Memorial Hospital
- Mikel Fenton, Swansea, a boy, July 18.
- Danielle Trokey, Dupo, a boy, July 19.
- Clemesha Raymond and Willie Chatman, Venice, a boy, July 20.
- Dominique Atkins and Daniel Thomas, Cahokia, a girl, July 21.
- Jamie Hurst and Brian Hamilton, Jr., Columbia, a girl, July 21.
- Emily Concialdi and Camden Biggs, Dupo, a girl, July 22.
- Ethel Clanton and William Smith, Jr., Belleville, a girl, July 22.
- Shasprena Hines and Jack Triplett, III, East St. Louis, a boy, July 25.
- Erica McPherson, Belleville, a girl, July 26.
- Takeyla Harrison and Roy Stewart, Cahokia, a girl, Aug. 1.
- Jessica and Cody Crispi, Collinsville, a girl, Aug. 1.
- Latasha Cole, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 1.
- Chanae Powell and Demarquo Sanders, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 2.
- Jimeen McGraw, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 3.
- Lisa Johnson and Courtney Jones, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 3.
- Allison and Scott Reichert, Columbia, a boy, Aug. 4.
Memorial Hospital East
- Chantelle and Dustin Godier, Prairie Du Rocher, a boy, July 20.
- Ashley and Joshua Bradley, Swansea, a girl, July 20.
- Megan and Andrew Smith, O’Fallon, a girl, July 20.
- Bianco Bester, Belleville, a boy, July 21.
- Brittany and Ronny Geissert, Belleville, a girl, July 21.
- Amanda and Tyler Behrmann, Albers, a girl, July 21.
- Janielle and David Ludwig, Belleville, a girl, July 21.
- Kailey Bachner-Sullivan and Tyler Sullivan, Belleville, a boy, July 22.
- Mackenzie and Ryan Maitland, Belleville, a girl, July 22.
- Jarita Williams, Belleville, a boy, July 23.
- Jessica Sprague and Stephen Allen, Mascoutah, a boy, July 23.
- Danielle and Nick Kimmle, Mascoutah, a girl, July 23.
- Stacie Hughes-Smith and Travis Smith, Centralia, a boy, July 24.
- Mycah Clements and Adam Ebers, Belleville, a girl, July 24.
- Normesha Robinson, O’Fallon, a girl, July 24.
- Myiesha and Ivan Dumas, Belleville, a boy, July 24.
- Whitney and Matt Powell, O’Fallon, a boy, July 24.
- Malaysia and Chris Luebbers, Freeburg, a girl, July 24.
- Alisa and Brittany Klein, Belleville, a girl, July 25.
- Amanda Stonesifer and Michael Vogel, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 25.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Christina Neel and Brandon Nell, Belleville, a girl, July 10.
- Nicole Freeland and Tom Mercer, O’Fallon, a girl, July 10.
- Kimberly and Bradley Dickerson, Tilden, a boy, July 10.
- Denericka Smith and Jerray Jackson, Belleville, a boy, July 12.
- Jamesha Harris, East St Louis, a boy, July 13.
- Elisha Engelmann and Trevor Kehrer, Aviston, a girl, July 14.
- Paige Funke and Steven Kritz, Dupo, a boy, July 14.
- Kelly and Mark Snitzer, Belleville, a boy, July 16.
- Cheri and Terry Cross, Cahokia, a girl, July 18.
- Jessica Wallace and Daryl Williams, O’Fallon, a girl, July 19.
- Briana Graves and Carlo Jenkins, Red Bud, a boy, July 20.
- Alyson and Joshua Rose, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 21.
- Latoya and Leonard Winters, Belleville, a girl, July 21.
- Ashley Morber and Jason Happel, Belleville, a boy, July 23.
- Cassandra and Clinton Thompson, Belleville, a girl, July 23.
- Lauren Bienek and Jacob Urick, Belleville, a girl, July 24.
- Ayat Mousaehabal and Hasan Alawada, Belleville, a boy, July 24.
- Lauren and Steven Koepke, Jr., Addieville, a boy, July 25.
- Lori Perkins, Marissa, a boy, July 25.
- Codi and Bradley Jackson, O’Fallon, a girl, July 25.
- Elisabeth and Marques Jacobson, O’Fallon, a girl, July 26.
St. Joseph’s Hospital
- Laci and Travis Hollenkamp, Greenville, boy, July 1.
- Chelsie and Craig Wiegmann, Highland, girl, July 2.
- Hali and Kevin Gamblin, Salem, boy, July 4.
- Janis Garland, Mascoutah, boy, July 6.
- Brooke and Chris Dykes, Highland, girl, July 6.
- Randalyn and Jacob Weiss, Greenville, boy, July 6.
- Jessica and Kyle Dannaman, Greenville, girl, July 6.
- Crystal Jansen, Breese, girl, July 7.
- Larissa and Mark Chapman, Highland, girl, July 8.
- Haleigh and Garett Grapperhaus, Carlyle, girl, July 8.
- Stacey and Jeremy Tebbe, Breese, twin girls, July 10.
- Kirsten and Daniel Nelson, Carlyle, boy, July 10.
- Alicia and Joshua Hargis, Breese, girl, July 10.
- Amanda Smith, Sandoval, girl, July 10.
- Jennifer and Anthony Timmermann, Highland, girl, July 10.
- Paige and Joel Loepker, Carlyle, boy, July 11.
- Skylar Huffines, Highland, girl, July 11.
- Katie and Riley King, Dix, boy, July 12.
- Donna and Justin Rakers, Trenton, girl, July 14.
- Valerie and Kelly Bauza, Nashville, boy, July 16.
- Rebecca Pena, Mascoutah, boy, July 16.
- Jazmyne and Marshall Sowder, DuQuoin, boy, July 16.
- Kayla Thole, Breese, girl, July 17.
- Abby and Eric Benhoff, Centralia, girl, July 17.
- Michele and Jason Hoyle, Vandalia, boy, July 18.
- Ariel and Barrett Zeller, Bartelso, girl, July 18.
- Chelsea and Brian Simonton, Carlyle, girl, July 18.
- Chelsey and Terry Pollmann, Breese, girl, July 23.
- Sara and Erick Seger, St. Jacob, boy, July 24.
- Amanda and Kyle Thole, St. Rose, girl, July 24.
- Stephanie and Eric Becker, St. Rose, girl, July 28.
- Stacey and Brandon Frederking, Nashville, boy, July 31.
- Angela and Nathan Higgins, New Baden, girl, July 31.
Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
- Shardae Duprise and Terrell Robinson, Bloomsdale, Missouri, girl, Aug. 7.
