Local students named to deans lists

January 30, 2019 12:52 PM

The following is a list of outstanding local scholars at colleges and universities outside the metro-east :

These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Harding University:

Highland: Mary Austin

These students were named to the Dean’s List at Loyola University:

Belleville: Blake Gerold.

These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at University of Dayton:

O’Fallon: Danielle Smith

These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:

O’Fallon: Emily Anderson

These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Monmouth College:

Highland: Sebastian Wolf

These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University:

Belleville: Aja Golliday

Centralia: Madelyn May

Edwardsville: Kyle Fahsl

Glen Carbon: Rachel Schoenecker

Millstadt: Meghan McGarrity

O’Fallon: Thomas Hillebrand

Waterloo: Joshua Kaiping

These students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Western Illinois University:

Belleville: Aigné Monquese Thompson

Cahokia: Shontanae Kashala Johnson

Edwardsville: Megan Erika Bardmass, Seth C. Weshinskey

Fairview Heights: Frank S. Vollmer

Glen Carbon: Travis John Hickey

Godfrey: Brianna A. Walsh, Terri Lynn Wendle

Granite City: Jose S. Esparza

Greenville: Taylor Genelle Kalous

Lebanon: Brittany M. Ogden

New Douglas: Alicia Jane Homeier

O’Fallon: Miya R. Christensen, Emily Elizabeth Johnson, Christopher C. Pulcher

Shiloh: Gracelynn Renae Norgaard

Smithton: Makayla Elise Gunter

Trenton: Jordan Christine Schroetter

Troy: Abigail Richter, Allison Richter, Benjamin John Aaron Richter

