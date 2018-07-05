Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Pearson, Tyler John of Alton to Calvin, Heather Renee of Alton.
- Smith, Travor John of Bethalto to Dillon, Amber Kaye of Bethalto.
- Milby II, William Justice of Edwardsville to VanderWaal, Breanna Le of Edwardsville.
- Hauter, Cory Lee of Glen Carbon to Bailey, Kendra Nicole of Glen Carbon.
- Eyman, Thomas Louis of Livingston to Carroll, Christina Lynn of Livingston.
- Bogowith, Matthew James of Troy to Cobetto, Jami Alise of Troy.
- Papenberg, Jeffrey Louis to O'Fallon to Ferrero, Kelly Evelyn of Collinsville.
- Clark, Andrew Adam of Collinsville to Wolf, Tabitha Marie of Collinsville.
- Weilbacher III, Armin Henry of Columbia to Schrempp, Bernadette Anne of Mascoutah.
- Bresson, Eric Daniel of Glen Carbon to Wilke, Toni Renee of Glen Carbon.
- Sloan, Alexander Robert of Worden to Foster, Amy Kathleen of Worden.
- Callender, Marc Raymond of Cottage Hills to Bauman, Chelsea Leigh of Cottage Hills.
- Reilson, Ryan William of Omaha, Nebraska to Jenkins, Morgan Kathleen of Edwardsville.
- Runnels, Jesse Ammon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Winters, Jillian Kim of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- Hans, Sandee Marc of Kane to Fabian, Jessica Lynn of Kane.
- Dixon, Glenn Thomas of Brighton to Eyster, Sara Michele May of Edwardsville.
- Harszy, Jonathon Earl of Cottage Hills to Frost, Autumn Suzanne of Cottage Hills.
- Webb, Logan Bryant of Granite City to Barton, Heavenly Ann of Granite City.
- Meskil, Darin Lee of Highland to Austin, Tami Lynn of Highland.
- Coad, Mark David of Bethalto to Roberson, Krista Nichole of Bethalto.
- Clark II, Bradley Scott of Alton to Gallia, Kelsey Danielle of Alton.
- Armour, Jeffrey Todd of Granite City to Parker, Amanda Jean of Granite City.
- Easley, Philip Martin of Glen Carbon to Durell, Tessa Sharee of Glen Carbon.
- Higham, Jonathan Simon Spencer of Edwardsville to Meeker, Miranda Lynn of Edwardsville.
- Dare, David Earl of Godfrey to Meyer, Monica Thomeczek of Godfrey.
- Said, Said Seif of St. Louis to Othman, Khadija Mohammed of St. Louis.
- Trawick, Samuel Joshua of Collinsville to Penberthy, Christina Lynn of Collinsville.
- Poettker, Lonie Lee of Highland to Trame, Kimberly Lynn of Highland.
- Stanton, Justin Thomas of Alton to Price, Emma Jane of Alton.
- Johanning, Daniel Joseph of St. Louis to Miller, Melissa June of St. Louis.
- Rehg, Michael James of Florissant, Missouri to Lincoln, Rebecca Ann of Florissant, Missouri.
- Farmer, Carl Robert of Edwardsville to Imber, Lynda Louise of Edwardsville.
- Neustrom, Robert Wilson of Granite City to Sabala, Tayna Lynn of Granite City.
- Monike, Stephen Patrick of Troy to Santel, Barbara Jo of Troy.
- Johnson, Nathan Allan of Alton to Scoggins, Catelyn Michelle of Alton.
- Krimminger, Travis Jay of Collinsville to Williams, Ashleigh Nichole of Collinsville.
- Deifenbach, Michael Eugene of Collinsville to Lee, Leslie Ann of Collinsville.
- Handler, Cody Ray of Hartford to Perry, Amanda Grace of Hartford.
- Kelley, David Allen of East Alton to Hardester, Alyssa Katherine of East Alton.
- Hankins, Joshua Ryan of Glen Carbon to Tidwell, Brandi Lynn of Glen Carbon.
- Barbour, Bruce Wayne of Godfrey to Berryman, Tanya Lee of Godfrey.
- Hahne, Christopher Hazlett of Collinsville to Marek, Jessica Lynn of Collinsville.
- Bank, William Joseph of Collinsville to Cook, Chelsea Megan of Collinsville.
- Lipe, Ty Matthew of Dunlap to Lolley, Shauna Autumn of Scott Air Force Base.
- Hauser, Matthew Paul of Edwardsville to Thompson, Miranda Lynn of Edwardsville.
- Lee, Malek Anthony of Granite City to Thomas, Kennedi Ann of Granite City.
- Schmiskie, Bryan Joseph of Granite City to Helf, Megan Anne of Granite City.
- Phelps, David Henderson of Granite City to Knowlton, Mary Etta of Granite City.
- Taylor, Dorion Roshon of Granite City to Hemsath, Melissa LeAnn of Granite City.
- Strackeljahn, Jacob Charles of Highland to Nungesser, Leah Michelle of Highland.
- Payton, Demetri Littrell of St. Louis to Strong, Cassandra Markisha of St. Louis.
- Curtis, Kristopher Cody of Alton to Shaw, Raiven Simone of Alton.
- Collins, Micky David of Bethalto to McCune, Stacy Lynn of Bethalto.
- Franke, Jarrid Dean of East Alton to Boud, Kedra Elaine of East Alton.
- Abromovich, Andy Phillip of Alton to Klockenkemper, Karen Kathleen of Alton.
- Pensoneau, Thomas Vincent of Glen Carbon to Thompson, Sandra Ann of Glen Carbon.
- Theen, Ryan Frederick of Collinsville to Fabry, Jama Louise of Collinsville.
- Schellhardt, Eric Hugh of Collinsville to Faust, Katie Elizabeth of Collinsville.
- Falterman, Remington Allen of Indianapolis, Indiana to Jenkins, Nicholas Scott of Indianapolis, Indiana.
- Heatherly, Blake Dane of Highland to Durham, Alexandra Renee of Highland.
- Poole, Tony Ray of East Alton to Vasquez Tovar, Magaly Jacqueline of East Alton.
- Stennis, EuGene Calvin of Alton to Jones, Rachel Jean of Alton.
- Maly, Christopher Steven of Collinsville to Mizel, Victoria Hope of Collinsville.
- Hamilton, Lamonta Lamone of Edwardsville to Chesney, Jennifer Lynn of Edwardsville.
- King, Steven Phillip of Imperial, Missouri to Blackwell, Tasha Shuree of Imperial, Missouri.
- Warnke, Richard Gerald of Trenton to Bagby, Amy Michelle of Bethalto.
