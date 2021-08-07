Metro-East Living

How to deal with son’s baseball cap etiquette & a rude former college roommate visiting

By Dianne Isbell For the News-Democrat

Q. Our son, who has never really worn a baseball cap, has suddenly decided it is cool I guess to do so. He’s been wearing it after school riding his bike and playing with the neighbor kids. Fine, but we told him there were some etiquette rules he needs to follow, like removing it as soon as he comes into the house, or anyone else’‘s house. He thought it would be okay to wear it to his room, but we’ve been adamant about starting out on the right foot. He said his friends don’t have to take off their hats, blah, blah, not even when going out for breakfast or lunch with their parents. So, his question to us about that was: “Well, what do I do with it?” We made a few suggestions, but he wasn’t really paying much attention, so we thought we would ask you because maybe he will listen to you..

A. Teaching your son at an early age about proper male baseball hat etiquette, and all types of manners and etiquette is very important. It can and does make a difference in his future life and although he may not appreciate your efforts now, hopefully he will later. Yes, he should remove his baseball cap (or any hat) upon entering his home, any one else’s home, a restaurant, a business building, a museum building, a library, a doctor’s office, a theater, or school.

“What do I do with it?”

Q. My college roommate occasionally comes through town to attend a business meeting. I always invite her to stay at my house if it is convenient for her to do so, and if we are in town. She usually does and it normally is only one night. I have always made breakfast for her before she leaves in the morning. Here is what she did the last two times:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A. Yes, your former roommate has been very rude and inconsiderate. The next time she visits, before she goes to bed, tell her: “I am planning on having ( ) for breakfast in the morning, unless you would rather than something lighter? Her answer should at least allow you to do the proper planning.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service