Southwestern Illinois calendar offering several fall events, other activities

Festivals

▪ Schlafly Art Outside — 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, Missouri. Art from more than 60 vendors including ceramics, digital, fiber and textiles, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking and wood. Free admission. Food and beer available for purchase. schlafly.com

▪ Lebanon Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. On the Lebanon brick street, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. The annual fall festival will include lots of fun, food and great gift ideas. Spend the day with friends, family and great music and friendly people. Free and open to the public.

▪ Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton. Food and drinks on site. Trout and bluegill ponds, 30 outdoor educational activities, free gifts and prizes, fishing (poles, bait and supplies provided). Free and open to the public. 618-786-3323, ext. 1 or 618-883-2524.

Events

▪ Madison County Probation Diaper Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Thursday, Oct. 21. Probation Office, Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 312, Edwardsville. Collecting diapers and wipes. Probation will deliver the donated items to the offices at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Fosterburg.

▪ Lewis & Clark Community College Minority Info Fair — 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Lewis and Clark Community College, The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Lewis & Clark Community College will engage with minority students to share resources and information that can help them reach their academic and career goals. 618-468-6400.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 1. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Art Exhibit Opening: ‘Visualizing Hope: Who is God? Midwest Exhibit’ — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Gretchen Brigham Gallery, 733 N. Union Blvd., St. Louis. Featuring 42 works by 25 artists. Exhibition runs through Nov. 28. Opening reception 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with remarks at 2:30 p.m. union-avenue.org/agua

▪ Best of Missouri Market — Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and Sunday, Oct. 3. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. More than 100 vendors featuring food, crafts, native plants, herbs, custom jewelry, handcrafted items and more. A kids’ corner will feature farm animals, crafts, and a “pumpkin patch” with sustainable pumpkin decorating led by Perennial. New this year: children can visit an Instrument Petting Zoo from School of Rock. Cost: $16 adults 13 and older, $5 children ages 3-12, $8 Garden members, free for Member children. mobot.org/market or 314-577-5100.

▪ John Wilt Foundation 5K Run/Walk — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument on E. Wesley Road, O’Fallon. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Registration is also available online at johnwiltfoundation.org and forms are available at Toolen’s Running Start at 3260 Green Mount Crossing in O’Fallon. The John Wilt Foundation 5K supports a $1500 renewable scholarship at OTHS with additional donations made to the USO and Fisher House of St. Louis.

▪ Schlafly Pints in the Park — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Tower Grove Park, Roman Pavilion, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. At this Schlafly Beer pop-up beer bar, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beers. Food trucks from 3-6 p.m. Live music 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. A portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Fall Native Bulb & Seed Swap — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2. NGRREC Field Station, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton. Bring seeds and bulbs up to four years old and their group’s literature (if applicable). Bulbs/Seeds should be labeled with participant’s name, year picked, sun/shade preference, common or scientific name and suitable soil type. Registration is recommended but not required. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. 618-468-2910 or 619-468-2841 or ngrrec.org.

▪ St. Henry’s Creative Learning Center Metal & Electronics Recycling Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2. St. Henry’s Creative Learning Center, lower parking lot, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Accepting vehicles (must have title), machinery, lawn equipment, appliances, office equipment, electronics, batteries. No paper, glass, plastic, cardboard or tires. 618-344-7232.

▪ History Museum of Monroe County: ‘The Curse of Kaskaskia — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. History Museum of Monroe County, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. “Ghosts by the Riverside: The Haunted History of Chester and Old Kaskaskia” presented by Shane Wagner who will highlight the origins of the Curse of Kaskaskia and the Haunting of Chester’s historic Landmark building along with some of the local ghost stories which are nearly 300 years old. With a recorded history stretching back to the late 17th Century, the Middle Mississippi Valley has a great tradition of folklore through the ages. Free and open to the public. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ East St. Louis Fire Prevention Week Event — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Lincoln Park, 606 S. 15th St., street entrance at South 15th and Market streets, East St. Louis. Fire and EMT trucks will be present. Activities for the whole family. Music, food and entertainment. Collecting donations of smoke detectors and extinguishers for homes.

