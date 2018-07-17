Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Neal, William Curtis of Collinsville to Heldenbrand, Ashley Marie of Collinsville.
- Stewart, Robert Homsie of Murray, Kentucky to Johnson, Victoria Mallory of Murray, Kentucky.
- Holder, Tyson Ray of Godfrey to Dean, Dillon Navar of Godfrey.
- Schmidt, James Leo of Edwardsville to Hopp, Christa Dawn of Glen Carbon.
- Harman, John David of Shipman to McMillian, Taylor Jade of Godfrey.
- Hatfield, Aaron Matthew of Rockford to Whitehead, Chelsea Nicole of Rockford.
- Smith, Craig Robert of Granite City to Nohl, Jessica Nicole of Granite City.
- Staley, Allen Preston of Edwardsville to Gilbert, Janice Amy of Edwardsville.
- Shaw, Evan Matthew of Edwardsville to Werths, Carlie Alyse of Edwardsville.
- Klamert, Stephen Michael of Godfrey to Starnes, Hannah Gabrielle of Edwardsville.
- Chamberlin, Luke Everette of Edwardsville to Grabowski, Keri LeAnne of Edwardsville.
- Everitt, Evan Charles-Tomkinson of East Alton to Franklin, Amanda Jill of East Alton.
- Jalinsky, Arthur David of Collinsville to Barnett, Heather Nicole of Collinsville.
- Witkowski, Andrew David of Gainsville, Georgia to Milligan, Chelsey Marie of Brighton.
- Floyd, Kevin Porter of Phoenix, Arizona to Thomas, Donna LaSharon of Alton.
- Tabor, Caleb Austin of Edwardsville to White, Kayla Nicol of Edwardsville.
- Hernandez, Leonard Joseph of Edwardsville to Goodwin, Crystal Lee of Edwardsville.
- Mellor, Daniel Isaac of Collinsville to Ledbetter, Toni Marie of Collinsville.
- Anglin, Michael Lee of Collinsville to Stunkard, Charlene Suzanne of Collinsville.
- Lane, Cody Lee of East Alton to Cato, Kyley Lynn Nicole of East Alton.
- Voss, Luke Matthew of Breese to Switzer, Chelsie Elizabeth of Breese.
- Trimm, Jacob Matthew of Moro to Jenkins, Haleigh Marie of Moro.
- Schriver, Joshua George of Fairfax, Virginia to Blair, Regan Cecile of Fairfax, Virginia.
- Kostecki, Philip Joseph of Madison to Rice, Kelsey Elizabeth of Madison.
- Frasier, Joseph Robert of Godfrey to Crum, Kyrsten Nicole of Godfrey.
- Newman, Merle James of St. Louis to Makler, Mary Nettie of St. Louis.
- Moore, Kimberly Ann of Godfrey to Estaver, Heather Renee of Godfrey.
- Woods Sr, James Edward of Glen Carbon to Edwards, Freida Evette of Glen Carbon.
- Carlile, Keith Lynn of Greenville to Steiner, Tamara Lynn of Greenville.
- Seemiller, Jacob Hans of Granite City to Wiles, Meagan Elizabeth of Granite City.
- Mueller, Forrest Edward of Granite City to Morgan, Susan Love of Granite City.
- Putnam, Kevin Michael of Troy to Kadlick, Brittany Katrina of Troy.
- Horton, Patrick Tobin of Caseyville to Hargrove, Elizabeth Ann of Caseyville.
- Toney, Darrin Wayne of Granite City to Ashby, Heather Michelle of Granite City.
- Watters, Eric Benjamin of Meadowbrook to Davies, Jennifer Jo Anne of Carterville.
- Miller, Austin Alexander of Dorsey to McCormick, Shelby Ann of Dorsey.
- Albaugh, Timothy Edward of Highland to Henrichs, Carrie Helen of Highland.
- Souders, Nicholas Anthony of Troy to Skidis, Brittany Lynn of Belleville.
- Herman, Matthew Frank of Glen Carbon to Lopez, Rebecca Nicole of Glen Carbon.
- O’Donnell, Timothy Blair of Troy to Wright, Julia Rose of Troy.
- Roberts, Kerry of Madison to Emerson, Lakesia of Madison.
- Sievers, Ethan Conrad of Hardin to Hunter, Kendra Marie of Jerseyville.
- Bond, Matthew Samuel of Alton to Bond, Julie Anne of Alton.
- Fischer, Louis Edward of Hartford to Whitehead, Lavada Marie of Hartford.
- Ralston, Jack Tyler of Troy to Keller, Kyndall Renee of Edwardsville.
- Owen, Christopher Alyn of Alton to Freeman, Erin Elizabeth of Alton.
- Upchurch, Brian Gregory of Maryville to Laminack, Kelsey Michelle of Maryville.
- Stille, Timothy Wayne of Alhambra to Peyla, Kathy Diane of Alhambra.
- Adams, Mario Lydell of St. Louis to Watt, Felicia Ann of Collinsville.
- Ibisch, Andrew Lewis of St. Louis to Weedon, Rebekah Lee of Edwardsville.
- Romero, Anglequec Rene of East Alton to Thornton, Hayley Joy of Cottage Hills.
- Callison, Eric Ryan of Edwardsville to Middendorf, Nicole Marie of Edwardsville.
- Putnam, Dylan Neil of Collinsville to Chiodo, Justice Nichole of Freeburg.
