Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

August 10, 2018 12:11 PM

Madison County

  • Mook, David Michael of Alton to Floyd, Kelsee Kay of Alton.

  • Valencia, John Anthony of Granite City to Angle, Carole Ann of Granite City.

  • Reed, Zachary David of Brighton to Snook, Sebrina Ashley of Brighton.

  • Grover, Nathan Matthew of Troy to Johnson, Bailey Nicole of Troy.

  • Copper, Anthony David of Salina, Kansas to Tucker, Katrina Marie of Salina, Kansas.

  • Adams, Michael Ronald of Rolling Meadows to Wimmerstedt, Stephanie Ann of Rolling Meadows.

  • Locus, Matthew James of Edwardsville to Redman, Courtney Nicole of Edwardsville.

  • Dickerson, Deontrez Jerome of East St Louis to Donaby, Sheaquitta Letriece of East St Louis.

  • Ray, Gerald Lamonta of Wood River to Banks, Brailey Marie of Wood River.

  • Gulledge, Matthew Lawrence of Maryville to Holland, Hope Nicole of Maryville

  • Johnson, McKaley Alan of Alton to Fulcher, Toni Ann of Alton.

  • Myers, Vance Clayton of Glen Carbon to Potter, Emily Lynne of Glen Carbon.

  • Hagemeier III, Donald Walter of East Peoria to Klouda, Iliana Caridad of Stickney.

  • Brooks, Dawayne Calvin of Madison to Robinson, Onesia Breontay of Madison.

  • Byer, William Scott of Fairview Heights to Gang, Edith Margaret of Fairview Heights.

  • Hennrich II, James Scott of O’Fallon to Reeves, Megan Renee of O’Fallon.

  • Aberts Jr., James Cecil of Belleville to Huelsmann, Amy Lynn of Belleville.

  • Njane, Franza Joseph Ruiyi of Everett, Washington to Gates, Shontay Annette of St Louis.

  • Fletcher Jr., Alphonso Dewayne of Alton to Singleton, Rayletha Earlvonda of Alton.

  • Gower, Timothy Cody of Wahiawa, Hawaii to Durham, Haley Kristine of St Jacob.

  • Brattin, Travis Scott of Edwardsville to Viliocco, Desiree Ann of Edwardsville.

  • Townsend, David Neal of Freeburg to Kenner, Lindsey Marie of Freeburg.

  • Thompson, Corey Adonis of Godfrey to Lenoir, Jessica Martrice of Godfrey.

  • Brynildsen, Benjamin Isaiah of Godfrey to Day, Maggie Lee of Alton.

  • Vice, Nathaniel Ryan of Breese to Willis, Lauren Marie of Breese.

  • Hawthorne, Ryan Joseph of Granite City to Spray, Misty Dawn of Granite City.

  • Doel, Brian Carl of Clayton, Missouri to Musegades, Michele Lynn of Grangeville, Idaho.

  • Grant Jr, David Wayne of Granite City to Wimberly, Elizabeth Christine of Granite City.

  • Pearson, Marcus DeRon of Bethalto to Green, Rikki Brehan of Bethalto.

  • Jett, Bryan Cennedi of Greenville to Wrigley, Julie Marie of Greenville.

  • Strong, Daryn Vicent of Collinsville to Durbin, Cynthia Jo Sue of Collinsville.

  • Johnston Jr, Byron James of Highland to Pacatte, Lisa Anne of Highland.

  • Montague, Ryan Merton of Roxana to Suermann, Erin Fae of Roxana.

  • Pettus, Daniel Ryan of Edwardsville to Schickedanz, Tina Kaye of Edwardsville.

  • Harvey, Darrion Lamon Edward of Granite City to Garrett, Donyai Lamarria of Granite City.

  • Daniel, David Komi of Troy to Eilerman, Jennifer Lynn of Troy.

  • Ahlvers, Cameron Boyd of Fairview Heights to Winters, Mikayla Anne of Fairview Heights.

  • Johnson II, Derrick Lamon of Glen Carbon to Short, Alicia Ann of Glen Carbon.

  • Lambert, Kedric James Kimley of Springfield to Phillips, Sarah Jean of Springfield.

  • Deardeuff, Justin Michael of Cottage Hills to Gerard, Madelaine Margaret of Cottage Hills.

  • Slayton, Matthew James of Collinsville to Elliott, Jordan Victoria of Collinsville.

  • Gustin, Brett Alexander of St. Charles, Missouri to Zurliene, Wendy Jo of Pocahontas.

  • Stickler, Jon Justin of Alton to Cook, Jennifer Renee of Alton.

  • Clayton, Justin Alan of Glen Carbon to Brown, Stacie Lynnette of Glen Carbon.

  • Caito Jr, Jerry Lee of Alton to Weed, Holly Megan of Alton.

  • Schillinger, Austin Joseph of Alton to Friedman, Mary Allison of Troy.

  • Frier, Brian Lee of Bethalto to Lowrance, Mackenzie Marie of Bethalto.

  • Wiecezak IV, John Joseph of Troy to Kelley, Cynthia Kay of Caseyville.

  • Thompson, Nicholas Eugene of Edwardsville to Buzick, Abby Kendra of Edwardsville.

  • Brown, Ryan Daniel of Alton to Greer, Sarah Lee of Alton.

  • Hayes Sr, Billy Joe of Caseyville to Thompson, Cassandra Sharon of Granite City.

  • Bittle, Jack Lee of St Jacob to Rufer, Shelly Lynn of St Jacob.

  • Gaudereault III, Jacob Joseph of Granite City to Gaines, Alicia Erin of Granite City.

  • Cope III, Jackie Wayne of Alton to Jackson, Katelynn Rose of Alton.

  • Pace, Matthew Gerald of Troy to Dobbs, Amanda Michelle of Troy.

  • Smith, Jerry Issac of Hartford to Johnson, Crystal Dawn of Hartford.

  • Streubel, Nathaniel John of Moro to Vittitow, Meghan Jaine of Moro.

  • Johnson, Amber Jamiah Lenae of Wood River to Hawkins, Makayla Tatyana of Collinsville.

  • Milkovich, Andrew Martin of Staunton to Matesa, Janie Marie of Staunton.

  • Kochanski, Shane Anthony of Collinsville to Leezy, Rachel Nicole of Collinsville.

  • Weathers, William Ray of Brighton to Brooks, Kendra Marie of Wood River

  • Young, Dustin Craig of Edwardsville to Wiesehan, Carlie Jordan of Edwardsville.