▪ National Life Chain — 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Intersection of Illinois 143 and U.S. 40, Highland. Join the community as we strive to bring attention to this blight on our nation as a silent, prayerful witness to life. Arrive early to register and pick out your sign, Small Victories table captains will meet and hand out signs and help with chairs. This is a non-denominational peaceful, prayerful event and is open to all denominations and churches. 618-654-5800.

▪ National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Wildflowers Walk — 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. NGRREC Field Station, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton. Each Walk and Talk will include a tour of the grounds and feature an educational discussion highlighting an environmental topic. Free and open to the public. 618-468-2785 or jenryoung@lc.edu. ngrrec.org

▪ St. Mary Church Rummage and Bake Sale — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. St. Mary Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton. Thursday is half-price and Friday is $3 bag day.

▪ Free Kidney & Diabetes Screening — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon. Screening covers blood pressure, blood sugar (fasting not required), body mass index, waist circumference, urinalysis (urine sample will be required), blood draw (if necessary), reviewing results with a health care professional. Pre-registration is advised: 312-321-1500 or https://www.nkfi.org/get-screened. Must be at least 18 years of age. Screenings offered by the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. Sponsored by O’Fallon Metro East NAACP.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Only store bought, individually wrapped items can be brought for snacks. Water and soda available for purchase. Questions call 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ American Legion Riders Post 365 Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday, Oct. 3. American Legion Stookey Post 1255, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Cost: $4 per shot. Attendance prizes, meat raffles, pot shots, 50/50 raffles. Food will be provided.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. St. John UCC, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. For those ages 50 and older or disabled. Cost: $1 to play and $1 for four cards. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Masks recommended. 618-444-6771.

▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club Christmas Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. O’Fallon Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. New members are welcome. 618-401-7588.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Into the Comic-verse Movie Night: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’ — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Millstadt Library, 115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt. Bring your own beverages (in sealed containers), and we’ll provide the popcorn. facebook.com/events/279305000293473

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Music can tackle the biggest questions. In Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question,” a lone trumpet asks “Why are we here?” For answers, Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” looks to the past, while Christopher Rouse’s “Rapture” finds spiritual solace. Then Stéphane Denève and soloist Yefim Bronfman gather us in the warm embrace of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Love answers all. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

▪ First Fridays at the Sheldon — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The Sheldon, Steward Family Plaza, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Includes the Sheldon Sidewalk Sale from 5-7:30 p.m. and live performances by Karlovsky & Company Dance from 5:30-6 p.m. and Beth Bombara 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. thesheldon.org

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Crafted: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Enjoy happy hour drink specials with the SLSO after work, then experience an inspiring hour-long concert. Music Director Stéphane Denève will share insights on the music before a rousing performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s triumphant Fourth Symphony. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

▪ Robyn Moore and Fabulous (The Band): A Tribute to R&B Legends — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ Bobby Rush — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $45. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ An Hour of Passion. And Her Friends. — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $5. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Ophelia’ (2018) — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s perspective. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 54 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Nichole DeWall, professor of English. Free admission. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com.

▪ Belleville West Little Theatre presents: ‘Metamorphoses’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7; Friday, Oct. 8; and Saturday, Oct. 9. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. The drama includes the story of Midas, who accidentally transforms his daughter into gold because he is consumed by a love of money, and the tale of Orpheus, who loves his wife Eurydice so passionately that he travels to the underworld to reclaim her after she dies. Tickets: $8 for students, $10 for adults. facebook.com/BellevilleWestLittleTheatre or showtix4u.com/event-details/56822

▪ Amy Armstrong: An Evening with Amy — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $20. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others. There are 14 total sessions; join any time. Cost: $15 for the workbook. For information or to register: 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ A Plethora of Pens — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. This is an open group - walk-ins welcome. For all writing levels, all genres. Different topics every month. Please wear a mask. No registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Program: Members share stories of their own garden successes and disasters. Members, try floral designs with Halloween themes using plant material and anything “Halloween-ish” — no artificial plants. Luncheon: $14. 618-791-2246.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon and via Zoom. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship — 9:30-11 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. St. Matthew Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Morning class includes classes for newborn through Pre-K. We will be studying the gospel of Matthew through April. 618-520-8357 or 618-593-4104.

