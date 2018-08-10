Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Mook, David Michael of Alton to Floyd, Kelsee Kay of Alton.
- Valencia, John Anthony of Granite City to Angle, Carole Ann of Granite City.
- Reed, Zachary David of Brighton to Snook, Sebrina Ashley of Brighton.
- Grover, Nathan Matthew of Troy to Johnson, Bailey Nicole of Troy.
- Copper, Anthony David of Salina, Kansas to Tucker, Katrina Marie of Salina, Kansas.
- Adams, Michael Ronald of Rolling Meadows to Wimmerstedt, Stephanie Ann of Rolling Meadows.
- Locus, Matthew James of Edwardsville to Redman, Courtney Nicole of Edwardsville.
- Dickerson, Deontrez Jerome of East St Louis to Donaby, Sheaquitta Letriece of East St Louis.
- Ray, Gerald Lamonta of Wood River to Banks, Brailey Marie of Wood River.
- Gulledge, Matthew Lawrence of Maryville to Holland, Hope Nicole of Maryville
- Johnson, McKaley Alan of Alton to Fulcher, Toni Ann of Alton.
- Myers, Vance Clayton of Glen Carbon to Potter, Emily Lynne of Glen Carbon.
- Hagemeier III, Donald Walter of East Peoria to Klouda, Iliana Caridad of Stickney.
- Brooks, Dawayne Calvin of Madison to Robinson, Onesia Breontay of Madison.
- Byer, William Scott of Fairview Heights to Gang, Edith Margaret of Fairview Heights.
- Hennrich II, James Scott of O’Fallon to Reeves, Megan Renee of O’Fallon.
- Aberts Jr., James Cecil of Belleville to Huelsmann, Amy Lynn of Belleville.
- Njane, Franza Joseph Ruiyi of Everett, Washington to Gates, Shontay Annette of St Louis.
- Fletcher Jr., Alphonso Dewayne of Alton to Singleton, Rayletha Earlvonda of Alton.
- Gower, Timothy Cody of Wahiawa, Hawaii to Durham, Haley Kristine of St Jacob.
- Brattin, Travis Scott of Edwardsville to Viliocco, Desiree Ann of Edwardsville.
- Townsend, David Neal of Freeburg to Kenner, Lindsey Marie of Freeburg.
- Thompson, Corey Adonis of Godfrey to Lenoir, Jessica Martrice of Godfrey.
- Brynildsen, Benjamin Isaiah of Godfrey to Day, Maggie Lee of Alton.
- Vice, Nathaniel Ryan of Breese to Willis, Lauren Marie of Breese.
- Hawthorne, Ryan Joseph of Granite City to Spray, Misty Dawn of Granite City.
- Doel, Brian Carl of Clayton, Missouri to Musegades, Michele Lynn of Grangeville, Idaho.
- Grant Jr, David Wayne of Granite City to Wimberly, Elizabeth Christine of Granite City.
- Pearson, Marcus DeRon of Bethalto to Green, Rikki Brehan of Bethalto.
- Jett, Bryan Cennedi of Greenville to Wrigley, Julie Marie of Greenville.
- Strong, Daryn Vicent of Collinsville to Durbin, Cynthia Jo Sue of Collinsville.
- Johnston Jr, Byron James of Highland to Pacatte, Lisa Anne of Highland.
- Montague, Ryan Merton of Roxana to Suermann, Erin Fae of Roxana.
- Pettus, Daniel Ryan of Edwardsville to Schickedanz, Tina Kaye of Edwardsville.
- Harvey, Darrion Lamon Edward of Granite City to Garrett, Donyai Lamarria of Granite City.
- Daniel, David Komi of Troy to Eilerman, Jennifer Lynn of Troy.
- Ahlvers, Cameron Boyd of Fairview Heights to Winters, Mikayla Anne of Fairview Heights.
- Johnson II, Derrick Lamon of Glen Carbon to Short, Alicia Ann of Glen Carbon.
- Lambert, Kedric James Kimley of Springfield to Phillips, Sarah Jean of Springfield.
- Deardeuff, Justin Michael of Cottage Hills to Gerard, Madelaine Margaret of Cottage Hills.
- Slayton, Matthew James of Collinsville to Elliott, Jordan Victoria of Collinsville.
- Gustin, Brett Alexander of St. Charles, Missouri to Zurliene, Wendy Jo of Pocahontas.
- Stickler, Jon Justin of Alton to Cook, Jennifer Renee of Alton.
- Clayton, Justin Alan of Glen Carbon to Brown, Stacie Lynnette of Glen Carbon.
- Caito Jr, Jerry Lee of Alton to Weed, Holly Megan of Alton.
- Schillinger, Austin Joseph of Alton to Friedman, Mary Allison of Troy.
- Frier, Brian Lee of Bethalto to Lowrance, Mackenzie Marie of Bethalto.
- Wiecezak IV, John Joseph of Troy to Kelley, Cynthia Kay of Caseyville.
- Thompson, Nicholas Eugene of Edwardsville to Buzick, Abby Kendra of Edwardsville.
- Brown, Ryan Daniel of Alton to Greer, Sarah Lee of Alton.
- Hayes Sr, Billy Joe of Caseyville to Thompson, Cassandra Sharon of Granite City.
- Bittle, Jack Lee of St Jacob to Rufer, Shelly Lynn of St Jacob.
- Gaudereault III, Jacob Joseph of Granite City to Gaines, Alicia Erin of Granite City.
- Cope III, Jackie Wayne of Alton to Jackson, Katelynn Rose of Alton.
- Pace, Matthew Gerald of Troy to Dobbs, Amanda Michelle of Troy.
- Smith, Jerry Issac of Hartford to Johnson, Crystal Dawn of Hartford.
- Streubel, Nathaniel John of Moro to Vittitow, Meghan Jaine of Moro.
- Johnson, Amber Jamiah Lenae of Wood River to Hawkins, Makayla Tatyana of Collinsville.
- Milkovich, Andrew Martin of Staunton to Matesa, Janie Marie of Staunton.
- Kochanski, Shane Anthony of Collinsville to Leezy, Rachel Nicole of Collinsville.
- Weathers, William Ray of Brighton to Brooks, Kendra Marie of Wood River
- Young, Dustin Craig of Edwardsville to Wiesehan, Carlie Jordan of Edwardsville.
