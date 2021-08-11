Belleville Black Knights reunion, state fair highlight southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, Aug. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Events

▪ 2021 Illinois State Fair — 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 22. Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon Ave., Springfield. Live entertainment, carnival rides, food and drink, games and contests, and so much more. www2.illinois.gov/statefair

▪ 2021 Memorial Hospital Book Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Admission is free. Thursday is half-price books; Friday books are $3 for one box or $5 for two boxes. 618-257-5545 or MEMauxiliary@bjc.org.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Every Thursday through Sept. 9, fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

▪ City-Wide Back 2 School Bash — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis. Fun activities and resources, food, entertainment, and school supply giveaways. All schools welcome. Free admission. Masks required.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live entertainment by Circus Kaput. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Monroe County History Museum: Friday Night at the Museum — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. An evening of music, dancing, touring our galleries and visiting with our volunteers. Entertainment by Tim Berg & the Kurtz Boys. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ Mimosas, Margaritas & Music Walk — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Downtown Belleville. Proceeds to support Belleville Oktoberfest. Pickup tickets from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belleville Oktoberfest tent at the Old Town Farmers Market on South Charles Street. Tickets cost $30 for eight samplings of mimosas or margaritas at several locations and a $5 beer token to use at Oktoberfest on Sept. 17-18. Numerous musicians. bellevilleoktoberfest.com.

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Peaches & Pups — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Eckert’s Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. To celebrate National Dog Month in August and Eckert’s pick-your-own season, the family farm welcomes you and your leashed pup into the fields to pick tree-ripened peaches. The dog-friendly ticket reservation is $12 and includes a free field access pass for one human. Participants will also receive a doggy goodie bag featuring a treat from a local pup bakery, an Eckert’s dog bandana, a bag to pick two-pounds of peaches, and a coupon for a free pup cup at Eckert’s Custard Shop. Reservations are required and can be purchased at eckerts.com.

▪ Pints in the Park — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Tower Grove Park, Roman Pavilion, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. At this Schlafly Beer pop-up beer bar, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beers. Food trucks from 3-6 p.m. Live music 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. A portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ Annual Belleville Black Knights Drum & Bugle Corps Reunion — 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Crehan’s Irish Pub & Banquet Facility, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Includes performance by Ainad Shrine Drum & Bugle Corps at 2 p.m., silent auction of Black Knights memorabilia 1-5 p.m., attendance prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase. Admission is $5 per person. Open to the public. facebook.com/groups/13841612354

▪ 26th annual St. George Catholic Church Picnic — 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 14. St. George Church, 200 N. 3rd St., New Baden. Dinner will be served 3-7 p.m. in the air-conditioned Parish Recreation Center with a menu of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, homemade dressing, green beans, bakery bread, slaw, desserts and beverages. Hotdogs, fish, burgers, soda and beer will be available all evening. Mass will be held at 4 p.m. The picnic will include quilt and cash bingo, games and various raffles, activities for everyone.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Only store bought, individually wrapped items can be brought for snacks. Water and soda available for purchase. Questions call 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. facebook.com/Graftonsmusicinthepark

▪ Blues at the Arch: Jontavious Willis — 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Online event. Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists. Streams free of charge on Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website (archpark.org) and Facebook page.

▪ Liberty Bank Amphitheater Summer Social Concerts: Corey Evitts — 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Guests should bring a lawn chair. Please no outside food or drinks, however unopened bottles of water are allowed. Free admission. riversandroutes.com/liberty-bank-amphitheater

▪ Mars Sinclair: The Way the Apple Falls — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ 13th annual Robert Classic French Film Festival — Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15. Washington University’s Brown Hall Auditorium, Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis. This festival celebrates St. Louis’ Gallic heritage and France’s extraordinary cinematic legacy, offering a revealing overview of French cinema. For show times, tickets and additional dates and locations, visit cinemastlouis.org.

▪ TourCo presents ‘Othello’ — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. TourCo brings the magic and artistry of Shakespeare in the Park to communities throughout the bi-state region. For additional performances, visit stlshakes.org/production/othello.

▪ Demarius Hicks Quintet featuring Anita Jackson: Something to Say! — 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $20. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. An evening of southern gospel favorites including traditional hymns in the Gaither style. Features award-winning pianist Tim Parton and singers and musicians from across southern and central Illinois under the direction of John and Judy Roberts. Free admission. A love offering will be received. 618-397-5994 or ilhomecominggospelchoir.com.

▪ TourCo presents ‘Othello’ — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. TourCo brings the magic and artistry of Shakespeare in the Park to communities throughout the bi-state region. For additional performances, visit stlshakes.org/production/othello.

