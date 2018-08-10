Public Records

Births

By Heidi Wiechert

August 10, 2018 12:12 PM

Memorial Hospital

  • Mikel Fenton, Swansea, a boy, July 18.

  • Danielle Trokey, Dupo, a boy, July 19.

  • Clemesha Raymond and Willie Chatman, Venice, a boy, July 20.

  • Dominique Atkins and Daniel Thomas, Cahokia, a girl, July 21.

  • Jamie Hurst and Brian Hamilton, Jr., Columbia, a girl, July 21.

  • Emily Concialdi and Camden Biggs, Dupo, a girl, July 22.

  • Ethel Clanton and William Smith, Jr., Belleville, a girl, July 22.

  • Shasprena Hines and Jack Triplett, III, East St. Louis, a boy, July 25.

  • Erica McPherson, Belleville, a girl, July 26.

  • Takeyla Harrison and Roy Stewart, Cahokia, a girl, Aug. 1.

  • Jessica and Cody Crispi, Collinsville, a girl, Aug. 1.

  • Latasha Cole, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 1.

  • Chanae Powell and Demarquo Sanders, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 2.

  • Jimeen McGraw, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 3.

  • Lisa Johnson and Courtney Jones, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 3.

  • Allison and Scott Reichert, Columbia, a boy, Aug. 4.

Memorial Hospital East

  • Chantelle and Dustin Godier, Prairie Du Rocher, a boy, July 20.

  • Ashley and Joshua Bradley, Swansea, a girl, July 20.

  • Megan and Andrew Smith, O’Fallon, a girl, July 20.

  • Bianco Bester, Belleville, a boy, July 21.

  • Brittany and Ronny Geissert, Belleville, a girl, July 21.

  • Amanda and Tyler Behrmann, Albers, a girl, July 21.

  • Janielle and David Ludwig, Belleville, a girl, July 21.

  • Kailey Bachner-Sullivan and Tyler Sullivan, Belleville, a boy, July 22.

  • Mackenzie and Ryan Maitland, Belleville, a girl, July 22.

  • Jarita Williams, Belleville, a boy, July 23.

  • Jessica Sprague and Stephen Allen, Mascoutah, a boy, July 23.

  • Danielle and Nick Kimmle, Mascoutah, a girl, July 23.

  • Stacie Hughes-Smith and Travis Smith, Centralia, a boy, July 24.

  • Mycah Clements and Adam Ebers, Belleville, a girl, July 24.

  • Normesha Robinson, O’Fallon, a girl, July 24.

  • Myiesha and Ivan Dumas, Belleville, a boy, July 24.

  • Whitney and Matt Powell, O’Fallon, a boy, July 24.

  • Malaysia and Chris Luebbers, Freeburg, a girl, July 24.

  • Alisa and Brittany Klein, Belleville, a girl, July 25.

  • Amanda Stonesifer and Michael Vogel, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 25.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

  • Christina Neel and Brandon Nell, Belleville, a girl, July 10.

  • Nicole Freeland and Tom Mercer, O’Fallon, a girl, July 10.

  • Kimberly and Bradley Dickerson, Tilden, a boy, July 10.

  • Denericka Smith and Jerray Jackson, Belleville, a boy, July 12.

  • Jamesha Harris, East St Louis, a boy, July 13.

  • Elisha Engelmann and Trevor Kehrer, Aviston, a girl, July 14.

  • Paige Funke and Steven Kritz, Dupo, a boy, July 14.

  • Kelly and Mark Snitzer, Belleville, a boy, July 16.

  • Cheri and Terry Cross, Cahokia, a girl, July 18.

  • Jessica Wallace and Daryl Williams, O’Fallon, a girl, July 19.

  • Briana Graves and Carlo Jenkins, Red Bud, a boy, July 20.

  • Alyson and Joshua Rose, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 21.

  • Latoya and Leonard Winters, Belleville, a girl, July 21.

  • Ashley Morber and Jason Happel, Belleville, a boy, July 23.

  • Cassandra and Clinton Thompson, Belleville, a girl, July 23.

  • Lauren Bienek and Jacob Urick, Belleville, a girl, July 24.

  • Ayat Mousaehabal and Hasan Alawada, Belleville, a boy, July 24.

  • Lauren and Steven Koepke, Jr., Addieville, a boy, July 25.

  • Lori Perkins, Marissa, a boy, July 25.

  • Codi and Bradley Jackson, O’Fallon, a girl, July 25.

  • Elisabeth and Marques Jacobson, O’Fallon, a girl, July 26.

St. Joseph’s Hospital

  • Laci and Travis Hollenkamp, Greenville, boy, July 1.

  • Chelsie and Craig Wiegmann, Highland, girl, July 2.

  • Hali and Kevin Gamblin, Salem, boy, July 4.

  • Janis Garland, Mascoutah, boy, July 6.

  • Brooke and Chris Dykes, Highland, girl, July 6.

  • Randalyn and Jacob Weiss, Greenville, boy, July 6.

  • Jessica and Kyle Dannaman, Greenville, girl, July 6.

  • Crystal Jansen, Breese, girl, July 7.

  • Larissa and Mark Chapman, Highland, girl, July 8.

  • Haleigh and Garett Grapperhaus, Carlyle, girl, July 8.

  • Stacey and Jeremy Tebbe, Breese, twin girls, July 10.

  • Kirsten and Daniel Nelson, Carlyle, boy, July 10.

  • Alicia and Joshua Hargis, Breese, girl, July 10.

  • Amanda Smith, Sandoval, girl, July 10.

  • Jennifer and Anthony Timmermann, Highland, girl, July 10.

  • Paige and Joel Loepker, Carlyle, boy, July 11.

  • Skylar Huffines, Highland, girl, July 11.

  • Katie and Riley King, Dix, boy, July 12.

  • Donna and Justin Rakers, Trenton, girl, July 14.

  • Valerie and Kelly Bauza, Nashville, boy, July 16.

  • Rebecca Pena, Mascoutah, boy, July 16.

  • Jazmyne and Marshall Sowder, DuQuoin, boy, July 16.

  • Kayla Thole, Breese, girl, July 17.

  • Abby and Eric Benhoff, Centralia, girl, July 17.

  • Michele and Jason Hoyle, Vandalia, boy, July 18.

  • Ariel and Barrett Zeller, Bartelso, girl, July 18.

  • Chelsea and Brian Simonton, Carlyle, girl, July 18.

  • Chelsey and Terry Pollmann, Breese, girl, July 23.

  • Sara and Erick Seger, St. Jacob, boy, July 24.

  • Amanda and Kyle Thole, St. Rose, girl, July 24.

  • Stephanie and Eric Becker, St. Rose, girl, July 28.

  • Stacey and Brandon Frederking, Nashville, boy, July 31.

  • Angela and Nathan Higgins, New Baden, girl, July 31.

Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital

  • Shardae Duprise and Terrell Robinson, Bloomsdale, Missouri, girl, Aug. 7.

