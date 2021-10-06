Annual chili cook-off in Belleville, other fall events highlight southwest IL calendar

Noon Thursday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Festivals

▪ Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce 37th annual Chili Cook-Off — 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9. Downtown Belleville. Come to one of Belleville’s biggest fundraisers and enjoy, chili and other fare, live entertainment and much more. The Chili Chase 5K Run/Walk takes place 9 a.m. Oct. 9. bellevillechili.com

▪ Aspire Music & Arts Festival — 8:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 9. Jazzy 159, 5225 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. A community event meant to inspire the area local music scene, the educational system of music teachers, students, and board, live music establishments, artists, players, content creators, performers, entertainers, DJs and those who create music to come together and rebuild the music scene to its former glory and success of the past. Includes vendors and food trucks on site. For tickets and information: eventbrite.com.

▪ American Legion Post 365 presents Fall Festival 2021 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Craft show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chili cook-off 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Show Up, Show Off” Car & Bike Show 11 a.m. Live music 4-9 p.m. Face painting. Proceeds to benefit various veteran’s charities. 618-345-2508.

▪ East St. Louis Fall Family Fun Festival — 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Jones Park Boat Pavilion, 2920 Argonne Drive, East St. Louis. A parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. from 25th and State streets to Jones Park. Music, food and fun. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Emma L. Wilson King Foundation. emmalkingfoundation.org

▪ 40th annual Maeystown Oktoberfest — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Historic Maeystown. Featuring more than 50 arts, crafts, antiques and food stands and so much more. Proceeds from the Oktoberfest will be used to develop the museum and visitors center and preserve the heritage of the village.

Events

▪ Schnucks Company-Wide Career Fair — 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. All Schnucks store locations and the Schnucks Bakery Plant, 8950 Page Ave., Overland, Missouri. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary. Visit schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

▪ Gateway Greening: Nature Journaling in the Garden — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Online via Zoom. Nature journaling teaches children to become keen observers of the natural world through writing and drawing. This class will explore how to develop these skills. Attendees will learn best practices when introducing nature journaling to youth and leave with a variety of journaling activities to try in the garden or any outdoor setting. Educators, parents, and all that work with youth are welcome to attend. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/560832445120780

▪ Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve 50th Anniversary Celebration — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve, Prairie du Rocher. With activities restricted in 2020, the 50th anniversary celebration of this dedicated Nature Preserve and National Natural Landmark site will take place this year. The event will include a short ceremony at the Cedar Bluff Park pavilion in Fults at 10 a.m. (at the corner of Fults Road and Church Street). The ceremony will be followed by guided hikes at the nature preserve with regional conservation experts leading the hikes and sharing stories along the way. friendsofillinoisnaturepreserves.org

▪ Underground Railroad Tours — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Tour starts and ends at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson will take visitors to sites scattered throughout Alton and Godfrey where escaped slaves took refuge as they worked their way to freedom over 150 years ago. Additional tour dates: Saturday, Oct. 23; Saturday, Nov. 6; & Saturday, Nov. 13. For tickets and information: riversandroutes.com.

▪ Schlafly Pints in the Park — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Tower Grove Park, Roman Pavilion, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. At this Schlafly Beer pop-up beer bar, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beers. Food trucks from 3-6 p.m. Live music 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. A portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ Aviston Legion Ladies Auxiliary Holiday Rummage Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Brown bag 3-5 p.m. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items will be available. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

▪ Historic Headstone Dedication — 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Holy Family Parish Cemetery, 116 Church St., Cahokia. Dedication for the headstone of Major Nicholas Jarrot, 1764-1820. Refreshments to follow ceremony. Rain or shine event. Tours of Jarrot Mansion available beginning at noon.

▪ Manufacturing Roundtable Event — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 12. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Madison County Employment & Training and St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department - Workforce Development Group will be bringing together educators, manufacturers, businesses, workforce development entities, elected officials and the general public to discuss the current and future state of manufacturing in the region. There will be presentations by several non-traditional manufacturers. We will discuss apprenticeships, internships, pre-apprenticeships, current and future projects in the region, a regional supply chain initiative, and workforce. RSVP to Lee Reese at lee.reese@co.st-clair.il.us.

▪ Free FAFSA Workshop — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison Ave., Collinsville. Representatives from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will help walk families through filling out the Federal Application for Student Aid and answer any questions they have about the application or financial aid. Hosted by Rep. Katie Stuart.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Partner night. Only store bought, individually wrapped items can be brought for snacks. Water and soda available for purchase. Questions call 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club Meat Shoot — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club, 1024 Scott Troy Road, Lebanon. Includes food and refreshments. ofallonsportsmensclub.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The Outlet at Edison’s, 2477 Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Corey and Josh acoustic. reverbnation.com/thetrophymules

▪ Jsumthin — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra: ‘From America to Russia’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Purser Auditorium, Logan University, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield, Missouri. Featuring works by Brahms, Arensky, Berloiz, Adams and Mussorgsky. For tickets and information: 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org.

