Local Scholars

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Culver-Stockton College for the Spring 2019 semester:





Maeve Rost of O’Fallon

The following area students were graduates of the University of Mississippi after the Spring 2019 semester:

Morgan Korte of Highland

The following area students recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Tyler M. Kuhn of Breese

The following area students were recognized for academic excellence at Millikin University’s Distinguished Faculty Lecture and Honors Convocation for the 2018-19 academic year:

Jacob Hamilton of Swansea – American Institute of Chemists Award, Dr. & Mrs. William F. Henderson Prize, Carl & Lucile Weatherbee Chemistry Award, Carl & Lucile Weatherbee Graduate Studies Award

Stephen DeMartini of Gillespie – Alpha Epsilon Delta Award

Alexsenia Ralat of Vandalia – Dr. Grace Patten Contant Society Achievement Award

Korbin Farmer of Columbia – Linda Weatherbee Mathematics Award

Megan Owens of Mount Vernon – Thomas W. & Mary R. Adney Memorial Award

Nicole Scott of Shiloh – T.W. Samuels Award

Maggie Baltz of Millstadt – Robert and Barbara Byrkit Award in Education

Allyson Isenhower of Trenton – George/Rick Glasscock Memorial Biology Award

Jordan Comish of Highland – Dr. & Mrs. W. J. Darby Prize

The following area students were graduates of the University of Iowa after the Spring 2019 semester:

Grace Moore of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Central Methodist University for the Spring 2019 semester:

Cynthia Ebugosi of O’Fallon

Sheri Turner of O’Fallon

The following area students were recently awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University:

Amara Covington of O’Fallon

The following area students were recently awarded scholarships to attend Missouri State University:

Belleville: Richard Marcel Boyer, Katherine Louise Fraser, Emiley Nicole Fritz, Skylar Brooke Ireland, Cole Douglas Kassing, Jeremy Nelson Kohlmeier, Courtney L. Martin, Brayden Riley Mizzell, Caitlin Marie Padgett, Skylar Lee Pasqualone, Joseph Donald Pearson, Emma Kathryn Renfroe, Jalen Noble Rogers, Bailee Nicole Schobert, Hayley Marie Steen, Riley Thomas Sullivan, Lillian Paige Vonbokel, Hannah Danielle Witkus

Bethalto: Ashlyn Emerick, Erin Morgan Griffith

Breese: Maci A. Dumstorff

Columbia: Alexander Thomas Barton, Elijah Gabriel Brower, Andrew Charles Ford, Jamison Riley Garmer, Chloe Faye Graff, Grace A. Hardin, Riley Scott Hubler, Jenna Sue Jackson, Elijah Keith James, Kaelyn Makena Rheinecker

Dupo: Olivia M. Nadler

East St. Louis: Chelsea Marie Brooks

Edwardsville: Samantha Gabrielle Boyer, Emma Noelle Hensley, Ericah Lynn Leone, Anna E. Lombardi, Jaren D. Schuette

Fairview Heights: Maia N. Williams

Godfrey: Chloe Lynn Beauchamp, Jessica Lynn Fears, Molly Anice Gross, Erin Elizabeth Hillery, Kellie Lynne Mans, Grace Catherine Rathgeb

Highland: Jaida Rae Duncan, Kayla Rae Eads, Alexandra Jane Thies

Lebanon: Jessica Ann Jennings

Maryville: Maycen Nanami O’Leary, Trey John Przybysz, Mackenzie Ann Schaibly

Mascoutah: Paige Makenna Engelage

Millstadt: Kelley Krystiana Beyer, Dylan L. Firestone, Madelyn G. Whitney

Moro: Kate M. Weber, Emily Bernice Westerhold, Kaitlynn Marie Wrenn

Nashville: Jenna Christine Harris

New Athens: Hannah M. Schutzenhofer

New Baden: Shelby Renee Weihe

O’Fallon: Olivia L. Branz, Charles Joseph Kellough, Nicholas Andrew Koenig, Jacob Alexander Munro, Gunnar David Stiles, David John Wolf

Swansea: Joshua Melbourne McIntosh, Tanner N. Proffitt, Elizabeth Mae Tapen

Trenton: Michael Jacob Brown, Megan Rose Griesbaum, Grant Aaron Heier, Emily Maria Takacs

Troy: Ali Marie Barisch, Nicholas A. Fang, Aidan C. Gass, Arabella Nadine Martychenko

Waterloo: Molly Ann Fahrner, Emma Claire Innis