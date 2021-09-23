Here are schedules for weekend fall festivals in Shiloh, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Breese

Center for Racial Harmony

Festival season continues across southwestern Illinois, with four scheduled for this weekend. Here they are:

▪ Edwardsville Art Fest — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Featuring the original works of approximately 65 accomplished artists and scrumptious local food and drink, Edwardsville Art Fair is a three-day opportunity for the family to see art, make art, and buy art. There will be something for everyone to love. edwardsvilleartscenter.com





▪ Breese Optimist Fall Fest — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Breese. Includes craft and vendor fair, chili cook-off and home brew contest, live music. Kids activities include bounce houses, touch a truck, car show, petting zoo, rock wall, archery tag, balloon lady and more. Fireworks display at 8 p.m. facebook.com/BreeseOptimist

▪ Racial Harmony #BridgeBuilders Peace Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Shiloh Community Park, 1 park Drive, Shiloh. The Racial Harmony Peace Festival is back! Join the gathering as #BridgeBuilders works to bridge our communities together in peace. Enjoy Circus Harmony, the SAFB Band Shades of Blue, Poet Spit Fire, Speaker Retired Missouri Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson (lead officer in the Ferguson Unrest), The Gene Jackson Band, music by saxophonist Retired USAF Roz Johnson, food, vendor booths, trivia, and fun for the entire family. facebook.com/events/541784003673876 or centerforracialharmony.org.

▪ St. Clare’s 21st annual Oktoberfest — 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. St. Clare of Assisi Church, 3rd and Cherry streets, O’Fallon. Festival foods, beer, wine, photo booth, raffle tickets, live music and more. stclarechurch.org/ofest