▪ Laka: The Music in Me — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Made in America — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin explores what it means to be an American composer. David Halen is the soloist in William Bolcom’s Violin Concerto, finding American sounds for a European form. Hungarian refugee Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra showcases the SLSO’s virtuosity. And Joan Tower’s “Made in America” celebrates the beauty of this nation, reminding us there is work yet to be done. For tickets and information, visit slso.org.

▪ St. Louis Jazz Club 70th Birthday Party — 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Moolah Shrine Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Featuring TJ Mueller and the Gaslight Squares, Pat Joyce and friends with a Tribute, Cornet Chop Suey, The St. Louis Classic Stompers. Food and drink available. Admission: $10 for non-members, students free with valid ID, members get in free. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org.

▪ Maryville Concert in the Park — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Free concert with George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass with Fiddlers Frolic and more.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Water Music’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Featuring works by Handel, Joplin, Chopin, Beach, Debussy and Schubert. For tickets and information: 314-941-6309 or chambermusicstl.org.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Harold and Maude’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Online event. With the idiosyncratic American fable “Harold and Maude,” countercultural director Hal Ashby fashioned what would become the cult classic of its era. Working from a script by Colin Higgins, Ashby tells the story of the emotional and romantic bond between a death-obsessed young man (Bud Cort) from a wealthy family and a devil-may-care, bohemian octogenarian (Ruth Gordon). To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/harold-and-maude-kathy-corley.

▪ Carsie Blanton: Love & Rage - Mars Sinclair Opening — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $23. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ Susan Werner: She’s in the rung of contemporary songwriters closest to heaven — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $35. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ The Sheldon Folk Series: Southern Journey featuring Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis. South Carolina natives and Billboard chart-toppers Ranky Tanky, along with Dom Flemons, the Grammy-winning co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, perform the timeless music of The Gullah culture. From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, Ranky Tanky presents a joyful celebration of this African-American music, born in South Carolina’s low country. Tickets start at $35. thesheldon.org

▪ Bach Society of Saint Louis presents ‘Ye Shall Have a Song’ — 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Community Music School of Webster University, 535 Garden Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri. The concert will showcase a range of musical styles and composers including J.S. Bach, Ola Gjeilo, Paul Simon, Alice Parker, and Moses Hogan. The performance is presented by Lutheran Church Extension Fund. Tickets range from $25-$50 with $10 student rush tickets. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/haveasong.

▪ The Sheldon presents Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra — 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Delfeayo Marsalis and his orchestra perform songs that combine spontaneous arrangements with a New Orleans-style second line groove, bringing old school jazz traditions into the modern era. Tickets start at $30. thesheldon.org

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ PFLAG Edwardsville — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Immanuel UMC Rainbow House, 808 N. Main St., Edwardsville. We offer support, education and advocacy for LGBTQ people and their allies. 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Online via Zoom. Greg Wade provides pointers about using historical newspapers for family research in “What Your Mother Didn’t Teach You, You Can Learn in the Newspaper.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ St. Clair Woman’s Club — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Opening meeting. Gathering of members and invited guests at 10 a.m. Mass with the Most Rev. Michael G. McGovern, Bishop, Diocese of Belleville, celebrant at 11 a.m. Luncheon at noon.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others. There are 14 total sessions; join any time. Cost: $15 for the workbook. For information or to register: 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE), Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh.

▪ Bible Study Fellowship — 9:30-11 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. St. Matthew Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Morning class includes classes for newborn through Pre-K. We will be studying the gospel of Matthew through April. 618-520-8357 or 618-593-4104.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Enjoy a weekly fresh selection of locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932068571484 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Food

▪ O’Fallon K of C Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, walleye and multiple sides available. Carryout only.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Aviston Legion Fall Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Menu includes whole-hog pork sausage, roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Carryouts only with limited dining space available. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

▪ Main Street Community Center Fall Chili Luncheon — By curbside pick-up appointment or delivery, Friday, Oct. 15. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Up to 100 seniors will receive a free lunch prepared by Mother’s Catering. Includes chili, mac & cheese, Caesar salad, cornbread and Butterfinger cake. Reservations on a first come, first served basis. 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

