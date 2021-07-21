Concerts, fish fries, farmers markets & blood drives on southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, July 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Events

▪ Center for Racial Harmony Virtual Forum series: Reparations: Pros & Cons - Part IV — 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Facebook Live broadcast. Moderator: Robert E. Wells Jr., Racial Harmony Ambassador. Previous broadcasts can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UC-XBbCobXVRT_tqJ_nTHpjQ. Watch Part IV online at facebook.com/Center.for.Racial.Harmony.SaintClairCounty

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Composting at Home — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Online event. Composting is the method of converting food scraps into organic fertilizer for plants. Vermicomposting uses worms to convert scraps into castings and compost tea: two fantastic soil amendments. In this virtual class, we will go over how compost is made, different techniques that work for lots of compost, and small amounts of compost. If you are interested in composting or need some help diagnosing your compost pile, tune in. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. facebook.com/events/4148769355208398

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9 (except July 1), fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 23. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live entertainment by Kevin Heim, Paint the Town Purple. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Heritage Days — 8 a.m to dark Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25. American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Attendees can enjoy train rides, antique tractors and working farm engine displays, tractor pulls, kiddie pedal pulls, daily tractor parades, farm life and quilting demonstrations, period displays in the Lil’ Red Barn museum building, steam engines, an operating sawmill, wheat threshing/bailing, rock crushing, blacksmithing, the historic Hill’s Fort display, a military display, a Sunday car show/cruise, live music daily, food/treats, flea market vendors and lots more. Admission: $7 per person per day or a three-day armband for $10 per person. Children under 10 enter free. americanfarmheritagemuseum.com/farm-heritage-days.html

▪ Pints in the Park — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Tower Grove Park, Roman Pavilion, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. At this Schlafly Beer pop-up beer bar, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beers. Food tucks from 3-6 p.m. Live music 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. A portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ Arts in City Park: Children’s Saturday Art Class — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Registration is on-site at the park. This week’s theme for scale and perspective: Close – Invent a magical space through woven wands, bubble paintings and fairy doors. cityofedwardsville.com/526/Arts-in-the-Park

▪ St. Francis of Assisi Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25. St. Francis Parish Center, 2nd and Clinton streets, Aviston. Admission $3 per person. Approximately 100 quilts on display. Items for sale include embroidered blocks, baby quilts, quilt tops and more. Raffle tickets to win a special quilt, Botanical Park, will be available for purchase at $1 each or sic for $6. The winner will be drawn at the church picnic Saturday, Aug. 7.

▪ Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Opening: ‘Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066 that led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Exhibit on view through Sunday, Oct. 3. Free admission, reservations required. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. mohistory.org

The Smithsonian traveling exhibition, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” opens Saturday, July 24, at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis. Pictured: The Mochida family, wearing identification tags awaits a bus. They were forced to leave their two-acre nursery and greenhouse in Eden, California, May 1942. “Dorthea Lange, Courtesy of National Archives.” Provided

▪ Doll, Teddy Bear and Toy Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Expo Center, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Featuring antique and collectible dolls, teddy bears and toys. Admission: $5, 12 and under enter free. Early bird buying 8:30 a.m. with $8 admission. Door prizes, silent auction. 618-540-9054.

▪ The Sheldon - Arts Without Borders - Mark Appling Fisher: Through a Glass, Darkly — 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Nancy Spirtas Kranzberg Gallery, The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Artist Mark Appling Fisher will discuss his Sheldon exhibit, “Through a Glass, Darkly,” on view through Monday, Sept. 6. Free admission. Reservations recommended but not required. Email rgunter@thesheldon.org to reserve your spot. thesheldon.org/events/gallery-talk-mark-appling-fisher

▪ 78th annual Novena to Our Lady of the Snows — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Thursday, Aug. 5. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Nine evenings of prayer, through which participants hope to obtain special blessings. This year’s theme is With Mary, Giving Thanks to God. Visit snows.org/novena for a schedule. All Masses will be live streamed. 618-394-6276.

▪ Hospital-Wide Career Fair — 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Outpatient sign/entrance, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Clinical and non-clinical positions available, from entry level to experienced. Talk directly with recruiters and hiring managers. Immediate onsite interviews with hiring managers. Learn about sign-on bonuses and other incentives for qualified positions. HSHS offers competitive benefits, including education assistance and tuition reimbursement. Giveaways including gift cards and HSHS swag. Registration recommended: https://careers-hshs.icims.com/connect?eventId=57213.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Trophy Mules — 9 p.m. Thursday, July 22. The Way Out Club, 2525 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis. The Trophy Mules with King Gambrinus. Part of The Way Out Club’s farewell month of shows. facebook.com/events/358412542519919

▪ Wil Robinson: The Sounds of John Legend — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $20. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Summer Concert Series: Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas — 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 23. Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. facebook.com/EdwardsvilleParksAndRec

▪ MOMMA MO Film Meet Up: Non-Fiction Production — 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Free online event. Documentaries, docuseries, reality and short docs - join us this month as we bring together filmmakers working professionally in the nonfiction world. Panelists will share their experiences working in Missouri versus heading to the coasts and how to build a reputation as a nonfiction creator working for a company or going it as an independent. mommaonline.com/missouri-film-news/mo-film-meetups

▪ Vintage Voices Auditions — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script. For requirements and other information: facebook.com/VintageVoicesTours

▪ Lakes The Voice: The ReIntroduction — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Free Concert — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Featuring the Edwardsville High School Orchestra students playing side-by-side with Edwardsville Community Symphony.

