Peanut Butter & Jam Festival, fish fries, concerts & more on metro-east calendar

Events

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9 (except July 1), fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live entertainment by Jeremy Wright. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Maryville Fire Department annual Firefighters Homecoming — Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Rides, games and food. Live bands from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Saturday matinee special 1-5:30 p.m. Parades, 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/maryvillefire

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Arts in City Park: Children’s Saturday Art Class — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Registration is on-site at the park. This week’s theme for scale and perspective: High – Imagine the world from a bird’s perspective to create aerial maps, bird paintings and paper mâché sculptures. cityofedwardsville.com/526/Arts-in-the-Park

▪ Creekside Cottage Garden Tour — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The home of Cathy and Keith Weldon, 1109 Mill St., Maeystown. Includes dulcimer music by Carl Seavers and Jom Abbott. Refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

▪ History Museum of Monroe County presents ‘A Step Through Time’ — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Ryan Vogt, Natural Resources Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers of the Kaskaskia River Project present topics that range from the planning and building of the project to today’s operations: locking a barge through and managing our natural resources. Many pictures and videos will be shown highlighting the project’s key points and events during a typical year. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ The Schlafly Maplewood Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, Missouri. The market will offer food, art and other locally made products. schlafly.com

▪ Preservation Society Mill and Museum presents: ‘Outhouses Past and Present’ — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Maeystown Preservation Society, 1113 Mill St., Maeystown. Presented by Mardy Eisloeffel and David Braswell. Seating is limited. Free and open to the public. 618-580-5875 or visit the Maeystown IL Facebook page.

▪ Candidates Table: St. Clair County Republican Central Committee — 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Good Times Saloon, 200 N. Main St., Dupo. Meet your Republican elected officials and candidates. These events will be held the second Wednesday of the month at varying locations throughout St. Clair County. 618-416-7370 or stclaircountyrepublicans.com.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Only store bought, individually wrapped items can be brought for snacks. Water and soda available for purchase. Questions call 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ Granite City Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. For those aged 50 and older or disabled. Cost: $1 to play and $1 for four cards. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Masks recommended. 618-444-6771.

Theater/Concerts

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Voodoo John Hartford — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Liberty Bank Amphitheater Summer Social Concerts: Super Diamond — 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 9. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Guests should bring a lawn chair. Please no outside food or drinks, however unopened bottles of water are allowed. For tickets and information: riversandroutes.com/liberty-bank-amphitheater

▪ Whiskey Raccoons: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Summer Concert Series: Steve Ewing Band — 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 9. Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. facebook.com/events/1141789829664792

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. De Vinos Winery, 1522 Illinois 3, Red Bud. Corey and Josh acoustic. reverbnation.com/thetrophymules

▪ Bluegrass on the Farm: George Portz & His Friends of Bluegrass — 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road (off Tesson Ferry Road), St. Louis. Entertainment includes Thunder & Lightning Cloggers, 17-year-old country singing sensation Caitlyn Richards and banjoist “Sammy Boy” Webb. Admission: $5 adults, kids are free.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concert: Brett Dennen at the Big Top — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

▪ Chris Nathan: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘The Go-Between’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12. Online event. “The Go-Between” traces the complex relationships among an alluring woman and three men at the turn of the 20th century. To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/go-between-cait-lore.

▪ Free Summer Movies at the Lincoln Theatre: ‘Scoob!’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Free admission. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Music in the Park: ShortMist - Country Rock — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Yard Eagle — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets: $5 cover charge. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8. PSOP, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larsen. Discussion leader: Jean Nolan.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Metro East Social Singles Red, White & Blue Dance — 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 9. Moose Lodge Swansea, 2425 N. Illinois, Swansea. Live music by The Shin Sings. Cost: $8 members/$10 non-members. 618-566-2936.

▪ Marine Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Monday, July 12. Marine Township Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Program: Dr. Bob Daiber will give a presentation about the Madison Historical Project, an online encyclopedia and digital archive for Madison County. Open to the public.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932075238150 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ St. Damian Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 10. St. Damian Parish, 1 W. Main St., Damiansville. Carryout only. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade dressing, corn and cookies. Cost: $12 per dinner. Beer, soda and water available for purchase. Tribouts on site for children.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ I Scream for Ice Cream Ride — 8 a.m. Sunday, July 11. The Cyclery, 2472 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. Ride starts at 8 a.m. For information or to register: https://trailnet.redpodium.com/2021-i-scream-for-ice-cream-ride.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 20. One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-week class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Greg Yank Memorial Golf Tournament — Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. The tournament will be highlighted by a Golf Ball Drop fundraiser immediately following the tournament. Proceeds will support our club’s contributions to the O’Fallon community (scholarships, annual projects, and various contributions throughout the year). This year, 25% of proceeds will support the Gregory Yank Servant Leadership Scholarship Fund. facebook.com/events/824159605176979

Summer Camps

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: LEGO Robotics 101 — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. For ages 7-12. Students will build LEGO creations, turn them into a robot and program them. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: LEGO Stop Motion — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. For ages 8-13. Students will plan, script, stage, shoot and produce their own mini movie using stop motion animation. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Yoga for Kids — 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 12; Wednesday, July 14; Monday, July 19; and Wednesday, July 21. Kaskaskia College, Main Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. For ages first through sixth grade. Kids will practice yoga in a non-traditional way designed for kids, and create a “toolbox” of de-stressing tools. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3255.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Tote Bag Making — 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center, 2005 East McCord, Centralia. For kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Students will be making a tote bag out of a shirt, with an optional fringed edge along the bottom. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3255.

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Youth Skills Camp, Session 2 — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Competitive Edge Camp, Session 2 — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

Blood Drives and Vaccination Clinics

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 9. KSHE Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 9. KSHE Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 9. YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive, Maryville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. KSHE Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. KSHE Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Palmer Road, Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 12. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 12. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 12. Morrison-Talbott Waterloo Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, July 12. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Anderson Hospital, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road, Granite City. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive in Honor of Sgt. Jon Brough — Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 Illinois 159, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Eden Church, 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Vaccine & Bites — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Signal Hill UMC, 47 Signal Hill Place, Belleville. Lunch provided. To register: 618-397-7780 or office@signalhillumc.org, leave name and phone number. Pfizer shots administered by Community Partner Equity-Based Vaccination Clinic.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., Wood River. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St., Bethalto. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Road, Caseyville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Lions Club, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Carlyle Christian Church, 1025 Lake Road, Carlyle. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.