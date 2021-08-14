COVID masks help more than hurt. Besides, there are many other upsides

So many people are anti-mask in these days of COVID-19, but I think they are missing some of the good points of masking.

Sure, masks can be irritating. For me, not so much wearing them, but remembering to have one with me.

Masks do cut down on the pollution you put into the air and screen you from other peoples’ exhalations. Those things are always good.

Maybe I’m just talking about myself, but I can’t help thinking a whole lot of people look better with masks. I mean, outside of almost all of the people in Southern California how many of us are beautiful?

When you admire someone who is beautiful you have the face as a whole to look at. Rarely does someone talk about how beautiful someone’s nose is. More likely they will notice nose hair and that isn’t great.

And mouths, taken alone, just don’t look that good. Better to keep them covered. No more embarrassing saliva accidents or food stuck in teeth to worry about. Or missing teeth. Women, and some men just to be balanced, could save millions of dollars on cosmetics,

When you are looking at someone who is masked, it usually detracts from their ears which are never attractive, no matter how many decorations you hang on them or punch through them.

It’s tough to get everything in a face to work together for true beauty. But when all you can see above a mask is eyes, some of us have a much better chance of being attractive. Lots of people have attractive eyes.

A mask also makes it harder to hear people when they talk, which in many cases is a good thing. Most of us aren’t listening to you anyway and a mask just makes that easier.

Heck, they are good for advertising your business or supporting your favorite sports team. You can even post a political opinion on there in case you miss being irritating by talking.

It may be harder on people conducting holdups. With more people masked you have to boldly state your purpose so everyone understands and that is harder while wearing a mask. But on the other hand, you would blend in better when it was time to get away.

These, of course, are the smart-ass reasons for masking. But the common sense reason is that it helps and it won’t hurt.

Even if you don’t believe in vaccinations, or you are scared or whatever the excuse, masks do help prevent the spread of diseases and that can’t be bad nor hard to do.