bottom Ave., Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Skyline Church, 870 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.