Metro-east calendar features concerts, fish fries, blood drives & farmers markets

Events

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 2. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 2. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live entertainment by George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ St. Andrew’s Outdoor Clearance Book Sale — 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 3. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro, Edwardsville. All books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records and games are priced at 50 cents each. Payment by cash or check accepted. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Pearson Hall, the church’s parish hall. 618-646-1294.

▪ ‘Peace in the Prairie’ — 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective presents “Peace in the Prairie,” an original multimedia presentation newly expanded in its third iteration, exploring the concepts of peace and violence, juxtaposing urban life as experienced by African American people living in the city of St. Louis, Missouri, and the state’s unique endangered prairie lands. “Peace in the Prairie” is a lively, multimedia presentation that combines original music, discussion and storytelling with videography. “Peace in the Prairie” is unique to Missouri, generated by local artists and residents reflecting on loss and resilience in the human experience and rejuvenation in nature. storystitchers.org/peace-in-the-prairie

▪ St. Michael’s Church Paderborn Annual Picnic — 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3. St. Michael’s Church Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. COVID-style picnic - carryout only - chicken dinner. Bingo at 6 p.m. Masses at 3:30 and 5 p.m. Raffle - prizes include $500 cash, hand-stitched quilts, 40-inch Roku TV, air fryer, indoor grill, wood burning fire pit and more.

▪ Butterfly Host Plants Webinar with Chris Benda, the Illinois Botanizer — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Online event. Learn how to attract butterflies to your home garden by providing food sources and breeding grounds for our butterfly friends. Find out which plants are needed to bring your favorite species to your yard, and what steps you can take to ensure they have the resources they need to be successful. heartlandconservancy.org

Games

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, July 2. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Only store bought, individually wrapped items can be brought for snacks. Water and soda available for purchase. Questions call 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

Theater/Concerts

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: The Ghost of Paul Revere + One Way Traffic — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra String Chamber Concert — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. The Chamber group will play works by Mendelssohn, Dvorak and Elgar. Free admission.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo Dyland & The Dead — 7 p.m. Friday, July 2. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday — Jeremiah Johnson Band; Saturday — Old Salt Union. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: The Owlz (classic rock) — 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 2. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Grafton Independence Day Fireworks to follow. Rain date: Thursday, July 8. Immediately following each concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Hot Club of Cowtown — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $30. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Mike Zito — 8 p.m. Friday, July 2. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Mike Zito, blues artist and winner of the 2021 Blues Music Awards for Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album of the Year, brings his soul and blues rock style to Belleville. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at lincolntheatre-belleville.com.

▪ Liberty Bank Amphitheater Summer Social Concerts: Air National Guard Band of the Midwest — 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Guests should bring a lawn chair. Please no outside food or drinks, however unopened bottles of water are allowed. Fireworks to follow performance. riversandroutes.com/liberty-bank-amphitheater

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Little Dylan — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Free Concert — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3. St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Free concert by the Metropolitan Brass Quintet. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic dinner or cool drinks and snacks. Stay after to enjoy Fireworks Over O’Fallon.

▪ Rhoda G.: The Incomparable Rhoda G.’s Blue Strawberry Holiday Blowout — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $20. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Vince Martin 4th of July Concert — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Lake Lou Yaeger, Marina 1, 4943 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Vince Martin is one of the finest world-traveled vocalist/guitarist and entertainers in the business. St. Louis’ best-kept secret has the vocal characteristics of George Benson, Al Jarreau, and Elvis Presley and the instrumental prowess of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Albert King. Free concert. Fireworks display to follow the show at 9:30 p.m. visitlitchfield.com

▪ Donny ‘n Friends — 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. No cover. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ MO Tempo Jazz — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. No cover. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Drew Sheafor and Friends — 8-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. No cover. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Cassandra Llea: Ca$hing in Dreams - The Live Sessions — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $12. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Online via Zoom. Samantha Bailey moderates, “What You Need to Know About Interviewing Family Members.” Includes a short video and invites attendee input. The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Okawville Community Club annual Fourth of July Dance — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Okawville Community Club, 511 S. Hanover St., Okawville. Music by Don James & the Music Makers. Dance admission: $8 per person. Beer, soda and food available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. Carryout available.

▪ St. Louis Writers’ Group — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Big Daddy’s Pub, 1000 Sidney St. (Soulard), St. Louis. facebook.com/groups/500365827076176

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8. PSOP, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larsen. Discussion leader: Jean Nolan.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932031904821 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Boy Scout Troop 622 BBQ — 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4. St. James Catholic Church, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. Featuring championship Carolina-style pulled pork, pork steaks, brats and hamburgers; sandwiches and plates with choice of two sides.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Better Breastfeeding Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, Second Floor Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. The Family Care Birthing Center offers monthly breastfeeding classes for expectant mothers, which is taught by certified lactation consultants. The class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Enroll mom only. Registration is for two people. Partner/Support Person should attend class. Registration Required. Cost: $10. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events.

▪ The National Museum of Transportation 2021 Speaker Series: James Erwin, ‘Steamboat Disasters’ — 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 8. The National Museum of Transportation, Earl C. Lindburg Automobile Center on the Mezzanine, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Series held the second Thursday of the month through Nov. 11. Free admission. Space is limited, reservations required. tnmot.org/product/2021-speakers-series

▪ Scholars on the Rise Tutoring Program — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from July 8-Aug. 12. YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton. The program structure includes Math and Reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, and an enrichment activity. Content will build upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is required. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of Math and Reading skills as well as social emotional skills. Registration forms are available on altonywca.com or by calling 618-465-7774.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10. One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. These classes teach relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ 2021 Rough Fish Roundup — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Wood Duck Marina, 10489 Conservation Road, Baldwin. The tournament will consist of both a Boat and a Walking/Shore Division. Takeoff will be in the order of registration, and participants may pre-register by emailing Jill.A.Fox@Illinois.gov, or participants may register on site the morning of the event. The tournament will be limited to a total of 40 boats, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged. https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/calendar/Pages/KaskaskiaRiverRoughFishRoundupBowfishingTournament.aspx

Summer Camps

▪ Masterworks Children’s Chorus Summer Day Camp — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Saint Paul United Church of Christ (outdoor event), 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free to young people, grades 3-12. Pre-registration is required. Inquire at mwc.conductor@yahoo.com. Registration materials available at singmasterworks.org.

▪ Vacation Bible School/Cooking School — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 26-Friday, July 30. Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash, Granite City. Lite breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch - free. Call to register: 618-876-7568.

Blood Drives

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Marine Coin Company, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Monday, July 5. Our Lady Queen of Peace School, 5923 North Belt West, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Hecker Community Center, 230 E. Washington St., Hecker. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Knights of Columbua, 480 N. Walnut, Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Armed Forces Blood Drive, 10885 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. St. James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St., Bethalto. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St., Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Worth the Drive

▪ Green Door Art Gallery presents ‘Botanical and Blooms’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Green Door Art Caller, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. A celebration of all things floral and botanical, the exhibit features sculptural gourd vessels by Pat Berkbigler, acrylic paintings by Keely J. Brown and Karen Hilmes, jewelry by Catherine Geyer, watercolor botanicals by Theresa Long, and encaustic and resin paintings by Nela Navarrine. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The artwork in this exhibit will be available for sale July 1-Aug. 28. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.