▪ PFLAG Edwardsville — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Immanuel UMC Rainbow House, 808 N. Main St., Edwardsville. We offer support, education and advocacy for LGBTQ people and their allies. 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Online via Zoom. Greg Wade provides pointers about using historical newspapers for family research in “What Your Mother Didn’t Teach You, You Can Learn in the Newspaper.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Enjoy a weekly fresh selection of locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932048571486 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

▪ Schlafly Maplewood Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, Missouri. A neighborhood-wide celebration of all things local, hosted at Schlafly Bottleworks in historic downtown Maplewood. The Maplewood Market provides seasonal offerings from local bakers, growers, makers, artists, crafters, performers, nonprofits and more. schlafly.com

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Soulcial Park Grand Opening Food Drive Fiesta — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Soulcial Kitchen Food Park, 127 North Belt East, Swansea. The grand opening celebration will include food, fellowship, fun, food trucks, games, live music, beer and more. Guests are encouraged to donate one canned good for Soulcial Kitchen’s mission of reducing food insecurity in St. Clair County. soulcialkitchen.com

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Eat in or carryout (subject to change due to COVID).

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Doc, walleye, shrimp, burgers, sides and dessert. Carryout available. No phone orders.

▪ Albers Legion Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Dine-in or carryout available. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free. 618-248-5505.

Reservations Required

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Zootoberfest — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest! Take advantage of the cooler weather and visit the Zoo’s animals, exhibits and attractions. German-inspired food is available for purchase, along with root beer and other soft drinks. Beer trailers throughout the Zoo offer a variety of canned and bottled brews (ages 21 and older) for purchase. An exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounts for refills is available for purchase (while supplies last). Kids can participate in a free, fall-themed activity. Free, timed ticket reservations are required. stlzoo.org/zootoberfest

▪ Breastfeeding Class: Fundamentals and Practical Problem Solving — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues.The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Adult Zumba w/ Aimee — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, Youth Room, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Join us for an evening workout with our very own Zumba Fitness instructor! Come in comfortable exercise clothing and bring a water bottle. Space is limited and masks will be required. Requires Registration. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Painting with Acrylics — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Each month a different medium will be explored. No previous art training required. Materials list available on the website event calendar. Please wear a mask. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Jersey County Fresh Start Expungement Day — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Jersey County Government Building Auditorium, 200 N. Lafayette St., Jerseyville. If you have a criminal record in Jersey County, Illinois, you may be able to receive an expungement and/or sealing of your criminal record. Registration is required and open to the first 75 people. Registration deadline is Oct. 11. Register: https://linktr.ee/jersey.co.summit, 618-462-0029 ext. 3027 or jersey.co.summit@gmail.com.

▪ Camp Ondessonk 26th annual Golf Benefit — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. All money raised will benefit Camp and be used for things such as helping to sustain and enhance the programs, helping to fund scholarships allowing children of all income levels to experience Camp, and helping to fund new initiatives to fulfill our mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages. Cost: $110 per golfer or $440 per team of four, includes golf and cart, snacks and refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. ondessonk.com

▪ Haunted Belleville Walking Tour 2021 — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20-23. Labor & Industry Museum, 123 N. Church St., Belleville. Venture into a night of haunted history with us as we explore Belleville’s historic Hexenbuckel Neighborhood. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets: $20. For tickets and information: 618-234-0600 or eventbrite.com.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Club Fitness, 1234 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., Wood River. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Notre Dame Academy, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State St., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive, Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Worth the Drive

▪ Living History Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. History comes alive in historic Ste. Genevieve on Saturdays. Enjoy “Hands-On History” presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Take a free walking tour or join a Ranger Talk and learn about fascinating aspects of historic Ste. Genevieve. Visitors might be able to try throwing a tomahawk, learn how to make moccasins, watch yarn being spun, or learn how filigree is made. Activities vary weekly. Enjoy the ambiance created by costumed strollers and various musicians and crafters on hand to greet visitors. Come interact with these special presenters. visitstegen.com