Southwestern Illinois calendar features homecoming, picnic, fish fries & more

Events

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Thursday, Sept. 9, fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ Gateway Dulcimer Society Music Festival — Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8. Four Points by Sheraton/Fountain Conference Center, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Workshops in Mountain Dulcimer and Hammered dulcimer, Autoharp and Ukelele Friday and Saturday, followed by evening concerts at 7 p.m. Concert tickets are $10 each and available at the door. gatewaydulcimer.org

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 6. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live entertainment by Babaloo. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 ( by appointment), and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books priced to sell. Sale includes DVDs, CDs, vinyl, jigsaw puzzles and games. Reservations are required only for Friday. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks. For information and reservations: 618-656-1294 or standrews-edwardsville.com.

▪ 95th annual Mascoutah Homecoming and AugustFest — Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8. Scheve Park, Harnett Street and Harper Road, Mascoutah. A three-day event featuring music, food, drinks, carnival rides and games, tractor pull, 4-H exhibit, car show and more. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/MascoutahHomecoming

▪ St. Henry Creative Learning Center Rummage Sale — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Msgr. Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Admission is $5 on Friday, free on Saturday. Saturday $5 bag sale noon to 2 p.m. sthenrybelleville.com

▪ Chinese Culture Days — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The annual event kicks off with a grand parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon. During the weekend-long celebration of Chinese culture, visitors can try authentic regional cuisine and watch special performances and martial arts demonstrations. Advance tickets are recommended. Visit mobot.org/chineseculturedays to purchase tickets.

▪ Pre-Free Comic Book Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Millstadt Library, 115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt. Have you heard of Free Comic Book Day? Millstadt Library is having theirs a week early. Everyone guaranteed swag from Twilight Comics. Costumes encouraged. Contests, free comic books, prizes. One day only. millstadt-library.org

▪ Pints in the Park — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Tower Grove Park, Roman Pavilion, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. At this Schlafly Beer pop-up beer bar, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beers. Food trucks from 3-6 p.m. Live music 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. A portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ St. Francis Church Picnic — 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. St. Francis Parish Center, 251 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Mass at 4 p.m. Fried chicken dinner 3-7 p.m. with seating by ticket numbers. Quilt bingo at 6:30 p.m. Includes raffles, games, baskets, margaritas, country store, games and rides for kids, and more. 618-228-7219 or stfrancisav.org.

▪ Zoar UCC Church Picnic — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Zoar UCC Church, 9103 D. Road, Columbia. Barbecue dinners and desserts, free admission. Featuring live entertainment by George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass with junior fiddlers Lillian Roever and Noah Feldt along with junior banjoist “Sammy Boy” Webb.

▪ Gateway Wedding Show — 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. The show will feature every type of vendor needed for a wedding from cakes and décor to flowers, dresses, venues and so much more. There will be a fashion show, more than 70 vendors, attendance prizes, six grand prizes and a honeymoon giveaway. Admission is free. Register for free admission at gatewaycenter.com.

▪ Christmas Wonderland Volunteer Meeting — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Gordon Moore Park, Muenstermann Pavilion, 4550 College Ave., Alton. The Grandpa Gang, which coordinates the annual Christmas event, is looking for volunteers to help with tasks like setting up wooden displays and hanging lights throughout the park. Volunteers are able to work any time between 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday and work continues through the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Volunteers are not required to work each day of set up. Set up in the park is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13. If interested in volunteering but unable to attend the Aug. 10 meeting, volunteers should contact Dick Alford at 618-781-2482 or Tom Spahr at 618-250-0670.

▪ 2021 Memorial Hospital Book Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Admission is $5 on Wednesday, free on Thursday and Friday. Thursday is half-price books; Friday books are $3 for one box or $5 for two boxes. 618-257-5545 or MEMauxiliary@bjc.org.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Panel Discussion: Changing Voting Rights in America — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. County Board Room, Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The moderators, SIUE professors Erik Alexander and Bryan Jack, will lead a lively discussion on voting rights using specific examples in American history. Although this program is a live event, it will also be available virtually via smart phone or computer at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/535801845. There is also a phone dial-in option: 312-757-3121; Access code: 535-801-845.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

Games

▪ Bingo — Noon Thursday, Aug. 5. Collinsville KC Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Doors open at 10 a.m. Food served starting at 11 a.m. Bingo starts at noon. Regular game cards are $1 each with discounts after nine cards. Lightning cards are $1 each or six for $5.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Only store bought, individually wrapped items can be brought for snacks. Water and soda available for purchase. Questions call 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Tragg Band (Classic Rock, Motown, Oldies) — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Immediately following the concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Blues at the Arch: The Lady J Huston Show — 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Online event. Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists. Streams free of charge on Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website (archpark.org) and Facebook page.