▪ Masterworks Children’s Chorus/Youth Chorale Rehearsals — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 19. Saint Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. For information: singmasterworks.org or mwc.conductor@yahoo.com.

▪ Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis — Thursday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 29. The Tennessee, 4633 Westminster Place, St. Louis, and other locations. Includes performances of “The Glass Menagerie” and “You Lied to Me About Centralia” and other activities and presentations. For the schedule of performances, events and locations, visit twstl.org.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Grief Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Diana Cuddeback, LCSW, with Heartlinks Grief Support Center facilitates this peer grief support group for older adults who have lost a loved one. Grief is hard. Learning about the grief process and being with others who understand helps. This group meets on the third Monday of each month. Please call Susan at 618-234-4410, ext. 7044, with the St. Clair County Office on Aging to register for the class.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Zoom Memory Café — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. An hour of conversation and fun, virtually, for those experiencing memory loss and their loved ones. Take a step back in time when gas was 40 cents per gallon or a loaf of bread was a quarter. The sights, the sounds of the music, the food and the fun we all had with friends at our favorite hang outs. Come share your stories about your fond memories that take you back to the good old days. Email GShaw@stjohnscc.org or call 618-298-8077 to register. There is no charge to attend.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Enjoy a weekly fresh selection of locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932045238153 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11; sandwiches: $8; sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ The Taste of East Saint Louis — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. 400 Martin Luther King Drive and State Street, East St. Louis. The Black Woodstock Foundation will host their first Taste of East Saint Louis event to provide a safe space for vendors and community to connect over a shared love of delicious food, reggae music and fun. This event will feature over 20 different food vendors and several initiatives to combat homelessness. All are welcome.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ 18th Fashion Promenade: ‘Women to Be Reckoned With’ — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. St. Clair Country Club, 10 S. 78th St., Belleville. Enjoy an original historical fashion show, elegant lunch, silent auction, vendors, raffles and more. Reservations: $45 per person/$360 per table of eight. All proceeds benefit the St. Clair County Historical Society. 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

▪ Beginner Knitting Group with Greta — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 28. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Experience how easy it can be learning to knit through our structured, interactive, social knitting group. Perfect for true beginners or those looking for an easy refresh project. Different intermediate skills will be introduced on a project by project basis. Set up as a two-day class, with “homework” in between. Please wear a mask. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Medicare Q&A with Jon Bergmann — 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, Youth Rom, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Please wear a mask. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ The Savvy Caregiver Workshop Series — 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Aug. 19 through Sept. 23. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia? This workshop is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. There is no fee to attend. Registration required. For information: stjohnscc.org/savvy-caregiving

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Fall Vegetables & Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Online via Zoom. Gateway Greening staff will discuss what to plant in the fall, including vegetables and cover crop, to improve your garden for next year. We will also discuss techniques and tips we find to give your fall plants the best chance in the tough Midwest heat. Registration is required. facebook.com/events/806243193412202

▪ 2021 Pedal for Autism — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Madison County Transit Trails, meet at Metro East Parks & Recreation building, 104 United Drive, Collinsville. Pedal for Autism is a fun, family-friendly bicycling event starting and finishing at the Metro East Parks & Recreation building site in Collinsville. We have a 9, 25, 40, and a metric century route planned. Families are welcome and encouraged to ride the 2-mile route. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. illinoiscenterforautism.org/pedal-for-autism

▪ Riverbend Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. Includes green fees, golf cart, hole-in-one prizes, attendance prizes and chance to network. Skins, mulligans and pro drive also available for $20 each. growthassociation.com/golf

▪ HIS KIDS 27th annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. Four-person scramble with a shotgun start. Cost: $300 per team or $75 per player. Includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, longest drive (men and women), closest to pin, flighted prizes, food and beverages on the course. Register by Aug. 23. Rain date is Aug. 29. 618-654-4020 or hiskidsinc.org.

▪ 18th annual Par-3 Golf Tournament — 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. Entry fee: $60 per golfer or $240 per team. The golf tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, and drinks on the course. Special golf events including closest to the pin and longest putt contests. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Dawson’s Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Roberts Motors, Donor Bus, 4350 N. Alby St., Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, Classroom 1, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Faith Lutheran Church, Gym, 6809 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. American Legion, Banquet Hall, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Jour de Fete — 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Ste. Genevieve Historic District, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Join in the fun and shop for treasures at the annual Jour de Fete arts and crafts festival. Includes over 100 arts and crafts booths, plus hands-on exhibits and special attractions. facebook.com/events/869452220327393