▪ Corpus Christi Church Drive-thru Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Corpus Christi Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. The cost is $12 per plate and includes 1/2 chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and green beans. Prepayment (by Monday, Oct. 11) is required with a reserved time slot. Reservations and payments can be made online at corpuschristishiloh.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Train or Treat — Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 31; 4-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Enjoy a family friendly Haunted Maze with your favorite Halloween characters, grab a pumpkin from the Train Patch and take a walkthrough journey of our historic train cars with a surprise around every corner. The event is perfect for children 12 and under and their families. Wear your costumes and take home a real pumpkin to decorate. Additional activities and games around the lake and daily Fire & Light shows add to the fun. For tickets and information: stlouisunionstation.com.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Beginner Knitting Group with Greta — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 & 23. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Experience how easy it can be learning to knit through our structured, interactive, social knitting group. Perfect for true beginners or those looking for an easy refresh project. Different intermediate skills will be introduced on a project by project basis. Set up as a two-day class, with “homework” in between. Masks will be required. Requires Registration. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ C.S. Lewis Video Study — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Visitors’ Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This course is a remarkable exploration of the most popular, and arguably most influential, Christian writer of the twentieth century. C.S. Lewis was one of the most powerful Christian apologists of his time, and today he is cherished across the world for his fictional works. Cost: $5 for each session. Pre-registration is required. snows.org/events/cs-lewis-video-series

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Adult Zumba w/ Aimee — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, Youth Room, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Join us for an evening workout with our very own Zumba Fitness instructor! Come in comfortable exercise clothing and bring a water bottle. Space is limited and masks will be required. Requires Registration. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Jersey County Fresh Start Expungement Day — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Jersey County Government Building Auditorium, 200 N. Lafayette St., Jerseyville. If you have a criminal record in Jersey County, Illinois, you may be able to receive an expungement and/or sealing of your criminal record. Registration is required and open to the first 75 people. Registration deadline is Oct. 11. Register: https://linktr.ee/jersey.co.summit, 618-462-0029 ext. 3027 or jersey.co.summit@gmail.com.

▪ Breastfeeding Class: Fundamentals and Practical Problem Solving — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues.The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ Blue Storm Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. The 18-hole, four-person tourney will benefit Southwestern Illinois College Athletics. Cost: $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Includes greens fee, cart, range balls, mulligans, skins, lunch, dinner and drinks. For information or registration: 618-235-2700, ext. 5271 or thankyou.swic.edu/golf.

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 31. St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Families can enjoy festive decorations, entertainers, special food and drink menus and more at the Saint Louis Zoo’s nighttime, non-scary Halloween experience. Timed-ticket reservations are required and must be purchased in advance online at stlzoo.org/boo. Tickets will not be available at the door. Capacity is limited.

▪ Camp Ondessonk 26th annual Golf Benefit — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. All money raised will benefit Camp and be used for things such as helping to sustain and enhance the programs, helping to fund scholarships allowing children of all income levels to experience Camp, and helping to fund new initiatives to fulfill our mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages. Cost: $110 per golfer or $440 per team of four, includes golf and cart, snacks and refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. ondessonk.com

Blood Drives & Vaccination Clinics

▪ COVID-19 Vaccinations — By appointment 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, Oct. 21. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. To make an appointment: 618-825-4447 or www.co.st-clair.il.us.

▪ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Divine Holiness Temple, 1210 State St., East St. Louis. COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. A second dose will be necessary in three weeks. Open to the public. No appointment required. Bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. Insurance is not required; there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water St., Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia St., New Athens. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Cahokia Unit School District Offices, 1700 Jerome Lane, Cahokia Heights. COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. A second dose will be necessary in three weeks. Open to the public. No appointment required. Bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. Insurance is not required; there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. SLU Conference Room on fourth floor, O’Fallon Health Center, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments required. To schedule a donation time, call 800-747-5401 or go to bloodcenter.org/group and use group code 10155. All donors will also be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID. All donors will get their choice of a retro T-shirt or a gift card of choice of Amazon.com, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 6325 W. Main St., Maryville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave., Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Flu and COVID Vaccine Clinic — 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Flu vaccines can be administered to anyone 3 and older. COVID vaccines (Pfizer) are available for those 12 and older. Registration required by calling Main Street Community Center 8 a.m .to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 618-656-0300.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Road, Alton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Wood River Police Department, 550 E. Madison Ave., Wood River. Masks and appointments required. Sponsored by State Sen. Rachelle Crowe. To make an appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org/group with code 11193.

Worth the Drive

▪ Living History Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. History comes alive in historic Ste. Genevieve on Saturdays. Enjoy “Hands-On History” presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Take a free walking tour or join a Ranger Talk and learn about fascinating aspects of historic Ste. Genevieve. Visitors might be able to try throwing a tomahawk, learn how to make moccasins, watch yarn being spun, or learn how filigree is made. Activities vary weekly. Enjoy the ambiance created by costumed strollers and various musicians and crafters on hand to greet visitors. Come interact with these special presenters. visitstegen.com

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Jackson Falls in Pope County — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Jackson Falls parking lot, about four miles east of Ozark, Illinois, and about two miles south of Ozark Road. This hike is intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. The descent to the floor of Jackson Hollow can be rugged and tricky, so hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. All participants will be expected to sign a waiver of liability. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please. For further information or directions, call 618-694-7034.