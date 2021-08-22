Test your sleuthing skills with this scavenger hunt that spans St. Louis to southwest IL

Talk to Dea Hoover for five minutes, and it’s apparent she is a one-woman tourism bureau.

She has turned her passion for the bi-state region into operating two local tour companies and has written a book, “STL Scavenger.”

Subtitled “The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’s Hidden Treasures,” she features 17 neighborhoods, including Belleville, Edwardsville and Alton.

In the spiral-bound softcover book, she provides clues and photos for a scavenger hunt throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region, which includes the metro-east.

In fact, people can search for these buildings, businesses, statues and architectural details on their own scavenger hunt (Hint from Hoover: Look up!).

“I want people to find new places that they might not have seen before,” she said. “Plan a day for each section and linger to enjoy the shops, restaurants and parks along your trail of discovery from St. Charles to Edwardsville, and many destinations in between.”

Hoover wanted to provide a one-of-a-kind experience, and with her expert eye and appreciation for the region, she used her extensive knowledge in a new way.

Reedy Press came up with the format so she could “gamify” the experience — an entertaining and educational interaction with local sites.

She credits Barbara Northcott, production manager of the St. Louis-based publishing company, with the concept.

“I would have been a rudderless ship without her. I am very grateful,” she said. “She made it so much better. We shortened the rhymes.”

The format allows for taking notes and multiple people participating, she said.

The book was so popular in its initial printing in May they followed up with a second printing 13 days later, she said.

“The feedback has really made me happy,” she said. “It means something to people here.”

And while the country deals with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, she said most neighborhoods included are known for their “walkability.”

She selected Alton because of its history, Belleville because it’s a center of industry and Edwardsville for its past.

“Edwardsville has an amazing history. It was a land office of the Bureau of Land Management,” Hoover said.

The Madison County Recorder’s Office has records dating back to 1812.

“Alton has 100 bed and breakfasts, and 10 paranormal places (on haunted tours),” she said.

Hoover noted the historic architecture and stately homes that can be found in Belleville, reflecting German heritage.

“I was impressed,” she said.

Among her fun facts:

St. Louis is home to the second most free attractions after Washington, D.C.

The Gateway Arch is the tallest national monument and the St. Louis Cardinals are the winningest team in the National League.

The St. Louis metropolitan region has 36 colleges and universities.

Join the Hunt

Hoover has provided an incentive to answer all 366 clues — a contest, running now through Nov. 15 for submitted entries.

On Dec. 1, the contest will conclude with a drawing for $500, first prize. Gift bags from STLMade.com, with tickets to local attractions and gift certificates, will be given for the second and third prizes.

For each correct answer people submit, they receive 1 point. The individual with the most correct answers will win the grand prize, and if there is a tie between multiple individuals, Hoover said they will randomly select the winner. Same goes for the local swag prize packs.

To join the hunt, submit answers and check out a bonus puzzle challenge, visit www.stlscavenger. Ben’s shop in Belleville is one of nine businesses participating in the puzzle challenge.

People can submit the answers as an individual, even if they played as a group. Participants can’t change their answers once submitted.

Additionally, people can purchase the book online for $20.95. The book is also available at local bookstores and gift shops.

Individuals can follow along on social media @STLScavenger and #stlscavenger for extra points, challenges, giveaways, scoring updates, and special events.

The book has an accessible smartphone map.