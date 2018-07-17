Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

July 17, 2018 12:19 PM

Madison County

  • Neal, William Curtis of Collinsville to Heldenbrand, Ashley Marie of Collinsville.

  • Stewart, Robert Homsie of Murray, Kentucky to Johnson, Victoria Mallory of Murray, Kentucky.

  • Holder, Tyson Ray of Godfrey to Dean, Dillon Navar of Godfrey.

  • Schmidt, James Leo of Edwardsville to Hopp, Christa Dawn of Glen Carbon.

  • Harman, John David of Shipman to McMillian, Taylor Jade of Godfrey.

  • Hatfield, Aaron Matthew of Rockford to Whitehead, Chelsea Nicole of Rockford.

  • Smith, Craig Robert of Granite City to Nohl, Jessica Nicole of Granite City.

  • Staley, Allen Preston of Edwardsville to Gilbert, Janice Amy of Edwardsville.

  • Shaw, Evan Matthew of Edwardsville to Werths, Carlie Alyse of Edwardsville.

  • Klamert, Stephen Michael of Godfrey to Starnes, Hannah Gabrielle of Edwardsville.

  • Chamberlin, Luke Everette of Edwardsville to Grabowski, Keri LeAnne of Edwardsville.

  • Everitt, Evan Charles-Tomkinson of East Alton to Franklin, Amanda Jill of East Alton.

  • Jalinsky, Arthur David of Collinsville to Barnett, Heather Nicole of Collinsville.

  • Witkowski, Andrew David of Gainsville, Georgia to Milligan, Chelsey Marie of Brighton.

  • Floyd, Kevin Porter of Phoenix, Arizona to Thomas, Donna LaSharon of Alton.

  • Tabor, Caleb Austin of Edwardsville to White, Kayla Nicol of Edwardsville.

  • Hernandez, Leonard Joseph of Edwardsville to Goodwin, Crystal Lee of Edwardsville.

  • Mellor, Daniel Isaac of Collinsville to Ledbetter, Toni Marie of Collinsville.

  • Anglin, Michael Lee of Collinsville to Stunkard, Charlene Suzanne of Collinsville.

  • Lane, Cody Lee of East Alton to Cato, Kyley Lynn Nicole of East Alton.

  • Voss, Luke Matthew of Breese to Switzer, Chelsie Elizabeth of Breese.

  • Trimm, Jacob Matthew of Moro to Jenkins, Haleigh Marie of Moro.

  • Schriver, Joshua George of Fairfax, Virginia to Blair, Regan Cecile of Fairfax, Virginia.

  • Kostecki, Philip Joseph of Madison to Rice, Kelsey Elizabeth of Madison.

  • Frasier, Joseph Robert of Godfrey to Crum, Kyrsten Nicole of Godfrey.

  • Newman, Merle James of St. Louis to Makler, Mary Nettie of St. Louis.

  • Moore, Kimberly Ann of Godfrey to Estaver, Heather Renee of Godfrey.

  • Woods Sr, James Edward of Glen Carbon to Edwards, Freida Evette of Glen Carbon.

  • Carlile, Keith Lynn of Greenville to Steiner, Tamara Lynn of Greenville.

  • Seemiller, Jacob Hans of Granite City to Wiles, Meagan Elizabeth of Granite City.

  • Mueller, Forrest Edward of Granite City to Morgan, Susan Love of Granite City.

  • Putnam, Kevin Michael of Troy to Kadlick, Brittany Katrina of Troy.

  • Horton, Patrick Tobin of Caseyville to Hargrove, Elizabeth Ann of Caseyville.

  • Toney, Darrin Wayne of Granite City to Ashby, Heather Michelle of Granite City.

  • Watters, Eric Benjamin of Meadowbrook to Davies, Jennifer Jo Anne of Carterville.

  • Miller, Austin Alexander of Dorsey to McCormick, Shelby Ann of Dorsey.

  • Albaugh, Timothy Edward of Highland to Henrichs, Carrie Helen of Highland.

  • Souders, Nicholas Anthony of Troy to Skidis, Brittany Lynn of Belleville.

  • Herman, Matthew Frank of Glen Carbon to Lopez, Rebecca Nicole of Glen Carbon.

  • O’Donnell, Timothy Blair of Troy to Wright, Julia Rose of Troy.

  • Roberts, Kerry of Madison to Emerson, Lakesia of Madison.

  • Sievers, Ethan Conrad of Hardin to Hunter, Kendra Marie of Jerseyville.

  • Bond, Matthew Samuel of Alton to Bond, Julie Anne of Alton.

  • Fischer, Louis Edward of Hartford to Whitehead, Lavada Marie of Hartford.

  • Ralston, Jack Tyler of Troy to Keller, Kyndall Renee of Edwardsville.

  • Owen, Christopher Alyn of Alton to Freeman, Erin Elizabeth of Alton.

  • Upchurch, Brian Gregory of Maryville to Laminack, Kelsey Michelle of Maryville.

  • Stille, Timothy Wayne of Alhambra to Peyla, Kathy Diane of Alhambra.

  • Adams, Mario Lydell of St. Louis to Watt, Felicia Ann of Collinsville.

  • Ibisch, Andrew Lewis of St. Louis to Weedon, Rebekah Lee of Edwardsville.

  • Romero, Anglequec Rene of East Alton to Thornton, Hayley Joy of Cottage Hills.

  • Callison, Eric Ryan of Edwardsville to Middendorf, Nicole Marie of Edwardsville.

  • Putnam, Dylan Neil of Collinsville to Chiodo, Justice Nichole of Freeburg.