▪ Kids Concert in the Park by Big Papa G Entertainment — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Free and open to the public.

▪ Steve Neale’s hilarious and interactive cabaret game - Steve battles with the audience! — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6540 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. The Trophy Mules open for Wayne “The Train” Hancock. facebook.com/events/202058848483352

▪ Sharon Bear & The Golden Licks — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $10. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Summer Movies in the Park: ‘Tom & Jerry’ — 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. City Park Bandstand (by the Edwardsville Library), 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Free and open to the public. cityofedwardsville.com/525/Movies-in-the-Park

▪ Free Summer Movies at the Lincoln Theatre: ‘Croods: A New Age’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Free admission. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ TourCo presents ‘Othello’ — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Woodland Park, Pine Lake Road, Collisnville. TourCo brings the magic and artistry of Shakespeare in the Park to communities throughout the bi-state region. For additional performances, visit stlshakes.org/production/othello.

▪ St. Louis Got Talent - Hosted by Lady Re: The Funny Lady — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $10. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ River Kittens: Soaking Wet - Their New EP — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Online via Zoom. Genealogist Carol Wright Whitton, St. Louis Genealogical Society projects director, presents “Building a Family to Find a German Village Using U.S. Records.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Zoom Memory Café — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. An hour of conversation and fun, virtually, for those experiencing memory loss and their loved ones. Take a step back in time when gas was 40 cents per gallon or a loaf of bread was a quarter. The sights, the sounds of the music, the food and the fun we all had with friends at our favorite hang outs. Come share your stories about your fond memories that take you back to the good old days. Email GShaw@stjohnscc.org or call 618-298-8077 to register. There is no charge to attend.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932055238152 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, burgers, sides and desserts available. Carryout available. No phone orders.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ ‘Jewish and Christian Reflections on the Book of Ruth’ — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Shrine Visitors Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. An interfaith discussion of this intriguing Old Testament story, led by Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis, and Mark Etling, Coordinator of Adult Faith Formation at St. Nicholas Parish in O’Fallon. Fee: $20. Pre-registration required. 618-394-6281 or snows.org/reflections-on-the-book-of-ruth.

▪ O’Fallon Assembly of God Vacation Bible School — 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 12. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Experience the Bible through the world of Disney. This free VBS is for children ages 4-12. Participants do not have to belong to O’Fallon Assembly to attend VBS. All are welcome to attend at no charge. The children will enjoy snacks, crafts, Bible stories, games and exciting music. To register, visit ofallonassembly.com.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois : Family to Family Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Collinsville. A free course about mental illnesses, diagnoses, treatment, medications, communication and coping skills, and much more. This in-person class will be held on eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Registration is required. Email Kelly at kellyjefferson@charter.net for more information about this class.

▪ 18th Fashion Promenade: ‘Women to Be Reckoned With’ — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. St. Clair Country Club, 10 S. 78th St., Belleville. Enjoy an original historical fashion show, elegant lunch, silent auction, vendors, raffles and more. Reservations: $45 per person/$360 per table of eight. All proceeds benefit the St. Clair County Historical Society. 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St., Waterloo. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia St., New Athens. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, Conference Room 109, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Glen Carbon Fire Department, 199 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, SLU Conference Room, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Thrive Church, 2101 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Macke Community Center, 815 N. Borders, Marissa. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, Knights of Columbus Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Living History Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. History comes alive in historic Ste. Genevieve on Saturdays. Enjoy “Hands-On History” presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Take a free walking tour or join a Ranger Talk and learn about fascinating aspects of historic Ste. Genevieve. Visitors might be able to try throwing a tomahawk, learn how to make moccasins, watch yarn being spun, or learn how filigree is made. Activities vary weekly. Enjoy the ambiance created by costumed strollers and various musicians and crafters on hand to greet visitors. Come interact with these special presenters. visitstegen.com