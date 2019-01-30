Local students named to deans lists

The following is a list of outstanding local scholars at colleges and universities outside the metro-east :
These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Harding University:
▪ Highland: Mary Austin
These students were named to the Dean’s List at Loyola University:
▪ Belleville: Blake Gerold.
These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at University of Dayton:
▪ O’Fallon: Danielle Smith
These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:
▪ O’Fallon: Emily Anderson
These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Monmouth College:
▪ Highland: Sebastian Wolf
These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University:
▪ Belleville: Aja Golliday
▪ Centralia: Madelyn May
▪ Edwardsville: Kyle Fahsl
▪ Glen Carbon: Rachel Schoenecker
▪ Millstadt: Meghan McGarrity
▪ O’Fallon: Thomas Hillebrand
▪ Waterloo: Joshua Kaiping
These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Western Illinois University:
▪ Belleville: Aigné Monquese Thompson
▪ Cahokia: Shontanae Kashala Johnson
▪ Edwardsville: Megan Erika Bardmass, Seth C. Weshinskey
▪ Fairview Heights: Frank S. Vollmer
▪ Glen Carbon: Travis John Hickey
▪ Godfrey: Brianna A. Walsh, Terri Lynn Wendle
▪ Granite City: Jose S. Esparza
▪ Greenville: Taylor Genelle Kalous
▪ Lebanon: Brittany M. Ogden
▪ New Douglas: Alicia Jane Homeier
▪ O’Fallon: Miya R. Christensen, Emily Elizabeth Johnson, Christopher C. Pulcher
▪ Shiloh: Gracelynn Renae Norgaard
▪ Smithton: Makayla Elise Gunter
▪ Trenton: Jordan Christine Schroetter
▪ Troy: Abigail Richter, Allison Richter, Benjamin John Aaron Richter
