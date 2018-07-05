Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

July 05, 2018 11:56 AM

Madison County

  • Pearson, Tyler John of Alton to Calvin, Heather Renee of Alton.

  • Smith, Travor John of Bethalto to Dillon, Amber Kaye of Bethalto.

  • Milby II, William Justice of Edwardsville to VanderWaal, Breanna Le of Edwardsville.

  • Hauter, Cory Lee of Glen Carbon to Bailey, Kendra Nicole of Glen Carbon.

  • Eyman, Thomas Louis of Livingston to Carroll, Christina Lynn of Livingston.

  • Bogowith, Matthew James of Troy to Cobetto, Jami Alise of Troy.

  • Papenberg, Jeffrey Louis to O'Fallon to Ferrero, Kelly Evelyn of Collinsville.

  • Clark, Andrew Adam of Collinsville to Wolf, Tabitha Marie of Collinsville.

  • Weilbacher III, Armin Henry of Columbia to Schrempp, Bernadette Anne of Mascoutah.

  • Bresson, Eric Daniel of Glen Carbon to Wilke, Toni Renee of Glen Carbon.

  • Sloan, Alexander Robert of Worden to Foster, Amy Kathleen of Worden.

  • Callender, Marc Raymond of Cottage Hills to Bauman, Chelsea Leigh of Cottage Hills.

  • Reilson, Ryan William of Omaha, Nebraska to Jenkins, Morgan Kathleen of Edwardsville.

  • Runnels, Jesse Ammon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Winters, Jillian Kim of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Hans, Sandee Marc of Kane to Fabian, Jessica Lynn of Kane.

  • Dixon, Glenn Thomas of Brighton to Eyster, Sara Michele May of Edwardsville.

  • Harszy, Jonathon Earl of Cottage Hills to Frost, Autumn Suzanne of Cottage Hills.

  • Webb, Logan Bryant of Granite City to Barton, Heavenly Ann of Granite City.

  • Meskil, Darin Lee of Highland to Austin, Tami Lynn of Highland.

  • Coad, Mark David of Bethalto to Roberson, Krista Nichole of Bethalto.

  • Clark II, Bradley Scott of Alton to Gallia, Kelsey Danielle of Alton.

  • Armour, Jeffrey Todd of Granite City to Parker, Amanda Jean of Granite City.

  • Easley, Philip Martin of Glen Carbon to Durell, Tessa Sharee of Glen Carbon.

  • Higham, Jonathan Simon Spencer of Edwardsville to Meeker, Miranda Lynn of Edwardsville.

  • Dare, David Earl of Godfrey to Meyer, Monica Thomeczek of Godfrey.

  • Said, Said Seif of St. Louis to Othman, Khadija Mohammed of St. Louis.

  • Trawick, Samuel Joshua of Collinsville to Penberthy, Christina Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Poettker, Lonie Lee of Highland to Trame, Kimberly Lynn of Highland.

  • Stanton, Justin Thomas of Alton to Price, Emma Jane of Alton.

  • Johanning, Daniel Joseph of St. Louis to Miller, Melissa June of St. Louis.

  • Rehg, Michael James of Florissant, Missouri to Lincoln, Rebecca Ann of Florissant, Missouri.

  • Farmer, Carl Robert of Edwardsville to Imber, Lynda Louise of Edwardsville.

  • Neustrom, Robert Wilson of Granite City to Sabala, Tayna Lynn of Granite City.

  • Monike, Stephen Patrick of Troy to Santel, Barbara Jo of Troy.

  • Johnson, Nathan Allan of Alton to Scoggins, Catelyn Michelle of Alton.

  • Krimminger, Travis Jay of Collinsville to Williams, Ashleigh Nichole of Collinsville.

  • Deifenbach, Michael Eugene of Collinsville to Lee, Leslie Ann of Collinsville.

  • Handler, Cody Ray of Hartford to Perry, Amanda Grace of Hartford.

  • Kelley, David Allen of East Alton to Hardester, Alyssa Katherine of East Alton.

  • Hankins, Joshua Ryan of Glen Carbon to Tidwell, Brandi Lynn of Glen Carbon.

  • Barbour, Bruce Wayne of Godfrey to Berryman, Tanya Lee of Godfrey.

  • Hahne, Christopher Hazlett of Collinsville to Marek, Jessica Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Bank, William Joseph of Collinsville to Cook, Chelsea Megan of Collinsville.

  • Lipe, Ty Matthew of Dunlap to Lolley, Shauna Autumn of Scott Air Force Base.

  • Hauser, Matthew Paul of Edwardsville to Thompson, Miranda Lynn of Edwardsville.

  • Lee, Malek Anthony of Granite City to Thomas, Kennedi Ann of Granite City.

  • Schmiskie, Bryan Joseph of Granite City to Helf, Megan Anne of Granite City.

  • Phelps, David Henderson of Granite City to Knowlton, Mary Etta of Granite City.

  • Taylor, Dorion Roshon of Granite City to Hemsath, Melissa LeAnn of Granite City.

  • Strackeljahn, Jacob Charles of Highland to Nungesser, Leah Michelle of Highland.

  • Payton, Demetri Littrell of St. Louis to Strong, Cassandra Markisha of St. Louis.

  • Curtis, Kristopher Cody of Alton to Shaw, Raiven Simone of Alton.

  • Collins, Micky David of Bethalto to McCune, Stacy Lynn of Bethalto.

  • Franke, Jarrid Dean of East Alton to Boud, Kedra Elaine of East Alton.

  • Abromovich, Andy Phillip of Alton to Klockenkemper, Karen Kathleen of Alton.

  • Pensoneau, Thomas Vincent of Glen Carbon to Thompson, Sandra Ann of Glen Carbon.

  • Theen, Ryan Frederick of Collinsville to Fabry, Jama Louise of Collinsville.

  • Schellhardt, Eric Hugh of Collinsville to Faust, Katie Elizabeth of Collinsville.

  • Falterman, Remington Allen of Indianapolis, Indiana to Jenkins, Nicholas Scott of Indianapolis, Indiana.

  • Heatherly, Blake Dane of Highland to Durham, Alexandra Renee of Highland.

  • Poole, Tony Ray of East Alton to Vasquez Tovar, Magaly Jacqueline of East Alton.

  • Stennis, EuGene Calvin of Alton to Jones, Rachel Jean of Alton.

  • Maly, Christopher Steven of Collinsville to Mizel, Victoria Hope of Collinsville.

  • Hamilton, Lamonta Lamone of Edwardsville to Chesney, Jennifer Lynn of Edwardsville.

  • King, Steven Phillip of Imperial, Missouri to Blackwell, Tasha Shuree of Imperial, Missouri.

  • Warnke, Richard Gerald of Trenton to Bagby, Amy Michelle of Bethalto.

  Comments  