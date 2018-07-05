Memorial Hospital
- Elisia Darough and Lemonte Harrell, Sr., Belleville, a girl, June 18.
- Kelia Holman, East St. Louis, a girl, June 18.
- Markeisha Allen and Travion Moore, East St. Louis, a boy, June 20.
- Juanisha and Dominique Hill, Belleville, a girl, June 20.
- Hannah and Alexander Linder, O’Fallon, a boy, June 21.
- Tikya Williams, Belleville, a girl, June 22.
- Mia Radford, East St. Louis, a boy, June 24.
- Ruth Garcia Perez and Alejandro Najar Camacho, Fairmont City, a girl, June 25.
- Sharae Howard and Odell Staten, Jr., Granite City, a girl, June 26.
- Tyangela Boykins and Ricardo Jackson, Belleville, a boy, June 28.
- Brittany and David Smith, Belleville, a boy, June 29.
Memorial Hospital East
- Janelle and Ryan Kozsdiy, Belleville, a boy, June 21.
- Amanda and Zach Heintzelman, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 22.
- Brishay and Gary Askew, O’Fallon, a boy, June 22.
- Bethany and Edward Helf, Millstadt, a girl, June 22.
- Erinn and Jay Hanscom, Richview, a girl, June 23.
- Alexis and Eric Ruiz, Belleville, a boy, June 24.
- Jenna and Matthew Bogard, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 25.
- Angie Dus and Jeffrey Blyden, O’Fallon, a girl, June 26.
- Tiffany Brookmyer and Jacob Hofmeister, Belleville, a girl, June 27.
- Tiffany Jackson and Chris Johnson, Shiloh, a boy, June 27.
- Lauren and Kyle Langrehr, Red Bud, a girl, June 27.
- Krista Wrinkle, Waterloo, a girl, June 28.
- Kristina and Brian Hebel, Belleville, a girl, July 2.
- Staci York and Brandon Boyer, Millstadt, a girl, July 2.
- Lana and Christopher Dowell, Belleville, twin girls, July 2.
- Patricia Rausch and Jason Samples, Belleville, a girl, July 2.
St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Kieara Janice Lewis, East St Louis, boy, June 18.
- Cherry Cummings, Collinsville, a girl, June 18.
- Ashley and Allen Johnson, Coulterville, a boy, June 19.
- Erica and Jonathan Fowler, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 20.
- Mandy and Philip Gilreath, Waterloo, a girl, June 21.
- Beth and Joe Rujawitz, Swansea, a boy, June 22.
- Chastia Curry, Cahokia, a boy, June 23.
- Michaela and Austin Russell, Belleville, a boy, June 25.
- Devan and Michael Nussbaumer, Freeburg, a girl, June 28.
- Jennifer Ball and Michael Stephenson Jr., Belleville, a boy, June 29.
- Amanda and Matthew Krueger, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 30.
