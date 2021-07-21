Time’s list of World’s 100 Greatest Places includes Maldives, Dubai and ... St. Louis?

It’s restaurant scene, greenways trails and slew of new and innovative developments rates St. Louis among Time’s 2021 list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places.

It’s easy to see how the natural beauty of Hawaii, with its cascading waterfalls and lava fields, would rate “The Big Island” among Time Magazine’s 2021 list of World’s Greatest Places.

Same with the burgeoning desert city of Dubai, and Hokkaido, Japan, with its ancient traditions.

But St. Louis, Missouri?

Metro residents may be wary of its reputation for crime and mournful that this once populous industrial and corporate center has slumped into the deteriorated buckle of the Rust Belt. But the panel of travel experts at Time must still think the Gateway City is something special to rate it alongside the culture-rich Lorie Valley in France and the scenic archipelago nation of Maldives.

Time cites St. Louis’ restaurant scene — with the notable inclusion of the Mediterranean fare at Casa Don Alfonso — and its slew of new, innovative and reinvigorating developments. And that’s with nary a mention of St. Louis’ world-class Zoo, the city’s beloved Cardinals, the new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, or even toasted ravioli.

The magazine says St. Louis is one of the world’s greatest destinations because of the Brickline Greenway that connects bikers, joggers and pedestrians to the region’s many parks, and the trendy riverfront nightclubs around Laclede’s Landing. Time also appreciates the newly opened and highly anticipated mixed-use City Foundry with its wide-ranging food choices and outdoor concert venue as well as several new, high-end hotels downtown.

“Also coming: the new St. Louis City SC soccer stadium will be home to the city’s first MLS team when it debuts in a revitalized section of downtown, not far from the landmark Gateway Arch National Park,” Time says.

Well, when you put it that way ...