▪ Free Summer Movies at the Lincoln Theatre: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Free admission. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Free Movie — 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Granite City Cinema, 1243 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. For Granite City Township residents aged 55 or older. Must sign up in advance with the Township Supervisor’s office at 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. 618-877-0513.

▪ An Hour of Passion. And Her Friends.: Female Illusion, Impersonation and Drag — 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets $5. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Music in the Park: Vince K. - Variety — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Fiona Scott: A Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Club News

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Lila’s Garden, corner of Lindenthal and Olive streets. The club will tour the garden. Bring lawn chairs. Water will be available. All are welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932005238157 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Pints in the Park will take place at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays from July 24 through September 25. For more information, visit www.schlafly.com. Provided

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Vacation Bible School: Rocky Railway - Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, Wednesday, July 28 and Friday, July 30. Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. VBS Offerings will go to support the Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center in Germantown. Registration open to children ages 4-11. No cost to attend. For information or to register: mybslc.org.

▪ 4th annual KC Blue Classic Alumni and Friends 5K Run — 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Kaskaskia College Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Meet at the KC Fitness Center. Race starts at 8 a.m. Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $25 in advance, $30 the day of the race. runsignup.com/Race/IL/Centralia/KaskaskiaCollegeBlueClassic5k

▪ Chairman’s Invitational Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Tamarack Golf Course, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Registration at 8 a.m. Shotgun start 9 a.m. PGA pros on site to help teams. Cost: $100 per golfer/$360 per team of four, includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, range balls, two drink tickets and dinner. Prizes, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, drawings, mulligans. Register by Aug. 3. For information: facebook.com/StClairRepublicans

▪ 2021 Heart of America Grazing Conference — 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, and 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Double Tree Hotel, 222 Potomac Blvd., Mt. Vernon. Featured Speaker: Greg Judy. For information and registration: forages.ca.uky.edu/event/2021-heart-america-grazing-conference

Summer Camps

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Scratch Coding - 8-13 years — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Scratch is the best introduction to coding for beginners. Scratch helps young people learn to think creatively, reason systematically and work collaboratively. Students will also have fun playing camp style games and a few LEGO® building challenges. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Digital Comic Books - 7-12 years — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Students will learn to develop story lines and use still pictures of actual sets, all designed with LEGO® Bricks, to create their very own one-of-a-kind digital comic book. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College Cross Country Camp — 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30. Kaskaskia College, Main Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp will include the basics of training, the importance of team, proper diet, mental preparation, race preparation, proper warm-ups, proper running mechanics, proper shoes and core routines. Cost to attend: $35. On Saturday, July 31, a 5K Race will be held on the KC Campus. This race is open to the public for an entry fee of $25. The cost of this race to the campers is included in the camp fee. To register or for information: 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

Blood Drives & Vaccination Clinics

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 23. Carlyle Healthcare Campus, 501 Clinton St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 23. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Friday, July 23. Club Fitness, 1234 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 23. Dupo High School, Community Room, 240 South Fifth, Dupo. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Highland Fire Department, Donor Bus, 1122 Broadway, Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26. Touchette Regional Hospital, Donor Bus, 5880 Bond Ave., Centreville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. Top of Da Line Barbershop, 4814 Bond Ave., East St. Louis. Vaccines available to ages 12 and up. Pfizer vaccines will be distributed. No appointment required. Please bring ID and insurance information (insurance not required, no out-of-pocket costs). Provided by Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 26. Notre Dame Academy, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, July 26. St. Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer, Valmeyer. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Busey Bank - Edwardsville, Donor Bus, 330 W. Vandalia St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. First Baptist Church, 718 N. Market St., Waterloo. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. SIHF Healthcare, 2001 State St., East St. Louis. Vaccines available to ages 12 and up. Pfizer vaccines will be distributed. No appointment required. Please bring ID and insurance information (insurance not required, no out-of-pocket costs). Provided by Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 8-11 a.m. Thursday, July 29. Madison County Administration Building, Donor Bus, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Metro East Worship Center, 1416 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Vaccines available to ages 12 and up. Pfizer vaccines will be distributed. No appointment required. Please bring ID and insurance information (insurance not required, no out-of-pocket costs). Provided by Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare.