Public Records
Local Scholars
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Culver-Stockton College for the Spring 2019 semester:
Maeve Rost of O’Fallon
The following area students were graduates of the University of Mississippi after the Spring 2019 semester:
Morgan Korte of Highland
The following area students recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas:
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Tyler M. Kuhn of Breese
The following area students were recognized for academic excellence at Millikin University’s Distinguished Faculty Lecture and Honors Convocation for the 2018-19 academic year:
Jacob Hamilton of Swansea – American Institute of Chemists Award, Dr. & Mrs. William F. Henderson Prize, Carl & Lucile Weatherbee Chemistry Award, Carl & Lucile Weatherbee Graduate Studies Award
Stephen DeMartini of Gillespie – Alpha Epsilon Delta Award
Alexsenia Ralat of Vandalia – Dr. Grace Patten Contant Society Achievement Award
Korbin Farmer of Columbia – Linda Weatherbee Mathematics Award
Megan Owens of Mount Vernon – Thomas W. & Mary R. Adney Memorial Award
Nicole Scott of Shiloh – T.W. Samuels Award
Maggie Baltz of Millstadt – Robert and Barbara Byrkit Award in Education
Allyson Isenhower of Trenton – George/Rick Glasscock Memorial Biology Award
Jordan Comish of Highland – Dr. & Mrs. W. J. Darby Prize
The following area students were graduates of the University of Iowa after the Spring 2019 semester:
Grace Moore of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Central Methodist University for the Spring 2019 semester:
Cynthia Ebugosi of O’Fallon
Sheri Turner of O’Fallon
The following area students were recently awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University:
Amara Covington of O’Fallon
The following area students were recently awarded scholarships to attend Missouri State University:
Belleville: Richard Marcel Boyer, Katherine Louise Fraser, Emiley Nicole Fritz, Skylar Brooke Ireland, Cole Douglas Kassing, Jeremy Nelson Kohlmeier, Courtney L. Martin, Brayden Riley Mizzell, Caitlin Marie Padgett, Skylar Lee Pasqualone, Joseph Donald Pearson, Emma Kathryn Renfroe, Jalen Noble Rogers, Bailee Nicole Schobert, Hayley Marie Steen, Riley Thomas Sullivan, Lillian Paige Vonbokel, Hannah Danielle Witkus
Bethalto: Ashlyn Emerick, Erin Morgan Griffith
Breese: Maci A. Dumstorff
Columbia: Alexander Thomas Barton, Elijah Gabriel Brower, Andrew Charles Ford, Jamison Riley Garmer, Chloe Faye Graff, Grace A. Hardin, Riley Scott Hubler, Jenna Sue Jackson, Elijah Keith James, Kaelyn Makena Rheinecker
Dupo: Olivia M. Nadler
East St. Louis: Chelsea Marie Brooks
Edwardsville: Samantha Gabrielle Boyer, Emma Noelle Hensley, Ericah Lynn Leone, Anna E. Lombardi, Jaren D. Schuette
Fairview Heights: Maia N. Williams
Godfrey: Chloe Lynn Beauchamp, Jessica Lynn Fears, Molly Anice Gross, Erin Elizabeth Hillery, Kellie Lynne Mans, Grace Catherine Rathgeb
Highland: Jaida Rae Duncan, Kayla Rae Eads, Alexandra Jane Thies
Lebanon: Jessica Ann Jennings
Maryville: Maycen Nanami O’Leary, Trey John Przybysz, Mackenzie Ann Schaibly
Mascoutah: Paige Makenna Engelage
Millstadt: Kelley Krystiana Beyer, Dylan L. Firestone, Madelyn G. Whitney
Moro: Kate M. Weber, Emily Bernice Westerhold, Kaitlynn Marie Wrenn
Nashville: Jenna Christine Harris
New Athens: Hannah M. Schutzenhofer
New Baden: Shelby Renee Weihe
O’Fallon: Olivia L. Branz, Charles Joseph Kellough, Nicholas Andrew Koenig, Jacob Alexander Munro, Gunnar David Stiles, David John Wolf
Swansea: Joshua Melbourne McIntosh, Tanner N. Proffitt, Elizabeth Mae Tapen
Trenton: Michael Jacob Brown, Megan Rose Griesbaum, Grant Aaron Heier, Emily Maria Takacs
Troy: Ali Marie Barisch, Nicholas A. Fang, Aidan C. Gass, Arabella Nadine Martychenko
Waterloo: Molly Ann Fahrner, Emma Claire Innis
